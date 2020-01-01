hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Biochemia Medica, Vol. 30 No. 2, 2020.

Datum izdavanja: lipanj 2020.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 14. 6. 2020.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
The top-down approach to measurement uncertainty: which formula should we use in laboratory medicine? (str.187-195) engleskipdf 539 KB
Flávia Martinello, Nada Snoj, Milan Skitek, Aleš Jerin
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Copyright violation of predators in scientific publishing - Biochemia Medica’s harmful experience and proposed solution (str.196-201) engleskipdf 853 KB
Daria Pašalić, Vesna Šupak Smolčić
Uvodnik 		 
In sickness and in health: pivotal role of vitamin D (str.202-214) engleskipdf 227 KB
Nora Nikolac Gabaj, Adriana Unic, Marijana Miler, Tomislav Pavicic, Jelena Culej, Ivan Bolanca, Davorka Herman Mahecic, Lara Milevoj Kopcinovic, Alen Vrtaric
Pregledni rad 		 
Errors within the total laboratory testing process, from test selection to medical decision-making – A review of causes, consequences, surveillance and solutions (str.215-233) engleskipdf 395 KB
Cornelia Mrazek, Giuseppe Lippi, Martin H Keppel, Thomas K Felder, Hannes Oberkofler, Elisabeth Haschke-Becher, Janne Cadamuro
Pregledni rad 		 
Long-term stability of clinically relevant chemistry analytes in pleural and peritoneal fluid (str.234-241) engleskipdf 107 KB
Lara Milevoj Kopcinovic, Marija Brcic, Alen Vrtaric, Adriana Unic, Marija Bozovic, Nora Nikolac Gabaj, Marijana Miler, Jelena Culej
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
General position of Croatian medical biochemistry laboratories on autovalidation: survey of the Working Group for Post-analytics of the Croatian Society of Medical Biochemistry and Laboratory Medicine (str.242-249) engleskipdf 108 KB
Vladimira Rimac, Anja Jokic, Sonja Podolar, Jelena Vlasic Tanaskovic, Lorena Honovic, Jasna Lenicek Krleza
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Analytical performance assessment and improvement by means of the Failure mode and effect analysis (FMEA) (str.250-256) engleskipdf 104 KB
Leonor Guiñón, Anna Soler, Mónica Gisell Díaz, Rosa María Fernández, Nayra Rico, Josep Lluís Bedini, Aurea Mira, Luisa Alvarez
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Changes in error rates in the Australian key incident monitoring and management system program (str.257-264) engleskipdf 106 KB
Stephanie Gay, Tony Badrick
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Simple thrombin-based method for eliminating fibrinogen interference in serum protein electrophoresis of haemodialysed patients (str.265-271) engleskipdf 222 KB
Anamarija Rade, Anamarija Đuras, Irena Kocijan, Patricija Banković Radovanović, Ana Turčić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Survey on request form content and result reporting in therapeutic drug monitoring service among laboratories in Czechia and Slovakia (str.272-277) engleskipdf 83 KB
Tomáš Šálek, Petr Schneiderka, Barbora Studená, Michaela Votroubková
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The results of external quality assessment programme on urine leukocyte and erythrocyte counting in Poland (str.278-286) engleskipdf 227 KB
Agnieszka Ćwiklińska, Robert Kowalski, Barbara Kortas-Stempak, Agnieszka Kuchta, Aleksandra Fijałkowska, Gabriela Bednarczuk, Maciej Jankowski
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Quality improvement project: Reducing non-conformities of the samples for haemostasis testing in a secondary healthcare centre through the nurses’ education in phlebotomy (str.287-295) engleskipdf 146 KB
Patricija Banković Radovanović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Patient-based quality control for glucometers: using the moving sum of positive patient results and moving average (str.296-306) engleskipdf 536 KB
Chun Yee Lim, Tony Badrick, Tze Ping Loh
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Verification of the Canadian Laboratory Initiative on Paediatric Reference Intervals (CALIPER) reference values in Croatian children and adolescents (str.307-314) engleskipdf 100 KB
Renata Zrinski Topić, Jasna Leniček Krleža
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Case report of spuriously low sodium and calcium in a 36-year-old male in primary care (str.315-319) engleskipdf 79 KB
Seán J. Costelloe, Kelly McCarthy, Marguerite O’Connell, Mark Butler
Ostalo 		 
Dark brown serum and plasma samples: a case report (str.320-324) engleskipdf 166 KB
Lora Dukic, Nikolina Maric, Ana-Maria Simundic
Ostalo 		 
Case report of a phantom pheochromocytoma (str.325-330) engleskipdf 88 KB
Caroline M Joyce, Audrey Melvin, Paula M O’Shea, Seán J Costelloe, Domhnall J O’Halloran
Ostalo 		 
A case of severe pseudohyperkalaemia due to muscle contraction (str.331-337) engleskipdf 92 KB
Jan Van Elslande, Toon Dominicus, Jaan Toelen, Glynis Frans, Pieter Vermeersch
Ostalo 		 
Corrigendum to: Preanalytical issues related to routine and diagnostic glucose tests: Results from a survey in Spain (str.338-339) engleskipdf 43 KB
Isabel García-del-Pino, Josep M. Bauça, Carolina Gómez, Andrea Caballero, María Antonia Llopis, Mercedes Ibarz, Débora Martínez, Montserrat Ventura, Itziar Marzana, Juan J. Puente, Marta Segovia, Paloma Salas, Rubén Gómez-Rioja
Ispravak 		 
Posjeta: 0 *