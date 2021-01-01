hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Textile & Leather Review, Vol. 4 No. 1, 2021.

Textile & Leather Review,Vol. 4 No. 1
Datum izdavanja: ožujka 2021.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 3. 3. 2021.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Antiviral Finishing on Textiles - An Overview (str.5-22) engleskipdf 2 MB
Goutam Bar, Debjit Biswas, Shrutirupa Pati, Kavita Chaudhary, Mahadev Bar
Pregledni rad 		 
Assessment of the Carbon Footprint and VOCs Emissions Caused by the Manufacturing Process of the Footwear Industry in Bangladesh (str.23-29) engleskipdf 866 KB
Yead Mahmud, Md. Rashed-Ul-Islam, Md. Obaidul Islam, Tanvir Siddike Moin, Khandaker Tanzim Rahman
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Quality Assessment of Shoe Leather Based on the Properties of Strength and Comfort, Collected from Different Footwear and Leather Industries in Bangladesh (str.30-37) engleskipdf 894 KB
Md. Delwar Hossain, Forhad Ahammed Bin Azam, Manjushree Chowdhury
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Evaluation of the Bacillus cereus Strain 1-p Protease for the Unhairing of Goatskins during Leather Production (str.38-54) engleskipdf 2 MB
Joseph Ondari Nyakundi, Jackson Nyarongi Ombui, Francis Jakim Mulaa, Wycliff e Chisuti a Wanyonyi
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
