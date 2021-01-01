hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Chemical and Biochemical Engineering Quarterly, Vol. 34 No. 4, 2021.

Datum izdavanja: veljače 2021.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 3. 2. 2021.
Understanding Caking Phenomena in Industrial Fertilizers: A Review (str.209-222) engleskipdf 1 MB
A. Ulusal, C. Avsar
Pregledni rad 		 
Reactive Distillation for the Production of Cyclohexanol: Experiments and Simulations (str.223-232) engleskipdf 450 KB
D. Sun, H. Tian, J. Sun, W. Xu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Dynamic Simulation, Parameter Optimization, and Control of a Reactive Distillation Column for Production of Isopropanol via Propylene Hydration (str.233-242) engleskipdf 978 KB
B. Feizi-Afshar, A. Farzi
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Support Vector Machine-based Soft Sensors in the Isomerisation Process (str.243-255) engleskipdf 1 MB
S. Herceg, Ž. Ujević Andrijić, N. Bolf
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Homotopy Simulation of Dissipative Micropolar Flow and Heat Transfer from a Two-Dimensional Body with Heat Sink Effect: Applications in Polymer Coating (str.257-275) engleskipdf 3 MB
O. A. Bég, B. Vasu, A. K. Ray, T. A. Bég, A. Kadir, H. J. Leonard, R. S. R. Gorla
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Simulation of the Consequences of the Ammonium Nitrate Explosion Following the Truck Accident Next to Mihăileşti Village (Romania) in 2004 (str.277-287) engleskipdf 2 MB
H. H. S. Khwayyir, G. Maria, D. Dinculescu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Vicia faba Crop Residues for Sustainable Electricity Generation Using a Sludge-based Microbial Fuel Cell (str.289-296) engleskipdf 1 MB
L. J. Mamani-Asqui, L. N. Peredo-Berlanga, F. J. Roque Rodríguez, G. R. Salazar-Banda
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
