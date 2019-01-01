hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Psihologijske teme, Vol. 28 No. 1, 2019.

Psihologijske teme,Vol. 28 No. 1
Datum izdavanja: svibanj 2019.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 3. 5. 2019.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
GUEST EDITOR'S NOTE engleskiPDF 80 KB
Igor Bajšanski
Uvodnik 		 
Heuristic Cues for Meta-Reasoning Judgments: Review and Methodology (str.1-20) engleskiPDF 544 KB
Rakefet Ackerman
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Mental Models or Probabilistic Reasoning or Both: Reviewing the Evidence for and Implications of Dual-Strategy Models of Deductive Reasoning (str.21-35) engleskiPDF 198 KB
Natasha Beeson, Edward J. N. Stupple, Malcolm B. Schofield, Paul Staples
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Fluency and Feeling of Rightness: The Effect of Anchoring and Models (str.37-72) engleskiPDF 530 KB
Selina Wang, Valerie Thompson
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Relationship between Consistency and Consensuality in Syllogistic Reasoning (str.73-91) engleskiPDF 304 KB
Igor Bajšanski, Valnea Žauhar
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Performance and Metacognition in Scientific Reasoning: The Covariation Detection Task (str.93-113) engleskiPDF 433 KB
Pavle Valerjev, Marin Dujmović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Further Tests of the Metacognitive Advantage Model: Counterfactuals, Confidence and Affect (str.115-124) engleskiPDF 158 KB
André Mata
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Dual Processing in Syllogistic Reasoning: An Individual Differences Perspective (str.125-145) engleskiPDF 445 KB
Predrag Teovanović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Mathematics Anxiety and Metacognitive Processes: Proposal for a New Line of Inquiry (str.147-169) engleskiPDF 1 MB
Kinga Morsanyi, Niamh Ní Cheallaigh, Rakefet Ackerman
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Metacognitive Feelings, Conflict Detection and Illusion of Linearity (str.171-192) engleskiPDF 320 KB
Vanja Putarek, Vesna Vlahović-Štetić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Estimations of Competence in Neurodevelopmental Conditions: A Review (str.193-232) engleskiPDF 708 KB
Elizabeth A. Wanstall, Joshua Doidge, Jonathan Weiss, Maggie E. Toplak
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Posjeta: 0 *