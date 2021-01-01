Prostor : znanstveni časopis za arhitekturu i urbanizam, Vol. 29 No. 1 (61), 2021.

|
Datum izdavanja: lipnja 2021.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 30. 6. 2021.
Urbanization Models of Mostar in the Period of Austro-Hungarian Rule
(str.2-13)
engleskipdf 4 MB
Borislav Puljić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Monetary Institutions and the Emergence of a New Building Type; Fellner and Helmer’s Design for the Croatian Escompte Bank in Zagreb
(str.14-29)
hrvatskipdf 3 MB
Azra Suljić, Karin Šerman
Prethodno priopćenje
Anthropogenic Elements of the Cultural Landscape of the Island Goli Otok in Croatia
(str.30-41)
engleskipdf 4 MB
Vladi Bralić, Damir Krajnik
Prethodno priopćenje
Reconciling Architectural Design with Seismic Codes; A Comparative Architectural Analysis for Mid-Rise Reinforced Concrete Residential Buildings in Turkey
(str.42-55)
engleskipdf 3 MB
Cengiz Özmen
Prethodno priopćenje
Historical Development of Urban Green Infrastructure and Possibilities of its Implementation in the Republic of Croatia
(str.56-71)
engleskipdf 4 MB
Ines Hrdalo, Petra Pereković, Dora Tomić Reljić
Pregledni rad
Split 2 Housing Developments Planned from 1957 to 1968
(str.72-87)
engleskipdf 7 MB
Hrvoje Marinović, Ivan Mlinar, Ana Tomšić
Pregledni rad
Postmodern Brodomerkur Office Building in Split by the Architect Danko Colnago, 1985-1990
(str.88-99)
engleskipdf 4 MB
Dina Ožić Bašić
Pregledni rad
Industrial Heritage Buildings in Cyprus; Spatial Experience of the Nicosia Municipal Arts Centre
(str.100-117)
engleskipdf 6 MB
Yasemin Mesda, Sevinç Kurt
Pregledni rad
Influence of Technology on Socio-spatial City Development; Reflections on some 20th Century Ideas
(str.118-129)
engleskipdf 3 MB
Ljiljana Vujadinović, Svetlana K. Perović
Pregledni rad
Montenegrin Rural Settlement Attributes, Problems, and Possibilities for Development According to Their Regional Affiliation
(str.130-141)
engleskipdf 3 MB
Nevena Mašanović, Nenad Lipovac, Marija Jevric
Pregledni rad
