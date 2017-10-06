Acta Botanica Croatica, Vol.76 No.2

|Sadržaj
Relation between plant species diversity and landscape variables in Central-European dry grassland fragments and their successional derivates
(str.111-119)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Igor Paušić, Danijel Ivajnšič, Mitja Kaligarič, Nataša Pipenbaher
Izvorni znanstveni članak
New xenophytes from the Canary Islands (Gran Canaria and Tenerife; Spain)
(str.120-131)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Filip Verloove
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Morphological, anatomical and karyological investigations of the Turkish endemic species Lathyrus woronowii Bornm. (Fabaceae)
(str.132-137)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Fatma Güneş, Çiler Meriç
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Anatomical and micromorphological properties of some Tanacetum L. (Asteraceae) taxa from Turkey and their systematic implications
(str.138-145)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Saban Dere, Tulay Aytas Akcin
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Allium cepa root meristem cells under osmotic (sorbitol) and salt (NaCl) stress in vitro
(str.146-153)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Agnieszka Kiełkowska
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Physiological responses of crop plants against Trichoderma harzianum in saline environment
(str.154-162)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Roomana Yasmeen, Zamin Shaheed Siddiqui
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The ameliorative effects of 24-epibrassinolide on shoot organogenesis inhibition occurring under NaCl-stressed conditions in cultures of cotyledon and hypocotyl explants of tomato (Lycopersicon
esculentum Mill.)
(str.163-170)
engleskipdf 3 MB
Emel Yilmaz Gokdogan, Betul Burun
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Seasonal variations in intracellular trace element content and physiological parameters in the lichen Evernia prunastri transplanted to an urban environment
(str.171-176)
engleskipdf 662 KB
Andrea Vannini, Luca Paoli, Valentina Nicolardi, Luigi Antonello Di Lella, Stefano Loppi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Genetic diversity of Potamogeton pectinatus L. in Iran as revealed by ISSR markers
(str.177-182)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Shabnam Abbasi, Hojjatollah Saeidi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Archaeobotanical components of grave goods in prehistoric tumuli 6 and 7 at the archaeological site of Kaptol-Gradci, near Požega (Croatia)
(str.183-190)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Renata Šoštarić, Hrvoje Potrebica, Jelena Hršak, Sara Essert
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Bouché’s star of Bethlehem, Ornithogalum boucheanum (Kunth) Asch. (Hyacinthaceae), a new species in flora of Croatia
(str.191-195)
engleskipdf 1009 KB
Dragica Purger, Sanja Kovačić, János Csiky
Kratko priopćenje
Two moss species from Mt Durmitor new to the bryophyte flora of Montenegro
(str.196-199)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Anja Vulević, Snežana Dragićević, Danka Petrović
Kratko priopćenje
Vegetation of Croatia: Phytosociological classification of the high-rank syntaxa
(str.200-224)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Željko Škvorc, Nenad Jasprica, Antun Alegro, Sanja Kovačić, Jozo Franjić, Danijel Krstonošić, Ana Vraneša, Andraž Čarni
Ostalo
