Collegium antropologicum, Vol.41 No.3

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Nitrogen and Strontium Isotopes as Tools for the
Reconstruction of Breastfeeding Practices and
Human Behavior – A Neolithic Collective Grave in
Bronocice (Poland)
(str.191-199)
|
engleskipdf 998 KB
|
Beata Cienkosz-Stepanczak, Aleksandra Lisowska-Gaczorek, Elzbieta Haduch, Rob Ellam, Gordon Cook, Janusz Kruk, Sarunas Milisauskas, Slawomir Koziel, Krysztof Szostek
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Diffusion Process of Virtual Consultations in French
Medical Training: A Socio-anthropologic Approach
(str.201-209)
|
engleskipdf 650 KB
|
Caroline Simonpietri
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
An Autoethnography of a Patient with Kidney Renal
Failure – How Experiences and Social Ties Promote
Therapeutic Mobility
(str.211-214)
|
engleskipdf 352 KB
|
Abdou Simon Senghor
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The Level of Credibility of Traditional and New
Media in Reporting on Human Rights Issues
(str.215-229)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Ivan Tanta, Snježana Barić-Šelmić, Tomislav Levak
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Somatic Characteristics and Motor Capacity
of 10-Year Swimming Pools from Basic School
No. 60 in Bydgoszcz
(str.231-246)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Mirosława Szark-Eckardt, Marek Napierała, Jerzy Eksterowicz, Walery Zukow, Robert Łukaszewski
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Social Physique Anxiety among Bodybuilders
(str.247-254)
|
engleskipdf 362 KB
|
Anita Lauri Korajlija, Divna Blažev, Mirta Blažev, Veronika Blažev
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Effect of Physical Therapy on Respiratory Function
in Patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary
Disease
(str.255-261)
|
engleskipdf 431 KB
|
Igor Grygus, Mykola Maistruk, Walery Zukow
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The Concordant Space of Biomedical Science:
How Individuals with Parkinson’s Disease
Synchronize themselves with Clinical Trials
(str.263-266)
|
engleskipdf 325 KB
|
Markus Idvall
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Effects of Competitive Level and Gender on
Anthropometric Profile and Physiological Attributes
in Kickboxers
(str.267-264)
|
engleskipdf 486 KB
|
Maamer Slimani, Bianca Miarka, Foued Chéour
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The Genetic Landscape of Serbian Populations
through Mitochondrial DNA Sequencing and
Non-Recombining Region of the Y Chromosome
Microsatellites
(str.275-296)
|
engleskipdf 693 KB
|
Gabriele Scorrano, Andrea Finocchio, Flavio De Angelis, Cristina Martínez-Labarga, Jelena Šarac, Irene Contini, Giuseppina Scano, Natalija Novokmet, Domenico Frezza, Olga Rickards
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
A Case of Sharp Force Trauma to the Skull of
Female Buried Within a Neolithic Rondel,
Kolín (Czech Republic)
(str.297-303)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Hana Brzobohatá, Radka Šumberová, Jitka Votrubová-Dubská, Daniel Vaněk
Stručni rad
|
|
Occupational Medicine Professor´s Participation in
Erasmus+: Academic Staff Exchange Programme
(str.305-308)
|
engleskipdf 425 KB
|
Hrvoje Lalić
Stručni rad
|
|
René Girard’s Fundamental Anthropology
(str.309-313)
|
engleskipdf 504 KB
|
Antun Pavešković
Stručni rad
|