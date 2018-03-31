hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.44 No.4

Croatica Chemica Acta,Vol.44 No.4
Datum izdavanja: Ožujak 1973.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 31.03.2018.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Contents and Index Vol. 44 (str.I-XII) engleskipdf 7 MB
Kazalo  
ESR Study of the Reaction Sites in the Barbituric Acid Derivatives (str.427-434) engleskipdf 7 MB
J. N. Herak, J. J. Herak
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Calculation of Molecular Quadrupole Moments in Some Fluorine Containing Compounds by the SCC Method (str.435-443) engleskipdf 8 MB
Z. B. Maksić, J. E. Bloor
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Infrared Spectra of Aminophosphonic Acids. II. (str.445-455) engleskipdf 9 MB
V. Jagodić, Lj. Tušek
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Investigations of Tll Suspensions (str.457-464) engleskipdf 6 MB
R. Despotović, Z. Grabarić, M. Hus, V. Kovač
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Rat Liver Glycogen Structure as a Function of Glycogen Level (str.465-472) engleskipdf 8 MB
A. Lutkić, V. Fišter
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Purification and some Properties of Proteinases from Calf Thymus (str.473-479) engleskipdf 6 MB
T. Turnšek, M. Kopitar, I. Kregar, D. Lebez
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Uber katalytische Hydrierung von Phthalimiden (str.481-485) njemačkipdf 5 MB
Lj. Butula, D. Kolbah, I. Butula
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Ketalization of 3-Keto Group of 4-Pregnene-21-ol-3,20-dione and Syntheses of 21-Phenyl-4-pregnene-3,20-dione (str.487-491) engleskipdf 4 MB
U. Valcavi, M. Japelj
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Synthesis of 1-0-(2-Ethylbutyryl)-, 1-0-(3,4-Dimethoxyphenyl)-, and 1-0-(3,4-Dimethoxyhenzy 1)-B-D-gIucopyranuronic Acids (str.493-496) engleskipdf 5 MB
J. Tomašić, D. Keglević
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Half-widths of the Infrared Bands in Polyethylene (str.497-499) engleskipdf 2 MB
F. Jagodic, P. Barlič, B. Borštnik, A. Ažman
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Theoretical Studies on Radialenes and Related Molecules (str.501-505) engleskipdf 3 MB
I. Gutman, N. Trinajstić, T. Živković
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Book Reviews (str.A25-A28) engleskipdf 6 MB
Recenzija, Prikaz  
Bibliographia Chemica Croatica (str.B1-B46) engleskipdf 26 MB
Bibliografija  
Table of Contents engleskipdf 1 MB
Kazalo  
