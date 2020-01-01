hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Agriculturae Conspectus Scientificus, Vol. 85 No. 1, 2020.

Datum izdavanja: ožujak 2020.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 17. 3. 2020.
Sadržaj
Influence of Organic and Mineral Fertilization on Soil Greenhouse Gas Emissions. A Review (str.1-8) engleskipdf 536 KB
Marija Galic, Milan Mesic, Zeljka Zgorelec
Pregledni rad 		 
Environmental Pollution and Ecosystem Surveys in Rijeka-Bakar, Croatia - A Review (str.9-17) engleskipdf 3 MB
Iva Hrelja, Ivica Kisić, Željka Zgorelec
Pregledni rad 		 
Characterization of Chickpea Germplasm (str.19-35) engleskipdf 3 MB
Mohammad Aktar-Uz-Zaman, Mohammad Mostafa Kamal, Mohammad Ashraful Alam, Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Sheikh Mostafa Zaman, Mohammad Hossaini
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Influence of Seed Moisture Content on Short Term Storage of Cowpea (Vigna unguiculata L. Walp) Seeds (str.37-42) engleskipdf 510 KB
Femi Emmanuel Awosanmi, Sunday Adesola Ajayi, Emmanuel Ewere Baffoe
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Nutrient composition of watermelon (Citrullis lanatus (Thunb.) Matsum.&Nakai) and egusi melon (Citrullus colocynthis (L.) Schrad.) seeds (str.43-49) engleskipdf 527 KB
Olumuyiwa S. Falade, Israel O. Otemuyiwa, Abolanle S. Adekunle, Steve A. Adewusi, Olatunbosun Oluwasefunmi
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Levels and mobility of Cu, Pb and Cd in citrus orchards of two contrasting ages in north-central region of Nigeria (str.51-59) engleskipdf 1 MB
Clement Oluseye Ogunkunle, Stephen Oyedeji, Nath Abiola Olafimihan, Paul Ojo Fatoba
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effects of Regulated Deficit Irrigation on Vegetative Growth, Fruit Yield and Quality of Japanese Plum (Prunus salicina Lindell 'Methly') (str.61-70) engleskipdf 618 KB
Ghasem Hajian, Mahmood Ghasemnezhad, Reza Fotouhi Ghazvini, Mohammad Reza Khaledian
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Chemical and biological profiles of essential oil from different parts of Myrtus communis L. subsp. communis from Turkey (str.71-78) engleskipdf 551 KB
Ali Sen, Mine Kurkçuoglu, Aybeniz Yıldırım, Ahmet Dogan, Leyla Bitis, Kemal Husnu Can Baser
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The variations of physiological and antioxidant properties in Schefflera arboricola cuttings over the rooting period (str.79-85) engleskipdf 636 KB
Maryam Fathi, Shahram Sedaghathoor, Seydeh Khadije Abbasnia
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Feeding Fermented Mixture of Cassava Pulp and Moringa oleifera Leaf Meal: Effect on Growth, Internal Organ and Carcass of Broiler Chickens (str.87-93) engleskipdf 563 KB
Sugiharto Sugiharto, Turrini Yudiarti, Isroli Isroli, Endang Widiastuti, Hanny Indrat Wahyuni, Tri Agus Sartono
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
