Tehnički glasnik, Vol. 14 No. 3, 2020.

Tehnički glasnik,Vol. 14 No. 3
Datum izdavanja: rujna 2020.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 14. 9. 2020.
Identification and Prioritization of Employee Satisfaction Strategies in Tehran Regional Water Company Using Analytic Hierarchy Process (AHP) (str.251-256) engleskipdf 984 KB
Nasim Bonyadi*, Hormat Asghari, Mojtaba Kiaei
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
ICT in the Primary School: Practice and Attitudes of Informatics Teachers (str.257-264) engleskipdf 402 KB
Darko Dukić*, Slavko Petrinšak, Pavao Pinjušić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Tolerance Analysis of Mechanical Parts (str.265-272) engleskipdf 2 MB
Živko Kondić, Đuro Tunjić, Leon Maglić, Amalija Horvatić Novak*
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Detection of Escherichia Coli Bacteria in Water Using Deep Learning: A Faster R-CNN Approach (str.273-280) engleskipdf 1 MB
Hüseyin Yanık, A. Hilmi Kaloğlu, Evren Değirmenci*
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Integration of Tactical Aspects into Strategic Production Network Planning (str.281-287) engleskipdf 927 KB
Elias Auberger*, Christian Ramsauer
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A Model for the Designing of Multimodal Transport Processes and the Concept of Its Integration with the EPLOS System (str.288-295) engleskipdf 954 KB
Mariusz Wasiak*, Paweł Leleń, Michał Kłodawski, Mariusz Izdebski, Ilona Jacyna-Gołda
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Validation of a Lean Smart Maintenance Maturity Model (str.296-302) engleskipdf 795 KB
Hans Thomas Maier*, Oliver Schmiedbauer, Hubert Biedermann
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Transformation of Cognitive Assistance Systems into Augmented Reality (str.303-311) engleskipdf 2 MB
Matthias Eder*, Atacan Ketenci, Christian Ramsauer
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Utilization of Data Center Waste Heat in Northern Ostrobothnia (str.312-317) engleskipdf 721 KB
Tero Leppänen*, Rihard Romka, Pekka Tervonen
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Sustainable Transport Indicators in the Context of Introducing of Electric Passenger Cars (str.318-324) engleskipdf 1 MB
Stevan Kjosevski*, Atanas Kochov, Darko Danev, Aleksandar Kostikj
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Benefits from Implementing the EPLOS System in Logistics Companies (str.325-331) engleskipdf 1 MB
Emilian Szczepański*, Rostislav Vasek, Piotr Klimek, Mariusz Wasiak
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Route Planning with Dynamic Information from the EPLOS System (str.332-337) engleskipdf 472 KB
Michal Kłodawski*, Marianna Jacyna, Rostislav Vasek, Piotr Klimek, Roland Jachimowski, Emilian Szczepański, Konrad Lewczuk
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Electromobility and Its Effects on Automotive Workshops (str.338-344) engleskipdf 955 KB
Helmut Ropin*, Robert Supan
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
An Integrated EPLOS Database as a Tool Supporting TSL Companies (str.345-351) engleskipdf 496 KB
Mariusz Wasiak*, Michał Kłodawski, Konrad Lewczuk, Piotr Klimek, Emilian Szczepański
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Qualitative Acceptance Model of Augmented Reality from the Perspective of Personalists (str.352-359) engleskipdf 524 KB
Sabrina Romina Sorko*, Joachim Komar
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Application of Semi-Analytical Methods in Production Systems Engineering: Serial Lines (str.360-364) engleskipdf 436 KB
Viktor Ložar, Filip Abdulaj, Tihomir Opetuk*, Neven Hadžić, Hrvoje Cajner
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Elements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in the Production of Wood Buildings (str.365-368) engleskipdf 1023 KB
Jozef Švajlenka*, Mária Kozlovská
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Preliminary Research on Influence of Welding Parameters Strength at Welded Joints in Ribbed Reinforcing Steel (str.369-374) engleskipdf 2 MB
Željko Bilić, Ivan Samardžić, Nedjeljko Mišina, Katarina Stoić*
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The Selected Problems of Public Transport Organization Using Mathematical Tools on the Example of Poland (str.375-380) engleskipdf 346 KB
Piotr Gołębiowski*, Jolanta Żak, Piotr Kisielewski
Pregledni rad 		 
Trends towards IOT in Egypt: Cloud Computing System Implementation in Egypt – Challenges and Benefits (str.381-387) engleskipdf 747 KB
Mai Salah ElDine Mohamed ElSayed
Pregledni rad 		 
Competencies of Production in SMEs in Assembly Industries in a Digital, Volatile Business Environment (str.388-395) engleskipdf 939 KB
Maria Hulla*, Christian Ramsauer
Pregledni rad 		 
Study on Deformation Behavior of Non–Hardenable Austenitic Stainless Steel (Grade X5CrNi18–10) by Hot Torsion Tests (str.396-402) engleskipdf 1 MB
Imre Kiss*, Vasile Alexa
Pregledni rad 		 
