Transactions on Maritime Science, Vol. 08 No. 02, 2019.

|Puni tekst
From Editor-in-Chief
Igor Vujović
Uvodnik
A Procedure of Implementing Exploratry Mixed Method Research in Dry Ports Management
(str.157-170)
Jagan Jeevan, Yapa Mahinda Bandara, Nurul Haqimin Mohd Salleh, Abdul Hafaz Ngah, Rudiah Hanafiah
Prethodno priopćenje
Automatic Taxi Directional Control System of Carrier-based Aircraft
(str.171-179)
Mariusz Krawczyk, Cezary Szczepański, Albert Zajdel
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Stability Assessment of Drill Ship Using Probabilistic Damage Stability Analysis
(str.180-197)
Poonam Mohan, A.P. Shashikala
Pregledni rad
Selection of UUV Type ROV Equipment and Cooperation System with USV "Edredon" in Protection Tasks of Ports and Critical Objects
(str.198-204)
Zygmunt Kitowski
Prethodno priopćenje
How to Avoid Mistakes in Software Development for Unmanned Vehicles
(str.205-212)
Cezary Szczepański, Marcin Ciopcia
Stručni rad
Port Area of Split Port Authority in the Function of Economic Development: Concessionaires Attitudes
(str.213-218)
Vice Mihanović, Ivan Peronja, Luka Vukić
Pregledni rad
Analysis of Overall and Pure Technical Efficiency of Tourism in Europe
(str.219-229)
Vesna Prorok, Nenad Šerić, Ivan Peronja
Prethodno priopćenje
External Costs on the Island of Vis: Comparison of Two Traffic Modes
(str.230-234)
Luka Vukić, Lidija Runko Luttenberger, Katarina Balić, Merica Slišković
Pregledni rad
Mission Statements in Port Authorities: Empirical Analysis of Content in Spanish Port System
(str.235-245)
Ignacio de la Peña Zarzuelo, María Jesús Freire-Seoaneb, Beatriz López Bermúdez
Stručni rad
Model of Forensic Hydrography
(str.246-252)
Josip Kasum, Marko Pilić, Nebojša Jovanović, Harrison Pienaar
Stručni rad
A Review of Autonomous and Remotely Controlled Ships in Maritime Sector
(str.253-265)
Karlo Bratić, Ivan Pavić, Srđan Vukša, Ladislav Stazić
Pregledni rad
ŚÏDRO
(str.268-269)
THE ANCHOR
(str.268-269)
Ante Božanić, Mirna Čudić Žgela
Ostalo
ŚOMÀ ŚOMCÃTA
(str.270-271)
ALONE, ALONE, ALL ALONE
(str.270-271)
Ante Božanić, Mirna Čudić Žgela
Ostalo
