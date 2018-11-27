hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Journal of Sustainable Development of Energy, Water and Environment Systems,Vol.6 No.4
Evaluation of Sustainable Design Strategies Based on Defined Indexes at a District Level (str.609-630) engleskipdf 1 MB
Hatice Sözer, Ergin Kükrer
Performance Analysis of Three-sides Concave Dimple Shape Roughened Solar Air Heater (str.631-648) engleskipdf 2 MB
Vikash Kumar, Laljee Prasad
Antecedents to Creating Shared Value at Thai Waste-to-Energy Facilities (str.649-664) engleskipdf 351 KB
Thaspong Chailertpong, Thepparat Phimolsathien
The Role of Power Consumption and Type of Air Conditioner in Direct and Indirect Water Consumption (str.665-673) engleskipdf 176 KB
Behrouz Pirouz, Mario Maiolo
Resilience Implications of Energy Storage in Urban Water Systems (str.674-693) engleskipdf 1 MB
Susanna H. Sutherland, Brennan T. Smith
Energy Resilience, Vulnerability and Risk in Urban Spaces (str.694-709) engleskipdf 2 MB
Guglielmina Mutani, Valeria Todeschi
Impact of Climate Change on the Backup Infrastructure of Highly Renewable Electricity Systems (str.710-724) engleskipdf 2 MB
Smail Kozarcanin, Gorm B. Andresen, Martin Greiner
Economic Evaluation of Renewable Energy Systems for the Optimal Planning and Design in Korea – A Case Study (str.725-741) engleskipdf 3 MB
Mo Chung, Ki-Yeol Shin, Dae-Seong Jeoune, Shin-Yeol Park, Wu-Jong Lee, Yong-Hoon Im
Developing Energy Concept Maps – An Innovative Educational Tool for Energy Planning (str.742-754) engleskipdf 368 KB
Rebeka Kovačič Lukman, Peter Virtič
Mixed-Integer Linear Programming Formulation of Combined Heat and Power Units for the Unit Commitment Problem (str.755-769) engleskipdf 1 MB
Martin Koller, René Hofmann
Nonlinear Model Predictive Control applied to Transient Operation of a Gas Turbine (str.770-783) engleskipdf 378 KB
Thiago S. Pires, Manuel E. Cruz, Marcelo J. Colaço, Marco A. C. Alves
Impact of Renewable Energy Expansion to the Balancing Energy Demand of Differential Balancing Groups (str.784-799) engleskipdf 1 MB
Thomas Spiegel
Journal of Sustainable Development of Energy, Water and Environment Systems – Volume VI (str.800-801) engleskipdf 119 KB
Neven Duić
