Management : Journal of Contemporary Management Issues, Vol. 25 No. 1, 2020.

Datum izdavanja: lipnja 2020.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 28. 6. 2020.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
CRM adoption factors in the gaming industry (str.1-23) engleskipdf 640 KB
Armand Faganel, Mitja Constantini
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Determinants of students’ entrepreneurial intention: An empirical research (str.25-44) engleskipdf 548 KB
Luka Zovko, Ivana Bilić, Želimir Dulčić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Factors affecting relative efficiency of higher education institutions of economic orientation (str.45-67) engleskipdf 958 KB
Andrea Arbula Blecich
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Perceptions of administrative staff on career advancement realities at a South African university (str.69-88) engleskipdf 402 KB
Barney Erasmus
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Bank specific determinants of EU banks profitability after 2007 financial crisis (str.89-102) engleskipdf 422 KB
Roberto Ercegovac, Ivica Klinac, Ivica Zdrilić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Mobility and working opportunities in the EU and Slovakia (str.103-115) engleskipdf 384 KB
Ľubica Bajzíková, Peter Bajzik
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The role of benefits in sustaining HRM outcomes – An empirical research study (str.117-132) engleskipdf 382 KB
Lovorka Galetić, Maja Klindžić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Open innovation and business performance improvement in strategic business alliances (str.133-144) engleskipdf 503 KB
Aleksander Strašek, Franci Pušavec, Borut Likar
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Strategy tools in use: New empirical insights from the strategy-as-practice perspective (str.145-169) engleskipdf 536 KB
Albana Berisha Qehaja, Enver Kutllovci
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Digital communication channels in Industry 4.0 implementation: The role of internal communication (str.171-191) engleskipdf 949 KB
Kristina Kovaitė, Paulius Šūmakaris, Jelena Stankevičienė
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The difference of managerial approach in more or less design-oriented companies (str.193-213) engleskipdf 850 KB
Sanja Rocco, Aleksandra Selinšek
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Critical success factors in insurance companies (str.215-233) engleskipdf 649 KB
Jasmina Selimović, Danijela Martinović, Džana Hurko
Pregledni rad 		 
How to select a true leader? Introducing methods for measurement of implicit power motive (str.235-253) engleskipdf 466 KB
Nataša Trojak, Zvonimir Galić
Pregledni rad 		 
Project management education in Croatia: A focus on the IT sector needs (str.255-278) engleskipdf 868 KB
Ivana Bestvina Bukvić, Iva Buljubašić, Marija Ivić
Pregledni rad 		 
The effects of digital media buying on advertisers (str.279-291) engleskipdf 480 KB
Lejla Šehić, Almir Peštek
Stručni rad 		 
Determinants of household recycling (str.293-302) engleskipdf 407 KB
Slađana Pavlinović Mršić, Anita Stojan
Stručni rad 		 
