Croatica chemica acta, Vol.62 No.2A

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
The Molecular Structure of cis-4-Aza-A-homo-tetrahydro-a-santonin and trans-4- Aza- A- homo- tetrahydro-a-santonin Related to the Lactam Rule
(str.89-96)
engleskipdf 3 MB
Hiroaki Takayanagi, Ikuyo Hara, Motoaki Goto, Haruo Ogura
Izvorni znanstveni članak
A Circular Dichroism Study of Molecular Association of Cinchona Alkaloids and Carboxylic Acids
(str.97-107)
engleskipdf 5 MB
J. Gawronski, M. Brzostowska, J. Koput
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Circular Dichroism of Some Alkaloid Enaminoketones and v-Pyridones
(str.109-114)
engleskipdf 2 MB
W. Wysocka, D. Radocki, J. Gawronski
Izvorni znanstveni članak
On the Optical Activity of Steroidal 5,7-Dienes
(str.115-128)
engleskipdf 6 MB
R. B. Koolstra, H. J. C. Jacobs, H. P. J. M. Dekkers
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Optical Activity of Lactones and Lactams. V.1 Long- Wavelength
Circular Dichroism of B-Thiolactams (2-Azetidinethiones)
(str.129-134)
engleskipdf 3 MB
Tadeusz Polonski, Maria J. Milewska
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Molecular Structure of Six-Membered Lactams Related to the Lactam Rule
(str.135-140)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Hiroaki Takayanagi, Haruo Ogura
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Crystal Structure, Absolute Configuration and Circular
Dichroism of (-)CD630 - and (+ )CD630 -cis-Bis[2-(2-benzoxazolyl)phenol-N]dichloroplatinum(II) . Ethanol
(str.141-150)
engleskipdf 4 MB
Akiko Furuhashi, Kunihiko Endo, Yoshifusa Kondo, Akira Ouchi, Yoshihiko Saito
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Optically Active Coordination Compounds. Part 50. 4-Fold Symmetry Axes in Optically Active Complex Ions from Natural Nicotine
(str.151-163)
engleskipdf 5 MB
R. D. Gillard, J. D. Pedrosa de Jesus
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Electroweak Bioenantioselection
(str.165-187)
engleskipdf 12 MB
A. J. MacDermott, G. E. Tranter
Pregledni rad
Convex Constraint Decomposition of Circular Dichroism Curves of Proteins
(str.189-200)
engleskipdf 4 MB
Andras Perczel, Miklos Hollosi, Gabor Tusnady, Gerald D. Fasman
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Correlation of the Circular Dichroism of Unsubstituted and Ring-Substituted Chiral Phenylcarbinamines with Their Absolute Configurations
(str.201-209)
engleskipdf 4 MB
Howard E. Smith
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Application of the Bichromophoric Exciton Chirality Method to the Stereochemical Elucidation of Acyclic Polyols
(str.211-226)
engleskipdf 7 MB
William T. Wiesler, Koji Nakanishi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Ab Initio Calculations and Mechanistic Analyses of Optical
Activity of Organic Molecules with Extended Chromophores
(str.227-243)
engleskipdf 8 MB
Thomas D. Bouman, Aage E. Hansen
Pregledni rad
Chiroptical Properties and Conformation of 4,5-Saturated
Derivatives of 5-Aryl-1,4-benzodiazepin-2-ones
(str.245-265)
engleskipdf 9 MB
M. Kajtar, J. Kajtar, J. Rohricht, J. G. Angyan
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Circular Dichroic Power of Chiral Spiro Aromatics. Theoretical
Calculation of the CD and UV Spectra of 2,2' -Spirobi [2Hbenzeindene ] Derivatives
(str.267-278)
engleskipdf 4 MB
Nobuyuki Harada, Jun Iwabuchi, Yoichi Yokota, Hisashi Uda
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Contents
engleskipdf 900 KB
Kazalo
Foreword
engleskipdf 770 KB
Günther Snatzke, Vitomir Šunjić
Uvodnik
Introduction
engleskipdf 934 KB
Ostalo
Conclusion
engleskipdf 122 KB
Ostalo
Announcement
engleskipdf 410 KB
Ostalo
Cover page
engleskipdf 173 KB
Ostalo
Ad
engleskipdf 774 KB
Ostalo
