Management : Journal of Contemporary Management Issues, Vol. 25 No. 1, 2020.

CRM adoption factors in the gaming industry
(str.1-23)
|
engleskipdf 640 KB
|
Armand Faganel, Mitja Constantini
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Determinants of students’ entrepreneurial intention: An empirical research
(str.25-44)
|
engleskipdf 548 KB
|
Luka Zovko, Ivana Bilić, Želimir Dulčić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Factors affecting relative efficiency of higher education institutions of economic orientation
(str.45-67)
|
engleskipdf 958 KB
|
Andrea Arbula Blecich
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Perceptions of administrative staff on career advancement realities at a South African university
(str.69-88)
|
engleskipdf 402 KB
|
Barney Erasmus
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Bank specific determinants of EU banks profitability after 2007 financial crisis
(str.89-102)
|
engleskipdf 422 KB
|
Roberto Ercegovac, Ivica Klinac, Ivica Zdrilić
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Mobility and working opportunities in the EU and Slovakia
(str.103-115)
|
engleskipdf 384 KB
|
Ľubica Bajzíková, Peter Bajzik
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
The role of benefits in sustaining HRM outcomes – An empirical research study
(str.117-132)
|
engleskipdf 382 KB
|
Lovorka Galetić, Maja Klindžić
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Open innovation and business performance improvement in strategic business alliances
(str.133-144)
|
engleskipdf 503 KB
|
Aleksander Strašek, Franci Pušavec, Borut Likar
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Strategy tools in use: New empirical insights from the strategy-as-practice perspective
(str.145-169)
|
engleskipdf 536 KB
|
Albana Berisha Qehaja, Enver Kutllovci
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Digital communication channels in Industry 4.0 implementation: The role of internal communication
(str.171-191)
|
engleskipdf 949 KB
|
Kristina Kovaitė, Paulius Šūmakaris, Jelena Stankevičienė
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
The difference of managerial approach in more or less design-oriented companies
(str.193-213)
|
engleskipdf 850 KB
|
Sanja Rocco, Aleksandra Selinšek
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Critical success factors in insurance companies
(str.215-233)
|
engleskipdf 649 KB
|
Jasmina Selimović, Danijela Martinović, Džana Hurko
Pregledni rad
|
|
How to select a true leader? Introducing methods for measurement of implicit power motive
(str.235-253)
|
engleskipdf 466 KB
|
Nataša Trojak, Zvonimir Galić
Pregledni rad
|
|
Project management education in Croatia: A focus on the IT sector needs
(str.255-278)
|
engleskipdf 868 KB
|
Ivana Bestvina Bukvić, Iva Buljubašić, Marija Ivić
Pregledni rad
|
|
The effects of digital media buying on advertisers
(str.279-291)
|
engleskipdf 480 KB
|
Lejla Šehić, Almir Peštek
Stručni rad
|
|
Determinants of household recycling
(str.293-302)
|
engleskipdf 407 KB
|
Slađana Pavlinović Mršić, Anita Stojan
Stručni rad
|