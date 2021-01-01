hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Prostor : znanstveni časopis za arhitekturu i urbanizam, Vol. 29 No. 1 (61), 2021.

Datum izdavanja: lipnja 2021.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 30. 6. 2021.
Urbanization Models of Mostar in the Period of Austro-Hungarian Rule (str.2-13) engleskipdf 4 MB
Borislav Puljić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Monetary Institutions and the Emergence of a New Building Type; Fellner and Helmer’s Design for the Croatian Escompte Bank in Zagreb (str.14-29) hrvatskipdf 3 MB
Azra Suljić, Karin Šerman
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Anthropogenic Elements of the Cultural Landscape of the Island Goli Otok in Croatia (str.30-41) engleskipdf 4 MB
Vladi Bralić, Damir Krajnik
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Reconciling Architectural Design with Seismic Codes; A Comparative Architectural Analysis for Mid-Rise Reinforced Concrete Residential Buildings in Turkey (str.42-55) engleskipdf 3 MB
Cengiz Özmen
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Historical Development of Urban Green Infrastructure and Possibilities of its Implementation in the Republic of Croatia (str.56-71) engleskipdf 4 MB
Ines Hrdalo, Petra Pereković, Dora Tomić Reljić
Pregledni rad 		 
Split 2 Housing Developments Planned from 1957 to 1968 (str.72-87) engleskipdf 7 MB
Hrvoje Marinović, Ivan Mlinar, Ana Tomšić
Pregledni rad 		 
Postmodern Brodomerkur Office Building in Split by the Architect Danko Colnago, 1985-1990 (str.88-99) engleskipdf 4 MB
Dina Ožić Bašić
Pregledni rad 		 
Industrial Heritage Buildings in Cyprus; Spatial Experience of the Nicosia Municipal Arts Centre (str.100-117) engleskipdf 6 MB
Yasemin Mesda, Sevinç Kurt
Pregledni rad 		 
Influence of Technology on Socio-spatial City Development; Reflections on some 20th Century Ideas (str.118-129) engleskipdf 3 MB
Ljiljana Vujadinović, Svetlana K. Perović
Pregledni rad 		 
Montenegrin Rural Settlement Attributes, Problems, and Possibilities for Development According to Their Regional Affiliation (str.130-141) engleskipdf 3 MB
Nevena Mašanović, Nenad Lipovac, Marija Jevric
Pregledni rad 		 
