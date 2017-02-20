Croatica chemica acta, Vol.62 No.2A

hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

The Molecular Structure of cis-4-Aza-A-homo-tetrahydro-a-santonin and trans-4- Aza- A- homo- tetrahydro-a-santonin Related to the Lactam Rule (str.89-96) engleskipdf 3 MB
Hiroaki Takayanagi, Ikuyo Hara, Motoaki Goto, Haruo Ogura
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A Circular Dichroism Study of Molecular Association of Cinchona Alkaloids and Carboxylic Acids (str.97-107) engleskipdf 5 MB
J. Gawronski, M. Brzostowska, J. Koput
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Circular Dichroism of Some Alkaloid Enaminoketones and v-Pyridones (str.109-114) engleskipdf 2 MB
W. Wysocka, D. Radocki, J. Gawronski
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
On the Optical Activity of Steroidal 5,7-Dienes (str.115-128) engleskipdf 6 MB
R. B. Koolstra, H. J. C. Jacobs, H. P. J. M. Dekkers
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Optical Activity of Lactones and Lactams. V.1 Long- Wavelength Circular Dichroism of B-Thiolactams (2-Azetidinethiones) (str.129-134) engleskipdf 3 MB
Tadeusz Polonski, Maria J. Milewska
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Molecular Structure of Six-Membered Lactams Related to the Lactam Rule (str.135-140) engleskipdf 2 MB
Hiroaki Takayanagi, Haruo Ogura
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Crystal Structure, Absolute Configuration and Circular Dichroism of (-)CD630 - and (+ )CD630 -cis-Bis[2-(2-benzoxazolyl)phenol-N]dichloroplatinum(II) . Ethanol (str.141-150) engleskipdf 4 MB
Akiko Furuhashi, Kunihiko Endo, Yoshifusa Kondo, Akira Ouchi, Yoshihiko Saito
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Optically Active Coordination Compounds. Part 50. 4-Fold Symmetry Axes in Optically Active Complex Ions from Natural Nicotine (str.151-163) engleskipdf 5 MB
R. D. Gillard, J. D. Pedrosa de Jesus
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Electroweak Bioenantioselection (str.165-187) engleskipdf 12 MB
A. J. MacDermott, G. E. Tranter
Pregledni rad 		 
Convex Constraint Decomposition of Circular Dichroism Curves of Proteins (str.189-200) engleskipdf 4 MB
Andras Perczel, Miklos Hollosi, Gabor Tusnady, Gerald D. Fasman
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Correlation of the Circular Dichroism of Unsubstituted and Ring-Substituted Chiral Phenylcarbinamines with Their Absolute Configurations (str.201-209) engleskipdf 4 MB
Howard E. Smith
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Application of the Bichromophoric Exciton Chirality Method to the Stereochemical Elucidation of Acyclic Polyols (str.211-226) engleskipdf 7 MB
William T. Wiesler, Koji Nakanishi
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Ab Initio Calculations and Mechanistic Analyses of Optical Activity of Organic Molecules with Extended Chromophores (str.227-243) engleskipdf 8 MB
Thomas D. Bouman, Aage E. Hansen
Pregledni rad 		 
Chiroptical Properties and Conformation of 4,5-Saturated Derivatives of 5-Aryl-1,4-benzodiazepin-2-ones (str.245-265) engleskipdf 9 MB
M. Kajtar, J. Kajtar, J. Rohricht, J. G. Angyan
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Circular Dichroic Power of Chiral Spiro Aromatics. Theoretical Calculation of the CD and UV Spectra of 2,2' -Spirobi [2Hbenzeindene ] Derivatives (str.267-278) engleskipdf 4 MB
Nobuyuki Harada, Jun Iwabuchi, Yoichi Yokota, Hisashi Uda
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Günther Snatzke, Vitomir Šunjić
