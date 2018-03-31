Interdisciplinary Description of Complex Systems : INDECS, Vol.16 No.1

|Sadržaj
Engineering Job Skills in Croatian Economy: Employers’ Perspective
(str.1-20)
Nikša Dubreta, Luka Bulian
Interrelation of Lean and Green Management in Croatian Manufacturing Companies
(str.21-39)
Miro Hegedić, Mihael Gudlin, Nedeljko Štefanić
A Model to Investigate the Effect of Work Ethic Culture on Dynamics of Rework in Management of Projects
(str.40-59)
Hossein Kiani, Seyed Hossein Hossein Hosseini, Farshid Abdi
Characteristics of Student Employment in Croatia
(str.60-70)
Ivana Čavar
The Nexus of Ethical Leadership, Job Performance, and Turnover Intention: The Mediating Role of Job Satisfaction
(str.71-87)
Imran Shafique, Masood Nawaz Kalyar
Citizen Data Science for Social Good in Complex Systems
(str.88-91)
Soumya Banerjee
The 'Crisis of Noosphere' as a Limiting Factor to Achieve the Point of Technological Singularity
(str.92-109)
Rafael Lahoz-Beltra
Towards Immersive Designing of Production Processes using Virtual Reality Techniques
(str.110-123)
Domagoj Buzjak, Zoran Kunica
Contemporary Digital Competency Review
(str.124-131)
Zoltán Nyikes
Compensation of Digital Competence Deficiency with Software Ergonomic Tools
(str.132-138)
Zoltán Nyikes
Development of Autonomous Anthropomorphic Wheeled Mobile Robotic Platform
(str.139-148)
Gyula Mester
On-line Inertia Measurement of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles using on board Sensors and Bifilar Pendulum
(str.149-161)
Matija Krznar, Denis Kotarski, Petar Piljek, Danijel Pavković
The Impact of Road Transporter Development Trajectory onto Cargo Safety and Security
(str.162-175)
Márton Lányi
On the Development of Intelligent Railway Information and Safety Systems: An Overview of Current Research
(str.176-185)
Dániel Tokody, Mária Tor, Endre Szűcs, Francesco Flammini, Laszlo Barna Iantovics
The Analysis of the Impact of Depreciation on External Debt in Long Run: Evidence From Croatia
(str.186-193)
Irena Palić, Frane Banić, Laura Matić
