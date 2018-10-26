NAŠE MORE : znanstveni časopis za more i pomorstvo, Vol.65 No.4 Special issue

|Sadržaj

Selection and Allocation of a Warehouse Linked to Reloading Terminal and Seaport
(str.169-173)

engleskipdf 137 KB

Vieroslav Molnar, Gabriel Fedorko, Stanislav Honus, Lenka Girovska, Jan Lizbetin
Izvorni znanstveni članak


Proposal of Innovative Flooring Options for Marine Containers
(str.174-179)

engleskipdf 951 KB

Martina Hlatká, Ondrej Stopka, Mária Stopková
Izvorni znanstveni članak


Motivation of Employees for Creativity as a Form of Support to Manage Innovation Processes in Transportation-Logistics Companies
(str.180-186)

engleskipdf 149 KB

Katarína Stachová, Zdenko Stacho, Jana Blštáková, Martina Hlatká, Larisa M. Kapustina
Izvorni znanstveni članak


Various Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Usage Options and Possible Substitution
(str.187-191)

engleskipdf 61 KB

Petra Vrbová, Václav Cempírek, Mária Stopková, Ladislav Bartuška
Izvorni znanstveni članak


Environmental Comparison of Different Transport Modes
(str.192-196)

engleskipdf 405 KB

Tomáš Skrúcaný, Martin Kendra, Tomáš Kalina, Martin Jurkovič, Martin Vojtek, František Synák
Izvorni znanstveni članak


Determination of Value Drivers for Transport Companies in the Czech Republic
(str.197-201)

engleskipdf 106 KB

Marek Vochozka, Veronika Machová
Izvorni znanstveni članak


Proposal of the Measures to Increase the Competitiveness of Rail Freight Transport in the EU
(str.202-207)

engleskipdf 2 MB

Milan Dedík, Jozef Gašparík, Zdenka Záhumenská, Vladimír Ľupták, Zdeněk Hřebíček
Izvorni znanstveni članak


Taxes and Charges in Road Freight Transport – a Comparative Study of the Level of Taxes and Charges in the Slovak Republic and the Selected EU Countries
(str.208-212)

engleskipdf 197 KB

Vladimír Konečný, Štefánia Semanová, Jozef Gnap, Ondrej Stopka
Izvorni znanstveni članak


Capacity of Main Railway Lines – Analysis of Methodologies for its Calculation
(str.213-217)

engleskipdf 475 KB

Lenka Černá, Vladimír Ľupták, Peter Šulko, Peter Blaho
Izvorni znanstveni članak


The Application of the Verified Gross Mass of Intermodal Loading Units in the Conditions of the Slovak Republic
(str.218-223)

engleskipdf 781 KB

Juraj Jagelčák, Monika Kiktová, Mária Stopková
Izvorni znanstveni članak


Comparing the Calculations of Energy Consumption and Greenhouse Gases Emissions of Passenger Transport Service
(str.224-229)

engleskipdf 139 KB

Martina Hlatká, Ladislav Bartuška
Izvorni znanstveni članak


Application of the Tecnomatix Plant Simulation Program to Modelling the Handling of Ocean Containers using the AGV System
(str.230-236)

engleskipdf 2 MB

Gabriel Fedorko, Vieroslav Molnar, Martin Vasil, Jiri Hanzl
Prethodno priopćenje


Optimization of Delivery Routes using the Little´s Algorithm
(str.237-239)

engleskipdf 100 KB

Rudolf Kampf
Prethodno priopćenje


Macroeconomic Effects on Development of Sparsely Populated Areas in Public Transport
(str.240-245)

engleskipdf 789 KB

Jiří Čejka, Martin Telecký
Prethodno priopćenje


Optimization of Transport Logistics for Forest Biomass
(str.246-249)

engleskipdf 58 KB

Miloš Gejdoš, Tomáš Gergeľ, Karel Jeřábek, Zdeněk Hřebíček
Prethodno priopćenje


Zermelo Navigation Problem in Geometry
(str.250-253)

engleskipdf 519 KB

Zdeněk Dušek
Prethodno priopćenje


Motivational Preferences of Employees in Requirements of Czech and Russian Transport and Logistics Enterprises
(str.254-258)

engleskipdf 512 KB

Lenka Ližbetinová, Miloš Hitka, Mikhail Kleymenov
Prethodno priopćenje


Possible Impacts of Regulating the Weekly Rest of Road Freight Drivers on Logistics in EU Countries
(str.259-265)

engleskipdf 1 MB

Jozef Gnap, Vladimír Konečný, Radovan Slávik, Dominika Beňová
Prethodno priopćenje


Optimization of Warehouse Management in the Specific Assembly and Distribution Company: a Case Study
(str.266-269)

engleskipdf 378 KB

Ondrej Stopka, Vladimír Ľupták
Prethodno priopćenje


Comparison of the Lifecycle Cost Structure of Electric and Diesel Buses
(str.270-275)

engleskipdf 995 KB

Marek Potkány, Martina Hlatká, Marek Debnár, Jiří Hanzl
Prethodno priopćenje


The Application of Human Capital Efficiency Management towards the Increase of Performance and Competitiveness in an Enterprise Operating in the Field of Distribution Logistics
(str.276-283)

engleskipdf 381 KB

Alžbeta Kucharčíková, Martin Mičiak
Pregledni rad


A Review and Comparison of Ship Power Simulation Methods
(str.284-292)

engleskipdf 473 KB

Maja Krčum, Marko Zubčić, Anita Gudelj
Pregledni rad


Decision-making Processes in Introducing RFID Technology in Manufacturing Company
(str.289-292)

engleskipdf 1 MB

Jan Lizbetin
Stručni rad


Applications of Gyroscopic Effect in Transportation
(str.293-296)

engleskipdf 368 KB

Tomáš Náhlík, Dana Smetanová
Stručni rad


Methodology for the Tariff Formation in Railway Freight Transport
(str.297-304)

engleskipdf 145 KB

Anna Dolinayová, Lenka Černá, Zdeněk Hřebíček, Vladislav Zitrický
Stručni rad
