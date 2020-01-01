hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Chemical and Biochemical Engineering Quarterly, Vol. 33 No. 4, 2019.

Datum izdavanja: siječanj 2020.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 20. 1. 2020.
Simulation and Optimization of Coal Gasification in a Moving-bed Reactor to Produce Synthesis Gas Suitable for Methanol Production Unit (str.427-435) engleskipdf 544 KB
M. Shamsi, H. Ale Ebrahim, M. J. Azarhoosh
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
TiO2 Sol-gel Coating as a Transducer Substrate for Impedimetric Immunosensors (str.437-447) engleskipdf 962 KB
R. A. D. de Faria, M. Houmard, V. A. M. do Rosário, V. de Freitas Cunha Lins, L. G. D. Heneine, T. Matencio
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effect of Helichrysum italicum on the Corrosion of Copper in Simulated Acid Rain Solution (str.449-457) engleskipdf 559 KB
Z. Pilić, I. Martinović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Oscillatory Flow Bioreactor (OFB) Applied in Enzymatic Hydrolysis at High Solid Loadings (str.459-470) engleskipdf 1 MB
J. Buchmaier, C. Brunner, U. Griesbacher, A. N. Phan, A. P. Harvey, R. Krishna Gudiminchi, B. Nidetzky, B. Muster
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Comparison of Conventional and Novel Pre-treatment Methods for Bioethanol Production from Fruit and Vegetable Wastes (str.471-483) engleskipdf 446 KB
T. Keskin-Gundogdu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Isolation, Kinetics, and Performance of a Novel Phenol Degrading Strain (str.485-494) engleskipdf 579 KB
W. Zhang, X. Xia
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Enzymatic Kinetics of Solvent-free Esterification with Bio-imprinted Lipase (str.495-499) engleskipdf 291 KB
M. Matsumoto, Y. Matsumoto
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Lipase-catalyzed Solvent-free Synthesis of Polyglycerol 10 (PG-10) Esters (str.501-509) engleskipdf 717 KB
Y. Satyawali, L. Cauwenberghs, W. Dejonghe
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
