Psihologijske teme, Vol. 28 No. 1, 2019.

Datum izdavanja: svibanj 2019.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 3. 5. 2019.
|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
GUEST EDITOR'S NOTE
|
engleski
|
Igor Bajšanski
Uvodnik
|
|
Heuristic Cues for Meta-Reasoning Judgments: Review and Methodology
(str.1-20)
|
engleski
|
Rakefet Ackerman
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Mental Models or Probabilistic Reasoning or Both: Reviewing the Evidence for and Implications of Dual-Strategy Models of Deductive Reasoning
(str.21-35)
|
engleski
|
Natasha Beeson, Edward J. N. Stupple, Malcolm B. Schofield, Paul Staples
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Fluency and Feeling of Rightness: The Effect of Anchoring and Models
(str.37-72)
|
engleski
|
Selina Wang, Valerie Thompson
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The Relationship between Consistency and Consensuality in Syllogistic Reasoning
(str.73-91)
|
engleski
|
Igor Bajšanski, Valnea Žauhar
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Performance and Metacognition in Scientific Reasoning: The Covariation Detection Task
(str.93-113)
|
engleski
|
Pavle Valerjev, Marin Dujmović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Further Tests of the Metacognitive Advantage Model: Counterfactuals, Confidence and Affect
(str.115-124)
|
engleski
|
André Mata
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Dual Processing in Syllogistic Reasoning: An Individual Differences Perspective
(str.125-145)
|
engleski
|
Predrag Teovanović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Mathematics Anxiety and Metacognitive Processes: Proposal for a New Line of Inquiry
(str.147-169)
|
engleski
|
Kinga Morsanyi, Niamh Ní Cheallaigh, Rakefet Ackerman
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Metacognitive Feelings, Conflict Detection and Illusion of Linearity
(str.171-192)
|
engleski
|
Vanja Putarek, Vesna Vlahović-Štetić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Estimations of Competence in Neurodevelopmental Conditions: A Review
(str.193-232)
|
engleski
|
Elizabeth A. Wanstall, Joshua Doidge, Jonathan Weiss, Maggie E. Toplak
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
