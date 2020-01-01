Tehnički glasnik, Vol. 14 No. 3, 2020.

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Identification and Prioritization of Employee Satisfaction Strategies in Tehran Regional Water Company Using Analytic Hierarchy Process (AHP)
(str.251-256)
|
engleskipdf 984 KB
|
Nasim Bonyadi*, Hormat Asghari, Mojtaba Kiaei
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
ICT in the Primary School: Practice and Attitudes of Informatics Teachers
(str.257-264)
|
engleskipdf 402 KB
|
Darko Dukić*, Slavko Petrinšak, Pavao Pinjušić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Tolerance Analysis of Mechanical Parts
(str.265-272)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Živko Kondić, Đuro Tunjić, Leon Maglić, Amalija Horvatić Novak*
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Detection of Escherichia Coli Bacteria in Water Using Deep Learning: A Faster R-CNN Approach
(str.273-280)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Hüseyin Yanık, A. Hilmi Kaloğlu, Evren Değirmenci*
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Integration of Tactical Aspects into Strategic Production Network Planning
(str.281-287)
|
engleskipdf 927 KB
|
Elias Auberger*, Christian Ramsauer
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
A Model for the Designing of Multimodal Transport Processes and the Concept of Its Integration with the EPLOS System
(str.288-295)
|
engleskipdf 954 KB
|
Mariusz Wasiak*, Paweł Leleń, Michał Kłodawski, Mariusz Izdebski, Ilona Jacyna-Gołda
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Validation of a Lean Smart Maintenance Maturity Model
(str.296-302)
|
engleskipdf 795 KB
|
Hans Thomas Maier*, Oliver Schmiedbauer, Hubert Biedermann
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Transformation of Cognitive Assistance Systems into Augmented Reality
(str.303-311)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Matthias Eder*, Atacan Ketenci, Christian Ramsauer
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Utilization of Data Center Waste Heat in Northern Ostrobothnia
(str.312-317)
|
engleskipdf 721 KB
|
Tero Leppänen*, Rihard Romka, Pekka Tervonen
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Sustainable Transport Indicators in the Context of Introducing of Electric Passenger Cars
(str.318-324)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Stevan Kjosevski*, Atanas Kochov, Darko Danev, Aleksandar Kostikj
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Benefits from Implementing the EPLOS System in Logistics Companies
(str.325-331)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Emilian Szczepański*, Rostislav Vasek, Piotr Klimek, Mariusz Wasiak
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Route Planning with Dynamic Information from the EPLOS System
(str.332-337)
|
engleskipdf 472 KB
|
Michal Kłodawski*, Marianna Jacyna, Rostislav Vasek, Piotr Klimek, Roland Jachimowski, Emilian Szczepański, Konrad Lewczuk
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Electromobility and Its Effects on Automotive Workshops
(str.338-344)
|
engleskipdf 955 KB
|
Helmut Ropin*, Robert Supan
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
An Integrated EPLOS Database as a Tool Supporting TSL Companies
(str.345-351)
|
engleskipdf 496 KB
|
Mariusz Wasiak*, Michał Kłodawski, Konrad Lewczuk, Piotr Klimek, Emilian Szczepański
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Qualitative Acceptance Model of Augmented Reality from the Perspective of Personalists
(str.352-359)
|
engleskipdf 524 KB
|
Sabrina Romina Sorko*, Joachim Komar
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Application of Semi-Analytical Methods in Production Systems Engineering: Serial Lines
(str.360-364)
|
engleskipdf 436 KB
|
Viktor Ložar, Filip Abdulaj, Tihomir Opetuk*, Neven Hadžić, Hrvoje Cajner
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Elements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in the Production of Wood Buildings
(str.365-368)
|
engleskipdf 1023 KB
|
Jozef Švajlenka*, Mária Kozlovská
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Preliminary Research on Influence of Welding Parameters Strength at Welded Joints in Ribbed Reinforcing Steel
(str.369-374)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Željko Bilić, Ivan Samardžić, Nedjeljko Mišina, Katarina Stoić*
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
The Selected Problems of Public Transport Organization Using Mathematical Tools on the Example of Poland
(str.375-380)
|
engleskipdf 346 KB
|
Piotr Gołębiowski*, Jolanta Żak, Piotr Kisielewski
Pregledni rad
|
|
Trends towards IOT in Egypt: Cloud Computing System Implementation in Egypt – Challenges and Benefits
(str.381-387)
|
engleskipdf 747 KB
|
Mai Salah ElDine Mohamed ElSayed
Pregledni rad
|
|
Competencies of Production in SMEs in Assembly Industries in a Digital, Volatile Business Environment
(str.388-395)
|
engleskipdf 939 KB
|
Maria Hulla*, Christian Ramsauer
Pregledni rad
|
|
Study on Deformation Behavior of Non–Hardenable Austenitic Stainless Steel (Grade X5CrNi18–10) by Hot Torsion Tests
(str.396-402)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Imre Kiss*, Vasile Alexa
Pregledni rad
|