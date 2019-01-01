hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Acta Botanica Croatica, Vol. 78 No. 1, 2019.

Datum izdavanja: travanj 2019.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 28. 3. 2019.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Expression of small GTPases in the roots and nodules of Medicago truncatula cv. Jemalong (str.1-8) engleskipdf 376 KB
Abdul Razaque Memon, Christiane Katja Schwager, Karsten Niehaus
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Responses of phytochelatin and proline-related genes expression associated with heavy metal stress in Solanum lycopersicum (str.9-16) engleskipdf 258 KB
Dursun Kısa
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Morpho-chemical divergence and fatty acid profile of shea tree seeds (Vitellaria paradoxa) collected from different locations in Kwara State, Nigeria (str.17-24) engleskipdf 211 KB
David Adedayo Animasaun, Stephen Oyedeji, Kehinde Stephen Olorunmaiye, Musibau A. Azeez, Idowu Abdulfatah Tijani, Joseph Akintade Morakinyo
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Climatic drivers of dry grassland phylogenetic diversity in the Republic of Macedonia (str.25-34) engleskipdf 1 MB
Marco Antonio Batalha, Renata Ćušterevska, Vlado Matevski
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Distribution of Taraxacum microspecies along soil property gradients in salt and brackish meadows on the Polish Baltic coast (str.35-45) engleskipdf 742 KB
Beata Bosiacka, Helena Więcław, Paweł Marciniuk, Marek Podlasiński
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Rocky coastal vegetation of the class Crithmo-Staticetea in the south-east of Italy (str.46-56) engleskipdf 809 KB
Valeria Tomaselli, Massimo Terzi
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A taxonomic revision of the genus Glaucium (Papaveraceae) in Iran (str.57-65) engleskipdf 2 MB
Zahra Tavakkoli, Mostafa Assadi
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Algal assemblages in springs of different lithologies (ophiolites vs. limestone) of the Konjuh Mountain (Bosnia and Herzegovina) (str.66-81) engleskipdf 667 KB
Jasmina Kamberović, Anđelka Plenković-Moraj, Koraljka Kralj Borojević, Marija Gligora Udovič, Petar Žutinić, Dubravka Hafner, Marco Cantonati
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A cytogenetic and pollen study of annual Medicago species from Soummam Valley (Northeastern of Algeria) (str.82-90) engleskipdf 2 MB
Linda Djafri-Bouallag, Malika Ourari, Mohamed Sahnoune
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A new addition to the alien flora of Tunisia, Amaranthus spinosus L. (Amaranthaceae s.l.), with notes on A. diacanthus Raf. (str.91-94) engleskipdf 634 KB
Duilio Iamonico, Ridha El Mokni
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Glaux maritima L. (Primulaceae), a new plant species in SE Europe (str.95-98) engleskipdf 2 MB
Antun Alegro, Vedran Šegota, Nikola Koletić, Nina Vuković, Tihana Vilović, Anja Rimac
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Setaria adhaerens (Forssk.) Chiov. (Poaceae), a new alien species in the Croatian flora (str.99-101) engleskipdf 809 KB
Semir Maslo
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Morphology and seed protein profile for a new species of the genus Cleome L. (Cleomaceae) from Pakistan (str.102-106) engleskipdf 913 KB
Sana Riaz, Rubina Abid, Syed Abid Ali, Iqra Munir, Muhammad Qaiser
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Professor emeritus Ljudevit Ilijanić: an appreciation on the occasion of his ninetieth birthday engleskipdf 355 KB
Nenad Jasprica
Vijest 		 
The Beauty in Detail, Transformation and Structure – Adriatic Coccolithophores engleskipdf 6 MB
Zrinka Ljubešić
Vijest 		 
Professor emeritus Damir Viličić: an appreciation on the occasion of his seventieth birthday engleskipdf 337 KB
Zrinka Ljubešić
Vijest 		 
