Acta Botanica Croatica, Vol. 78 No. 1, 2019.

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Expression of small GTPases in the roots and nodules of Medicago truncatula cv. Jemalong
(str.1-8)
|
engleskipdf 376 KB
|
Abdul Razaque Memon, Christiane Katja Schwager, Karsten Niehaus
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Responses of phytochelatin and proline-related genes expression associated with heavy metal stress in Solanum lycopersicum
(str.9-16)
|
engleskipdf 258 KB
|
Dursun Kısa
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Morpho-chemical divergence and fatty acid profile of shea tree seeds (Vitellaria paradoxa) collected from different locations in Kwara State, Nigeria
(str.17-24)
|
engleskipdf 211 KB
|
David Adedayo Animasaun, Stephen Oyedeji, Kehinde Stephen Olorunmaiye, Musibau A. Azeez, Idowu Abdulfatah Tijani, Joseph Akintade Morakinyo
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Climatic drivers of dry grassland phylogenetic diversity in the Republic of Macedonia
(str.25-34)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Marco Antonio Batalha, Renata Ćušterevska, Vlado Matevski
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Distribution of Taraxacum microspecies along soil property gradients in salt and brackish meadows on the Polish Baltic coast
(str.35-45)
|
engleskipdf 742 KB
|
Beata Bosiacka, Helena Więcław, Paweł Marciniuk, Marek Podlasiński
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Rocky coastal vegetation of the class Crithmo-Staticetea in the south-east of Italy
(str.46-56)
|
engleskipdf 809 KB
|
Valeria Tomaselli, Massimo Terzi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
A taxonomic revision of the genus Glaucium (Papaveraceae) in Iran
(str.57-65)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Zahra Tavakkoli, Mostafa Assadi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Algal assemblages in springs of different lithologies (ophiolites vs. limestone) of the Konjuh Mountain (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
(str.66-81)
|
engleskipdf 667 KB
|
Jasmina Kamberović, Anđelka Plenković-Moraj, Koraljka Kralj Borojević, Marija Gligora Udovič, Petar Žutinić, Dubravka Hafner, Marco Cantonati
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
A cytogenetic and pollen study of annual Medicago species from Soummam Valley (Northeastern of Algeria)
(str.82-90)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Linda Djafri-Bouallag, Malika Ourari, Mohamed Sahnoune
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
A new addition to the alien flora of Tunisia, Amaranthus spinosus L. (Amaranthaceae s.l.), with notes on A. diacanthus Raf.
(str.91-94)
|
engleskipdf 634 KB
|
Duilio Iamonico, Ridha El Mokni
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
Glaux maritima L. (Primulaceae), a new plant species in SE Europe
(str.95-98)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Antun Alegro, Vedran Šegota, Nikola Koletić, Nina Vuković, Tihana Vilović, Anja Rimac
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
Setaria adhaerens (Forssk.) Chiov. (Poaceae), a new alien species in the Croatian flora
(str.99-101)
|
engleskipdf 809 KB
|
Semir Maslo
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
Morphology and seed protein profile for a new species of the genus Cleome L. (Cleomaceae) from Pakistan
(str.102-106)
|
engleskipdf 913 KB
|
Sana Riaz, Rubina Abid, Syed Abid Ali, Iqra Munir, Muhammad Qaiser
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
Climatic drivers of dry grassland phylogenetic diversity in the Republic of Macedonia - Online supplement
|
engleskipdf 276 KB
|
Marco Antonio Batalha, Renata Ćušterevska, Vlado Matevski
Ostalo
|
|
Rocky coastal vegetation of the class Crithmo-Staticetea in the south-east of Italy - Online supplement
|
engleskipdf 65 KB
|
Valeria Tomaselli, Massimo Terzi
Ostalo
|
|
Algal assemblages in springs of different lithologies (ophiolites vs. limestone) of the Konjuh Mountain (Bosnia and Herzegovina) - Online supplement
|
engleskipdf 49 KB
|
Jasmina Kamberović, Anđelka Plenković-Moraj, Koraljka Kralj Borojević, Marija Gligora Udovič, Petar Žutinić, Dubravka Hafner, Marco Cantonati
Ostalo
|
|
Morphology and seed protein profile for a new species of the genus Cleome L. (Cleomaceae) from Pakistan - Online supplement
|
engleskipdf 621 KB
|
Sana Riaz, Rubina Abid, Syed Abid Ali, Iqra Munir, Muhammad Qaiser
Ostalo
|
|
Professor emeritus Ljudevit Ilijanić: an appreciation on the occasion of his ninetieth birthday
|
engleskipdf 355 KB
|
Nenad Jasprica
Vijest
|
|
The Beauty in Detail, Transformation and Structure – Adriatic Coccolithophores
|
engleskipdf 6 MB
|
Zrinka Ljubešić
Vijest
|
|
Professor emeritus Damir Viličić: an appreciation on the occasion of his seventieth birthday
|
engleskipdf 337 KB
|
Zrinka Ljubešić
Vijest
|
|
A taxonomic revision of the genus Glaucium (Papaveraceae) in Iran - Online supplement
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Zahra Tavakkoli, Mostafa Assadi
Ostalo
|