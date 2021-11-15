Zbornik Pravnog fakulteta u Zagrebu , Vol. 71 No. 3-4, 2021.
- Datum izdavanja: 15.11.2021.
- Objavljen na Hrčku: 02.12.2021.
Sadržaj
Possibilities of the Abuse of Procedural Rights in the Enforcement Procedure for the Sale of Real Estate in the Law of Bosnia and Herzegovina(str. 301-346)
Meliha Povlakić, Tahir Herenda, Nasir Muftić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Execution of Judgments of the European Court of Human Rights in International Parental Child Abduction Cases Before Croatian Courts – New Open Issues(str. 347-375)
Mirela Župan, Paula Poretti, Martina Drventić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Croatian Juvenile Justice System Through Case Law Concerning Juvenile Incarceration and Reservation of the Right to Impose the Sentence of Juvenile Incarceration – Are There Criteria or Do the Courts Have Total Discretion?(str. 377-409)
Marta Dragičević Prtenjača, Reana Bezić, Marina Zagorec
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Ugovorna odgovornost liječnika u rimskom pravu(str. 411-442)
Contractual Liability of a Physician in Roman Law(str. 411-442)
Nikol Žiha
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Pobojnost namjernog oštećenja vjerovnika stečajnog dužnika(str. 443-476)
Contestability of Intentional Disadvantaging the Creditors of an Insolvent Debtor(str. 443-476)
Antun Bilić, Marko Bratković
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Integration of County State Administration Offices’ Affairs in County Administration: The Results So Far(str. 477-509)
Iva Lopižić, Romea Manojlović Toman
Prethodno priopćenje
Complaint as a Legal Remedy Under the General Administrative Procedure Act(str. 511-532)
Alen Rajko
Prethodno priopćenje
An Analysis of Certain Statistical Indicators Regarding the Efficiency of the Croatian Civil Judiciary(str. 533-566)
Marko Mećar
Pregledni rad
Dalibor Čepulo, “Hrvatska pravna povijest u europskom kontekstu – od srednjeg vijeka do suvremenog doba”, treće prošireno i izmijenjeno izdanje, Sveučilište u Zagrebu, Pravni fakultet, Zagreb, 2021.(str. 567-573)
Budislav, ml. Vukas
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
EUROCRIM 2021, 21st Annual Conference of the European Society of Criminology “Criminology in a time of pandemic”, 8 – 10 September 2021, online conference(str. 575-580)
Petra Šprem, Dalia Pribisalić
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
