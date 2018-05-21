hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Collegium antropologicum, Vol.41 No.3

Datum izdavanja: Listopad 2017.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 21.05.2018.
Sadržaj
Nitrogen and Strontium Isotopes as Tools for the Reconstruction of Breastfeeding Practices and Human Behavior – A Neolithic Collective Grave in Bronocice (Poland) (str.191-199) engleskipdf 998 KB
Beata Cienkosz-Stepanczak, Aleksandra Lisowska-Gaczorek, Elzbieta Haduch, Rob Ellam, Gordon Cook, Janusz Kruk, Sarunas Milisauskas, Slawomir Koziel, Krysztof Szostek
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Diffusion Process of Virtual Consultations in French Medical Training: A Socio-anthropologic Approach (str.201-209) engleskipdf 650 KB
Caroline Simonpietri
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
An Autoethnography of a Patient with Kidney Renal Failure – How Experiences and Social Ties Promote Therapeutic Mobility (str.211-214) engleskipdf 352 KB
Abdou Simon Senghor
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Level of Credibility of Traditional and New Media in Reporting on Human Rights Issues (str.215-229) engleskipdf 1 MB
Ivan Tanta, Snježana Barić-Šelmić, Tomislav Levak
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Somatic Characteristics and Motor Capacity of 10-Year Swimming Pools from Basic School No. 60 in Bydgoszcz (str.231-246) engleskipdf 1 MB
Mirosława Szark-Eckardt, Marek Napierała, Jerzy Eksterowicz, Walery Zukow, Robert Łukaszewski
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Social Physique Anxiety among Bodybuilders (str.247-254) engleskipdf 362 KB
Anita Lauri Korajlija, Divna Blažev, Mirta Blažev, Veronika Blažev
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effect of Physical Therapy on Respiratory Function in Patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (str.255-261) engleskipdf 431 KB
Igor Grygus, Mykola Maistruk, Walery Zukow
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Concordant Space of Biomedical Science: How Individuals with Parkinson’s Disease Synchronize themselves with Clinical Trials (str.263-266) engleskipdf 325 KB
Markus Idvall
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effects of Competitive Level and Gender on Anthropometric Profile and Physiological Attributes in Kickboxers (str.267-264) engleskipdf 486 KB
Maamer Slimani, Bianca Miarka, Foued Chéour
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Genetic Landscape of Serbian Populations through Mitochondrial DNA Sequencing and Non-Recombining Region of the Y Chromosome Microsatellites (str.275-296) engleskipdf 693 KB
Gabriele Scorrano, Andrea Finocchio, Flavio De Angelis, Cristina Martínez-Labarga, Jelena Šarac, Irene Contini, Giuseppina Scano, Natalija Novokmet, Domenico Frezza, Olga Rickards
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A Case of Sharp Force Trauma to the Skull of Female Buried Within a Neolithic Rondel, Kolín (Czech Republic) (str.297-303) engleskipdf 2 MB
Hana Brzobohatá, Radka Šumberová, Jitka Votrubová-Dubská, Daniel Vaněk
Stručni rad 		 
Occupational Medicine Professor´s Participation in Erasmus+: Academic Staff Exchange Programme (str.305-308) engleskipdf 425 KB
Hrvoje Lalić
Stručni rad 		 
René Girard’s Fundamental Anthropology (str.309-313) engleskipdf 504 KB
Antun Pavešković
Stručni rad 		 
