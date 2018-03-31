Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.44 No.4

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Contents and Index Vol. 44
(str.I-XII)
|
engleskipdf 7 MB
|
Kazalo
|
|
ESR Study of the Reaction Sites in the Barbituric Acid Derivatives
(str.427-434)
|
engleskipdf 7 MB
|
J. N. Herak, J. J. Herak
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The Calculation of Molecular Quadrupole Moments in Some Fluorine Containing Compounds by the SCC Method
(str.435-443)
|
engleskipdf 8 MB
|
Z. B. Maksić, J. E. Bloor
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Infrared Spectra of Aminophosphonic Acids. II.
(str.445-455)
|
engleskipdf 9 MB
|
V. Jagodić, Lj. Tušek
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Investigations of Tll Suspensions
(str.457-464)
|
engleskipdf 6 MB
|
R. Despotović, Z. Grabarić, M. Hus, V. Kovač
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Rat Liver Glycogen Structure as a Function of Glycogen Level
(str.465-472)
|
engleskipdf 8 MB
|
A. Lutkić, V. Fišter
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Purification and some Properties of Proteinases from Calf Thymus
(str.473-479)
|
engleskipdf 6 MB
|
T. Turnšek, M. Kopitar, I. Kregar, D. Lebez
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Uber katalytische Hydrierung von Phthalimiden
(str.481-485)
|
njemačkipdf 5 MB
|
Lj. Butula, D. Kolbah, I. Butula
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Ketalization of 3-Keto Group of 4-Pregnene-21-ol-3,20-dione
and Syntheses of 21-Phenyl-4-pregnene-3,20-dione
(str.487-491)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
U. Valcavi, M. Japelj
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
Synthesis of 1-0-(2-Ethylbutyryl)-, 1-0-(3,4-Dimethoxyphenyl)-, and 1-0-(3,4-Dimethoxyhenzy 1)-B-D-gIucopyranuronic Acids
(str.493-496)
|
engleskipdf 5 MB
|
J. Tomašić, D. Keglević
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
Half-widths of the Infrared Bands in Polyethylene
(str.497-499)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
F. Jagodic, P. Barlič, B. Borštnik, A. Ažman
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
Theoretical Studies on Radialenes and Related Molecules
(str.501-505)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
I. Gutman, N. Trinajstić, T. Živković
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
Book Reviews
(str.A25-A28)
|
engleskipdf 6 MB
|
Recenzija, Prikaz
|
|
Information
(str.A29-A29)
|
engleskipdf 410 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Bibliographia Chemica Croatica
(str.B1-B46)
|
engleskipdf 26 MB
|
Bibliografija
|
|
Upute autorima
(str.C19-C28)
|
hrvatskipdf 7 MB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Announcements
(str.C29-C30)
|
engleskipdf 1001 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Impressum
|
engleskipdf 995 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Table of Contents
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Kazalo
|
|
Conclusion
|
engleskipdf 341 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Ad
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Cover Page
|
engleskipdf 259 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Erratum
|
engleskipdf 341 KB
|
Ispravak
|