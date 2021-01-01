hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol. 30 No. 4, 1958.

Croatica Chemica Acta,Vol. 30 No. 4
Datum izdavanja: svibnja 1959.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 2. 1. 2021.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Table of Contents hrvatskipdf 846 KB
​ ​
Kazalo 		 
Index Vol. 30 hrvatskipdf 8 MB
​ ​
Kazalo 		 
Electrokinetic Studies in Dispersed Systems. II. An Electroosmotic Apparatus (str.207-212) engleskipdf 5 MB
M. Mirnik, V. Pravdić, F. Matijevac
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Electrokinetic Studies in Dispersed Systems. III.Electrokinetic Potentials of the Silver Iodide by the Streaming Potential and Electroosmotic Method (str.213-220) engleskipdf 8 MB
M. Mirnik, V. Pravdić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A Light Scattering and Electron Microscope Examination of Monodispersed Metal Iodate Hydrosols (str.221-230) engleskipdf 14 MB
M. J. Herak, J. Kratohvil, M. M. Herak, M. Wrischer
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Separation of the Bivalent from the Trivalent Kations in the Presence of Phosphate by a Modified Ammonia Method, and Comparison of Results thus Obtained with Results of Separation by the Urea Method (str.231-235) engleskipdf 6 MB
F. Krleža
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Some Condensation Products of Helicin. III. Syntheses with Tuberculostatically Active Substances (str.237-242) engleskipdf 6 MB
M. Deželić, L. Likar
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Reduction of Some N-substituted Aminoacetonitrileswith Lithium Aluminium Hydride (str.243-245) engleskipdf 4 MB
C. Benko, M. Tišler
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Uber die Bildung von 3,4-Diathyl- pyridin beim Erhitzendes Dihydrogentianins mit Selen (str.247-249) njemačkipdf 2 MB
M. Proštenik
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A Remark on the Refractive Index Increment of Dextran forthe Molecular Weight Determination by Light Scattering (str.251-255) engleskipdf 5 MB
M. Zebec, Gj. Deželić, J. Kratohvil, K. F. Schulz
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Book Reviews (str.257-260) hrvatskipdf 5 MB
I. Filipović, I. Brihta, L. Gansel
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja 		 
Popis časopisa koje prima Centralna kemijska biblioteka (str.A33-A45) hrvatskipdf 10 MB
​ ​
Ostalo 		 
Bibliographia Chemica Croatica (str.B5-B8) hrvatskipdf 2 MB
​ ​
Bibliografija 		 
Cover Page hrvatskipdf 379 KB
​ ​
Ostalo 		 
Conclusion hrvatskipdf 277 KB
​ ​
Ostalo 		 
Impressum and Instructions to authors hrvatskipdf 2 MB
​ ​
Ostalo 		 
Posjeta: 19 *