Chemical and Biochemical Engineering Quarterly, Vol. 34 No. 4, 2021.

Datum izdavanja: veljače 2021.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 3. 2. 2021.
|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Understanding Caking Phenomena in Industrial Fertilizers: A Review
(str.209-222)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
A. Ulusal, C. Avsar
Pregledni rad
|
|
Reactive Distillation for the Production of Cyclohexanol: Experiments and Simulations
(str.223-232)
|
engleskipdf 450 KB
|
D. Sun, H. Tian, J. Sun, W. Xu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Dynamic Simulation, Parameter Optimization, and Control of a Reactive Distillation Column for Production of Isopropanol via Propylene Hydration
(str.233-242)
|
engleskipdf 978 KB
|
B. Feizi-Afshar, A. Farzi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Support Vector Machine-based Soft Sensors in the Isomerisation Process
(str.243-255)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
S. Herceg, Ž. Ujević Andrijić, N. Bolf
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Homotopy Simulation of Dissipative Micropolar Flow and Heat Transfer from a Two-Dimensional Body with Heat Sink Effect: Applications in Polymer Coating
(str.257-275)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
O. A. Bég, B. Vasu, A. K. Ray, T. A. Bég, A. Kadir, H. J. Leonard, R. S. R. Gorla
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Simulation of the Consequences of the Ammonium Nitrate Explosion Following the Truck Accident Next to Mihăileşti Village (Romania) in 2004
(str.277-287)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
H. H. S. Khwayyir, G. Maria, D. Dinculescu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Vicia faba Crop Residues for Sustainable Electricity Generation Using a Sludge-based Microbial Fuel Cell
(str.289-296)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
L. J. Mamani-Asqui, L. N. Peredo-Berlanga, F. J. Roque Rodríguez, G. R. Salazar-Banda
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
