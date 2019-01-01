hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Transactions on Maritime Science, Vol. 08 No. 02, 2019.

Datum izdavanja: listopad 2019.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 22. 10. 2019.
From Editor-in-Chief (str.156) engleskipdf 95 KB
Igor Vujović
Uvodnik 		 
A Procedure of Implementing Exploratry Mixed Method Research in Dry Ports Management (str.157-170) engleskipdf 837 KB
Jagan Jeevan, Yapa Mahinda Bandara, Nurul Haqimin Mohd Salleh, Abdul Hafaz Ngah, Rudiah Hanafiah
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Automatic Taxi Directional Control System of Carrier-based Aircraft (str.171-179) engleskipdf 797 KB
Mariusz Krawczyk, Cezary Szczepański, Albert Zajdel
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Stability Assessment of Drill Ship Using Probabilistic Damage Stability Analysis (str.180-197) engleskipdf 2 MB
Poonam Mohan, A.P. Shashikala
Pregledni rad 		 
Selection of UUV Type ROV Equipment and Cooperation System with USV "Edredon" in Protection Tasks of Ports and Critical Objects (str.198-204) engleskipdf 1012 KB
Zygmunt Kitowski
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
How to Avoid Mistakes in Software Development for Unmanned Vehicles (str.205-212) engleskipdf 133 KB
Cezary Szczepański, Marcin Ciopcia
Stručni rad 		 
Port Area of Split Port Authority in the Function of Economic Development: Concessionaires Attitudes (str.213-218) engleskipdf 131 KB
Vice Mihanović, Ivan Peronja, Luka Vukić
Pregledni rad 		 
Analysis of Overall and Pure Technical Efficiency of Tourism in Europe (str.219-229) engleskipdf 158 KB
Vesna Prorok, Nenad Šerić, Ivan Peronja
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
External Costs on the Island of Vis: Comparison of Two Traffic Modes (str.230-234) engleskipdf 120 KB
Luka Vukić, Lidija Runko Luttenberger, Katarina Balić, Merica Slišković
Pregledni rad 		 
Mission Statements in Port Authorities: Empirical Analysis of Content in Spanish Port System (str.235-245) engleskipdf 230 KB
Ignacio de la Peña Zarzuelo, María Jesús Freire-Seoaneb, Beatriz López Bermúdez
Stručni rad 		 
Model of Forensic Hydrography (str.246-252) engleskipdf 156 KB
Josip Kasum, Marko Pilić, Nebojša Jovanović, Harrison Pienaar
Stručni rad 		 
A Review of Autonomous and Remotely Controlled Ships in Maritime Sector (str.253-265) engleskipdf 439 KB
Karlo Bratić, Ivan Pavić, Srđan Vukša, Ladislav Stazić
Pregledni rad 		 
ŚÏDRO (str.268-269) hrvatskipdf 51 KB
THE ANCHOR (str.268-269) engleskipdf 51 KB
Ante Božanić, Mirna Čudić Žgela
Ostalo 		 
ŚOMÀ ŚOMCÃTA (str.270-271) hrvatskipdf 64 KB
ALONE, ALONE, ALL ALONE (str.270-271) engleskipdf 64 KB
Ante Božanić, Mirna Čudić Žgela
Ostalo 		 
