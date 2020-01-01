Chemical and Biochemical Engineering Quarterly, Vol. 33 No. 4, 2019.

|
Datum izdavanja: siječanj 2020.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 20. 1. 2020.
Simulation and Optimization of Coal Gasification in a Moving-bed Reactor to Produce Synthesis Gas Suitable for Methanol Production Unit
(str.427-435)
engleski
M. Shamsi, H. Ale Ebrahim, M. J. Azarhoosh
Izvorni znanstveni članak
TiO2 Sol-gel Coating as a Transducer Substrate for Impedimetric Immunosensors
(str.437-447)
engleski
R. A. D. de Faria, M. Houmard, V. A. M. do Rosário, V. de Freitas Cunha Lins, L. G. D. Heneine, T. Matencio
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Effect of Helichrysum italicum on the Corrosion of Copper in Simulated Acid Rain Solution
(str.449-457)
engleski
Z. Pilić, I. Martinović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Oscillatory Flow Bioreactor (OFB) Applied in Enzymatic Hydrolysis at High Solid Loadings
(str.459-470)
engleski
J. Buchmaier, C. Brunner, U. Griesbacher, A. N. Phan, A. P. Harvey, R. Krishna Gudiminchi, B. Nidetzky, B. Muster
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Comparison of Conventional and Novel Pre-treatment Methods for Bioethanol Production from Fruit and Vegetable Wastes
(str.471-483)
engleski
T. Keskin-Gundogdu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Isolation, Kinetics, and Performance of a Novel Phenol Degrading Strain
(str.485-494)
engleski
W. Zhang, X. Xia
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Enzymatic Kinetics of Solvent-free Esterification with Bio-imprinted Lipase
(str.495-499)
engleski
M. Matsumoto, Y. Matsumoto
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Lipase-catalyzed Solvent-free Synthesis of Polyglycerol 10 (PG-10) Esters
(str.501-509)
engleski
Y. Satyawali, L. Cauwenberghs, W. Dejonghe
Izvorni znanstveni članak
