Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.42 No.3

Study of Preparation and Properties of Imidazolium Betaines
(str.397-409)
V. Šunjić, T. Fajdiga, M. Slamnik
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Ferrocene Compounds. I. Acetylferrocene and Diethyl Oxalate Condensation Products and Their Derivatives
(str.411-416)
M. Laćan, V. Rapić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Determination of the Percentage of Divinylhenzene in Copolymer
Styrene-Divinylhenzene by Means of Pyrolysis and Mass Spectrometry
(str.417-423)
V. Švob, F. Flajšman
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Hybridization in Highly Strained Small Ring Hydrocarbons. I. Tricyclo- and Tetracyclopropylidene
(str.425-432)
M. Randić, L. Jakab
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Some Remarks on the Use of Experimental Bond Lengths in the Maximum Overlap Method
(str.433-438)
Z. B. Maksić, M. Eckert-Maksić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
A Proton Magnetic Resonance Study of Rotational Motion of NH3 Group in Solids
(str.439-444)
S. Ratković, S. Forsen
Izvorni znanstveni članak
X-Ray Diffraction Analysis of Differently Prepared AgI. III.
(str.445-456)
R. Despotović, Z. Despotović, M. Jajetić, M. Mirnik, S. Popović, Ž. Telišman
Izvorni znanstveni članak
A Photometric Method for the Determination of Serum Titres by Latex Particle Agglutination
(str.457-466)
N. Deželić, Gj. Deželić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Methorics of the Precipitation Processes. XXI. Flocculation and Stabilization Phenomena of Sodium Fluoresceinate on Positive Silver Iodide Sols in statu nascendi
(str.467-477)
Đ. Težak, B. Težak
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Spectrophotometric Determination of Stability Constants of Formato, Acetato, Propionato, Butyrato, Glycolato and Chloroacetato Complexes of Cobalt, Nickel and Copper
(str.479-492)
B. Grabarić, I. Filipović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Polarographic Determination of Stability Constants of Glycolato
and Chloroacetato Complexes of Copper, Zinc, Cadmium and Lead
(str.493-497)
I. Filipović, A. Bujak, V. Vukičević
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Crystal Data for K2[Mo0(02)2C20 4] and K2[W0(02)2C204
(str.499-500)
M. Šljukić, N. Vuletić, B. Matković, B. Kojić-Prodić
Kratko priopćenje
B-Deuterium Isotope Effect in Solvolysis of 1 ,2-Dimethyl-exo-2-
-norhornyl p-Nitrohenzoate
(str.501-504)
K. Humski
Prethodno priopćenje
Some Critical Remarks on the Paper Fixed Charge Double Layer Potential Equations - a Derivation by M. Mirnik
(str.505-506)
J. Th. G. Overbeek
Kratko priopćenje
Comments on Some Critical Remarks on the Paper »Fixed Charge Double Layer Potential Equations - a Derivation« by J. Th. G. Overbeek
(str.507-511)
M. Mirnik
Kratko priopćenje
Book Reviews
(str.A5-A8)
Recenzija, Prikaz
HRVATSKO KEMIJSKO DRUŠTVO
(str.A9-A20)
Ostalo
Announcements
(str.C17-C18)
Ostalo
Table of Contents
Kazalo
Impressum
Ostalo
Cover Page
Ostalo
Conclusion
Ostalo
Ad
Ostalo
