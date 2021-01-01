Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol. 30 No. 4, 1958.

|
|
|
Datum izdavanja: svibnja 1959.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 2. 1. 2021.
|
|
hrvatskipdf 846 KB
|
|
|
|
hrvatskipdf 8 MB
|
|
|
Electrokinetic Studies in Dispersed Systems. II. An Electroosmotic Apparatus
(str.207-212)
|
engleskipdf 5 MB
|
M. Mirnik, V. Pravdić, F. Matijevac
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Electrokinetic Studies in Dispersed Systems. III.Electrokinetic Potentials of the Silver Iodide by the Streaming Potential and Electroosmotic Method
(str.213-220)
|
engleskipdf 8 MB
|
M. Mirnik, V. Pravdić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
A Light Scattering and Electron Microscope Examination of Monodispersed Metal Iodate Hydrosols
(str.221-230)
|
engleskipdf 14 MB
|
M. J. Herak, J. Kratohvil, M. M. Herak, M. Wrischer
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The Separation of the Bivalent from the Trivalent Kations in the Presence of Phosphate by a Modified Ammonia Method, and Comparison of Results thus Obtained with Results of Separation by the Urea Method
(str.231-235)
|
engleskipdf 6 MB
|
F. Krleža
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Some Condensation Products of Helicin. III. Syntheses with Tuberculostatically Active Substances
(str.237-242)
|
engleskipdf 6 MB
|
M. Deželić, L. Likar
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Reduction of Some N-substituted Aminoacetonitrileswith Lithium Aluminium Hydride
(str.243-245)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
C. Benko, M. Tišler
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Uber die Bildung von 3,4-Diathyl- pyridin beim Erhitzendes Dihydrogentianins mit Selen
(str.247-249)
|
njemačkipdf 2 MB
|
M. Proštenik
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
A Remark on the Refractive Index Increment of Dextran forthe Molecular Weight Determination by Light Scattering
(str.251-255)
|
engleskipdf 5 MB
|
M. Zebec, Gj. Deželić, J. Kratohvil, K. F. Schulz
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Book Reviews
(str.257-260)
|
hrvatskipdf 5 MB
|
I. Filipović, I. Brihta, L. Gansel
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
|
|
Popis časopisa koje prima Centralna kemijska biblioteka
(str.A33-A45)
|
hrvatskipdf 10 MB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Bibliographia Chemica Croatica
(str.B5-B8)
|
hrvatskipdf 2 MB
|
Bibliografija
|
|
Cover Page
|
hrvatskipdf 379 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Conclusion
|
hrvatskipdf 277 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Impressum and Instructions to authors
|
hrvatskipdf 2 MB
|
Ostalo
|
|
