Tehnički glasnik, Vol.11 No.3

The influence of chloride ion concentration on the corrosion behavior of the CuAlNi alloy
(str.67-72)
engleskipdf 842 KB
Ladislav Vrsalović, Ivana Ivanić, Diana Čudina, Lea Lokas, Stjepan Kožuh, Mirko Gojić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The influence of printing substrate properties on color characterization in flexography according to the ISO specifications
(str.73-77)
engleskipdf 615 KB
Dean Valdec, Petar Miljković, Borko Auguštin
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The impact of the text and background color on the screen reading experience
(str.78-82)
engleskipdf 682 KB
Anja Zorko, Snježana Ivančić Valenko, Mario Tomiša, Damira Keček, Darijo Čerepinko
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Banknote characterization using the FTIR spectroscopy
(str.83-88)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Katarina Itrić, Damir Modrić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Cost optimization and work quality improvement of small and medium enterprises in service activities by using a web application
(str.89-95)
engleskipdf 930 KB
Bruno Jaman, Dominika Crnjac Milić, Krešimir Nenadić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Influence of Si/Al ratios on the properties of copper bearing zeolites with different framework types
(str.96-100)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Karolina Maduna, Narendra Kumar, Dmitry Yu. Murzin
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Influence kinds of materials on the Poisson’s ratio of woven fabrics
(str.101-106)
engleskipdf 695 KB
Željko Penava, Diana Šimić Penava, Željko Knezić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Effect of heat treatment parameters on the mechanical properties and microstructure of aluminium bronze
(str.107-110)
engleskipdf 653 KB
Božidar Matijević, Thota Surya Krishna Sushma, B. K. Prathvi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Thermal, surface and mechanical properties of PCL/PLA composites with coconut fibres as an alternative material to photopolymer printing plates
(str.111-116)
engleskipdf 679 KB
Dino Priselac, Tamara Tomašegović, Sanja Mahović Poljaček, Tomislav Cigula, Mirela Leskovac
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Recipe-technological features of carbonization hardening of lightweight concrete
(str.117-120)
engleskipdf 414 KB
Aleksandr Gara, Aleksej Aniskin, Matija Orešković
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Modified expanded clay lightweight concretes for thin-walled reinforced concrete floating structures
(str.121-124)
engleskipdf 578 KB
Andrey Mishutn, Sergii Kroviakov, Oleg Pishev, Božo Soldo
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Analysis of porous and chemical additives effects on the cement-lime mortar properties
(str.125-127)
engleskipdf 379 KB
Khrystyna Moskalova, Marin Milković, Goran Kozina
Izvorni znanstveni članak
An overview: the impact of data mining applications on various sectors
(str.128-132)
engleskipdf 335 KB
Mümine Kaya Keleş
Pregledni rad
Mathematical properties of formulations of the gas transmission problem
(str.133-137)
engleskipdf 344 KB
Daniel De Wolf
Pregledni rad
Current state of the plastic waste recycling system in the European Union and in Germany
(str.138-142)
engleskipdf 687 KB
Irena Žmak, Carina Hartmann
Pregledni rad
