Pomorski zbornik, Vol.54 No.1

(str.1-11)
Strategic Management in the Function of Adjustment of Modern Shipping Companies to the Market
(str.11-21)
Marko Novaselić, Donald Schiozzi, David Sopta
Prethodno priopćenje
COLREGs in STCW Convention
(str.23-35)
Dalibor Ivanišević, Ana Gundić, Đani Mohović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Energy Power Losses and Efficiency of Low Power Steam Turbine for the Main Feed Water Pump Drive in the Marine Steam Propulsion System
(str.37-51)
Vedran Mrzljak, Jasna Prpić-Oršić, Igor Poljak
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Solid State Transformers for Ship’s Electrical Power System
(str.53-60)
Aleksandar Cuculić, Jasmin Ćelić, Rene Prenc
Pregledni rad
The Role of Internet of Things on the Development of Ports as a Holder in the Supply Chain
(str.61-73)
Mladen Jardas, Čedomir Dundović, Marko Gulić, Katarina Ivanić
Pregledni rad
A Comparative Analysis of Accommodation Capacities of Nautical Tourism Ports in Croatia and in the Primorje-Gorski Kotar County
(str.75-83)
Mirjana Kovačić, Nikolina Eva Pahljina, Astrid Zekić
Pregledni rad
Integrated Development Model for the Zadar Port System
(str.85-100)
Marko Novaselić, Luka Grbić
Pregledni rad
Road Connections Affecting the Competitiveness Strengthening of the Port of Ploče
(str.101-117)
Siniša Vilke, Borna Debelić, Robert Tometić
Pregledni rad
Offshore Installation Activities and Marine Mammals’ Protection
(str.119-128)
Iva Šebelja, Igor Kegalj, Luka Traven
Prethodno priopćenje
Notice Boards for Concessions and Concessionary Approvals on the Maritime Domain
(str.129-141)
Goran Vojković, Ana Zovko
Pregledni rad
A Contribution to the History of Conferences on Marine Technology
(str.143-149)
Julijan Dobrinić
Recenzija, Prikaz
Project Review: Ecological Sustainable Governance of Mediterranean Protected Areas ECOSUSTAIN
(str.151-155)
Bernarda Bijelić, Neven Grubišić
Recenzija, Prikaz
Ostalo
