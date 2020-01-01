Agriculturae Conspectus Scientificus, Vol. 85 No. 1, 2020.

|
Časopisi po područjima
Uredništva
Autori
Politike i razmjena
|
Datum izdavanja: ožujak 2020.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 17. 3. 2020.
|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Influence of Organic and Mineral Fertilization on Soil Greenhouse Gas Emissions. A Review
(str.1-8)
|
engleskipdf 536 KB
|
Marija Galic, Milan Mesic, Zeljka Zgorelec
Pregledni rad
|
|
Environmental Pollution and Ecosystem Surveys in Rijeka-Bakar, Croatia - A Review
(str.9-17)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
Iva Hrelja, Ivica Kisić, Željka Zgorelec
Pregledni rad
|
|
Characterization of Chickpea Germplasm
(str.19-35)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
Mohammad Aktar-Uz-Zaman, Mohammad Mostafa Kamal, Mohammad Ashraful Alam, Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Sheikh Mostafa Zaman, Mohammad Hossaini
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Influence of Seed Moisture Content on Short Term Storage of Cowpea (Vigna unguiculata L. Walp) Seeds
(str.37-42)
|
engleskipdf 510 KB
|
Femi Emmanuel Awosanmi, Sunday Adesola Ajayi, Emmanuel Ewere Baffoe
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Nutrient composition of watermelon (Citrullis lanatus (Thunb.) Matsum.&Nakai) and egusi melon (Citrullus colocynthis (L.) Schrad.) seeds
(str.43-49)
|
engleskipdf 527 KB
|
Olumuyiwa S. Falade, Israel O. Otemuyiwa, Abolanle S. Adekunle, Steve A. Adewusi, Olatunbosun Oluwasefunmi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Levels and mobility of Cu, Pb and Cd in citrus orchards of two contrasting ages in north-central region of Nigeria
(str.51-59)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Clement Oluseye Ogunkunle, Stephen Oyedeji, Nath Abiola Olafimihan, Paul Ojo Fatoba
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Effects of Regulated Deficit Irrigation on Vegetative Growth, Fruit Yield and Quality of Japanese Plum (Prunus salicina Lindell 'Methly')
(str.61-70)
|
engleskipdf 618 KB
|
Ghasem Hajian, Mahmood Ghasemnezhad, Reza Fotouhi Ghazvini, Mohammad Reza Khaledian
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Chemical and biological profiles of essential oil from different parts of Myrtus communis L. subsp. communis from Turkey
(str.71-78)
|
engleskipdf 551 KB
|
Ali Sen, Mine Kurkçuoglu, Aybeniz Yıldırım, Ahmet Dogan, Leyla Bitis, Kemal Husnu Can Baser
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The variations of physiological and antioxidant properties in Schefflera arboricola cuttings over the rooting period
(str.79-85)
|
engleskipdf 636 KB
|
Maryam Fathi, Shahram Sedaghathoor, Seydeh Khadije Abbasnia
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Feeding Fermented Mixture of Cassava Pulp and Moringa oleifera Leaf Meal: Effect on Growth, Internal Organ and Carcass of Broiler Chickens
(str.87-93)
|
engleskipdf 563 KB
|
Sugiharto Sugiharto, Turrini Yudiarti, Isroli Isroli, Endang Widiastuti, Hanny Indrat Wahyuni, Tri Agus Sartono
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Kontakt
Moj profil
Registracija novih korisnika
Promjena načina autorizacije