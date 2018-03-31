Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.46 No.1

|Sadržaj
On the Electrostatic Calculation of the ESCA Chemical Shifts
(str.1-5)
engleskipdf 5 MB
Z. B. Maksić, K. Kovačević, H. Metiu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Additivity of Bond Energies in the Light of the Maximum Overlap
Approximation (MOA) and MIND0/3
(str.7-13)
engleskipdf 7 MB
Michael J. S. Dewar, Donald H . Lo, Zvonimir B. Maksić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Kekule Structures and Topology. II. Cata-Condensed Systems
(str.15-23)
engleskipdf 6 MB
Dragoš Cvetković, Ivan Gutman
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Vibrational Spectra and Force Constants of Bicyclic Molecules.
I. Norbornane and Norbornane-d4
(str.25-30)
engleskipdf 4 MB
Z. Meić, M. Randić, A. Rubčić
Kratko priopćenje
A Novel Rearrangement Reaction of Benzophenone Oxime upon Electron Impact
(str.31-33)
engleskipdf 2 MB
D. Stefanović
Kratko priopćenje
A Universal Voltammetric Cell
(str.35-37)
engleskipdf 2 MB
L. Sipos, T. Magjer, M. Branica
Kratko priopćenje
A Device for the Measurement of Thermoelectric Force in Biopolymer Samples
(str.39-43)
engleskipdf 5 MB
V. Mikac-Dadić, V. Pravdić
Kratko priopćenje
1H-N. M. R. Study of the Syn! Anti Ratio of Oximes and 2,4- Dinitrophenyl Hydrazones Determined by ASIS and LIS Methods
(str.45-50)
engleskipdf 4 MB
M. Žinić, M . Štromar, M. Malnar, D. Kolbah
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Ferrocene Compounds. IV. Reactions of Ferrocene with Glutaryl Chloride
(str.51-55)
engleskipdf 6 MB
M. Laćan, V. Rapić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Reaction Products of 2, 7-Diaroyl-4,5-Fulvenotropones with Hydrazine Hydrate
(str.57-63)
engleskipdf 7 MB
M. Laćan, I. Sušnik-Rybarski, Z. Štefanac
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Darstellung einiger 2-substituierten Chinolin-derivate
(str.65-69)
njemačkipdf 4 MB
M. Jančevska, V. Prisaganec
Kratko priopćenje
Photochemical Isomerizations of Furylacrylic Acids
(str.71-78)
engleskipdf 7 MB
G. Karminski-Zamola, K. Jakopčić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Inhibition of Urease by Some Triazole, Urea, and Guanidine Derivatives
(str.79-82)
engleskipdf 3 MB
P. Mildner, B. Mihanović
Kratko priopćenje
