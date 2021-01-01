hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Chemical and Biochemical Engineering Quarterly, Vol. 35 No. 2, 2021.

Datum izdavanja: srpnja 2021.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 31. 7. 2021.
International Scientific Conference 18th Ružička Days “Today science, tomorrow industry”, September 16–18, 2020, Vukovar Croatia NOBEL LAUREATE RUŽIČKA AND RUŽIČKA DAYS From Vukovar to the Nobel Prize and Back (str.I-X) engleskipdf 5 MB
S. Tomas
Uvodnik 		 
The Problem of Phthalate Occurrence in Aquatic Environment: A Review (str.81-104) engleskipdf 438 KB
V. Prevarić, M. Sigurnjak Bureš, M. Cvetnić, M. Miloloža, D. Kučić Grgić, M. Markić, K. Bule, M. Milković, T. Bolanča, Š. Ukić
Pregledni rad 		 
Crucial Challenges in the Development of Green Extraction Technologies to Obtain Antioxidant Bioactive Compounds from Agro-industrial By–products (str.105-138) engleskipdf 2 MB
K. A. Gil, C. I. G. Tuberoso
Pregledni rad 		 
Bio-based Products from Lignocellulosic Waste Biomass: A State of the Art (str.139-156) engleskipdf 2 MB
M. Tišma, M. Bucić-Kojić, M. Planinić
Pregledni rad 		 
Assessment of Cell Toxicity and Oxidation Catalytic Activity of Nanosized Zinc-doped Ceria UV Filter (str.157-164) engleskipdf 1 MB
S. Kurajica, K. Mužina, S. Keser, G. Dražić, I. K. Munda
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Electrochemical Characterization of Bronze Exposed to Outdoor Atmosphere (str.165-176) engleskipdf 4 MB
H. Otmačić Ćurković, D. Mikić, L. Bera, E. Kovačević, M. Marcelja
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Interactions of Phenolic Acids and β-Glucan: Studies of Adsorption Isotherms and Thermodynamics (str.177-187) engleskipdf 1 MB
P. Matić, Š. Ukić, L. Jakobek
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Adsorption of Humic Acid from Water Using Chemically Modified Bituminous Coal-based Activated Carbons (str.189-203) engleskipdf 2 MB
M. Habuda-Stanić, A. Tutić, D. Kučić Grgić, A. Zeko-Pivač, A. Burilo, S. Paixão, V. Teixeira, M. Pagaimo, A. Pala, M. Ergović Ravančić, M. Šiljeg
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Bioremediation of MP-polluted Waters Using Bacteria Bacillus licheniformis, Lysinibacillus massiliensis, and Mixed Culture of Bacillus sp. and Delftia acidovorans (str.205-224) engleskipdf 1 MB
D. Kučić Grgić, M. Miloloža, E. Lovrinčić, A. Kovačević, M. Cvetnić, V. Ocelić Bulatović, V. Prevarić, K. Bule, Š. Ukić, M. Markić, T. Bolanča
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Posjeta: 19 *