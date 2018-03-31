hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.42 No.3

Datum izdavanja: Listopad 1970.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 31.03.2018.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Study of Preparation and Properties of Imidazolium Betaines (str.397-409) engleskipdf 10 MB
V. Šunjić, T. Fajdiga, M. Slamnik
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Ferrocene Compounds. I. Acetylferrocene and Diethyl Oxalate Condensation Products and Their Derivatives (str.411-416) engleskipdf 6 MB
M. Laćan, V. Rapić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Determination of the Percentage of Divinylhenzene in Copolymer Styrene-Divinylhenzene by Means of Pyrolysis and Mass Spectrometry (str.417-423) engleskipdf 6 MB
V. Švob, F. Flajšman
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Hybridization in Highly Strained Small Ring Hydrocarbons. I. Tricyclo- and Tetracyclopropylidene (str.425-432) engleskipdf 9 MB
M. Randić, L. Jakab
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Some Remarks on the Use of Experimental Bond Lengths in the Maximum Overlap Method (str.433-438) engleskipdf 5 MB
Z. B. Maksić, M. Eckert-Maksić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A Proton Magnetic Resonance Study of Rotational Motion of NH3 Group in Solids (str.439-444) engleskipdf 4 MB
S. Ratković, S. Forsen
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
X-Ray Diffraction Analysis of Differently Prepared AgI. III. (str.445-456) engleskipdf 8 MB
R. Despotović, Z. Despotović, M. Jajetić, M. Mirnik, S. Popović, Ž. Telišman
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A Photometric Method for the Determination of Serum Titres by Latex Particle Agglutination (str.457-466) engleskipdf 9 MB
N. Deželić, Gj. Deželić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Methorics of the Precipitation Processes. XXI. Flocculation and Stabilization Phenomena of Sodium Fluoresceinate on Positive Silver Iodide Sols in statu nascendi (str.467-477) engleskipdf 10 MB
Đ. Težak, B. Težak
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Spectrophotometric Determination of Stability Constants of Formato, Acetato, Propionato, Butyrato, Glycolato and Chloroacetato Complexes of Cobalt, Nickel and Copper (str.479-492) engleskipdf 12 MB
B. Grabarić, I. Filipović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Polarographic Determination of Stability Constants of Glycolato and Chloroacetato Complexes of Copper, Zinc, Cadmium and Lead (str.493-497) engleskipdf 5 MB
I. Filipović, A. Bujak, V. Vukičević
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Crystal Data for K2[Mo0(02)2C20 4] and K2[W0(02)2C204 (str.499-500) engleskipdf 2 MB
M. Šljukić, N. Vuletić, B. Matković, B. Kojić-Prodić
Kratko priopćenje 		 
B-Deuterium Isotope Effect in Solvolysis of 1 ,2-Dimethyl-exo-2- -norhornyl p-Nitrohenzoate (str.501-504) engleskipdf 3 MB
K. Humski
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Some Critical Remarks on the Paper Fixed Charge Double Layer Potential Equations - a Derivation by M. Mirnik (str.505-506) engleskipdf 2 MB
J. Th. G. Overbeek
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Comments on Some Critical Remarks on the Paper »Fixed Charge Double Layer Potential Equations - a Derivation« by J. Th. G. Overbeek (str.507-511) engleskipdf 5 MB
M. Mirnik
Kratko priopćenje 		 
