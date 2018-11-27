Journal of Sustainable Development of Energy, Water and Environment Systems, Vol.6 No.4

|Sadržaj
Evaluation of Sustainable Design Strategies Based on Defined Indexes
at a District Level
(str.609-630)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Hatice Sözer, Ergin Kükrer
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Performance Analysis of Three-sides Concave Dimple Shape Roughened Solar Air Heater
(str.631-648)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Vikash Kumar, Laljee Prasad
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Antecedents to Creating Shared Value at Thai Waste-to-Energy Facilities
(str.649-664)
engleskipdf 351 KB
Thaspong Chailertpong, Thepparat Phimolsathien
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Role of Power Consumption and Type of Air Conditioner in Direct
and Indirect Water Consumption
(str.665-673)
engleskipdf 176 KB
Behrouz Pirouz, Mario Maiolo
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Resilience Implications of Energy Storage in Urban Water Systems
(str.674-693)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Susanna H. Sutherland, Brennan T. Smith
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Energy Resilience, Vulnerability and Risk in Urban Spaces
(str.694-709)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Guglielmina Mutani, Valeria Todeschi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Impact of Climate Change on the Backup Infrastructure of Highly
Renewable Electricity Systems
(str.710-724)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Smail Kozarcanin, Gorm B. Andresen, Martin Greiner
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Economic Evaluation of Renewable Energy Systems for the Optimal
Planning and Design in Korea – A Case Study
(str.725-741)
engleskipdf 3 MB
Mo Chung, Ki-Yeol Shin, Dae-Seong Jeoune, Shin-Yeol Park, Wu-Jong Lee, Yong-Hoon Im
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Developing Energy Concept Maps – An Innovative Educational Tool for Energy Planning
(str.742-754)
engleskipdf 368 KB
Rebeka Kovačič Lukman, Peter Virtič
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Mixed-Integer Linear Programming Formulation of Combined Heat and Power Units for the Unit Commitment Problem
(str.755-769)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Martin Koller, René Hofmann
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Nonlinear Model Predictive Control applied to Transient Operation of a Gas Turbine
(str.770-783)
engleskipdf 378 KB
Thiago S. Pires, Manuel E. Cruz, Marcelo J. Colaço, Marco A. C. Alves
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Impact of Renewable Energy Expansion to the Balancing Energy Demand of Differential Balancing Groups
(str.784-799)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Thomas Spiegel
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Journal of Sustainable Development of Energy, Water and Environment
Systems – Volume VI
(str.800-801)
engleskipdf 119 KB
Neven Duić
Uvodnik
