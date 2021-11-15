 Skoči na glavni sadržaj

Zbornik Pravnog fakulteta u Zagrebu , Vol. 71 No. 3-4, 2021.

  • Datum izdavanja: 15.11.2021.
  • Objavljen na Hrčku: 02.12.2021.

Sadržaj

Mogućnost zloupotrebe prava u postupku javnog nadmetanja za prodaju nekretnina u izvršnom postupku u pravu BiH

 (str. 301-346)

hrvatski pdf 559kb

Possibilities of the Abuse of Procedural Rights in the Enforcement Procedure for the Sale of Real Estate in the Law of Bosnia and Herzegovina

 (str. 301-346)

Meliha Povlakić, Tahir Herenda, Nasir Muftić
Izvorni znanstveni članak

Izvršenje presuda Europskog suda za ljudska prava u građanskopravnim međunarodnim otmicama djece u Republici Hrvatskoj – nova otvorena pitanja

 (str. 347-375)

hrvatski pdf 346kb

The Execution of Judgments of the European Court of Human Rights in International Parental Child Abduction Cases Before Croatian Courts – New Open Issues

 (str. 347-375)

Mirela Župan, Paula Poretti, Martina Drventić
Izvorni znanstveni članak

Vizura hrvatskog maloljetničkog kaznenog prava pri odlučivanju o maloljetničkom zatvoru i njegovu pridržaju – postoje li kriteriji ili je sve diskrecijska odluka suda

 (str. 377-409)

hrvatski pdf 559kb

The Croatian Juvenile Justice System Through Case Law Concerning Juvenile Incarceration and Reservation of the Right to Impose the Sentence of Juvenile Incarceration – Are There Criteria or Do the Courts Have Total Discretion?

 (str. 377-409)

Marta Dragičević Prtenjača, Reana Bezić, Marina Zagorec
Izvorni znanstveni članak

Ugovorna odgovornost liječnika u rimskom pravu

 (str. 411-442)

hrvatski pdf 494kb

Contractual Liability of a Physician in Roman Law

 (str. 411-442)

Nikol Žiha
Izvorni znanstveni članak

Pobojnost namjernog oštećenja vjerovnika stečajnog dužnika

 (str. 443-476)

hrvatski pdf 414kb

Contestability of Intentional Disadvantaging the Creditors of an Insolvent Debtor

 (str. 443-476)

Antun Bilić, Marko Bratković
Izvorni znanstveni članak

Integracija poslova ureda državne uprave u županijsku upravu: dosadašnji rezultati

 (str. 477-509)

hrvatski pdf 345kb

Integration of County State Administration Offices’ Affairs in County Administration: The Results So Far

 (str. 477-509)

Iva Lopižić, Romea Manojlović Toman
Prethodno priopćenje

Prigovor kao pravni lijek prema Zakonu o općem upravnom postupku

 (str. 511-532)

hrvatski pdf 298kb

Complaint as a Legal Remedy Under the General Administrative Procedure Act

 (str. 511-532)

Alen Rajko
Prethodno priopćenje

Analiza pojedinih statističkih pokazatelja učinkovitosti hrvatskog građanskog pravosuđa

 (str. 533-566)

hrvatski pdf 714kb

An Analysis of Certain Statistical Indicators Regarding the Efficiency of the Croatian Civil Judiciary

 (str. 533-566)

Marko Mećar
Pregledni rad

Dalibor Čepulo, “Hrvatska pravna povijest u europskom kontekstu – od srednjeg vijeka do suvremenog doba”, third expanded and revised edition, Sveučilište u Zagrebu, Pravni fakultet, Zagreb, 2021

 (str. 567-573)

Dalibor Čepulo, “Hrvatska pravna povijest u europskom kontekstu – od srednjeg vijeka do suvremenog doba”, treće prošireno i izmijenjeno izdanje, Sveučilište u Zagrebu, Pravni fakultet, Zagreb, 2021.

 (str. 567-573)

Budislav, ml. Vukas
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja

hrvatski pdf 110kb

EUROCRIM 2021, 21. godišnja konferencija Europskog udruženja za kriminologiju “Criminology in a time of pandemic”, 8. – 10. rujna 2021., online konferencija

 (str. 575-580)

hrvatski pdf 151kb

EUROCRIM 2021, 21st Annual Conference of the European Society of Criminology “Criminology in a time of pandemic”, 8 – 10 September 2021, online conference

 (str. 575-580)

Petra Šprem, Dalia Pribisalić
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja

