Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.43 No.3

Datum izdavanja: Studeni 1971.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 31.03.2018.
|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Hybridization in Highly Strained Small Ring Hydrocarbons.
II. Methylene Biscyclopropylidene and Dimethylene Biscyclopropylidenes
(str.145-153)
|
engleskipdf 8 MB
|
M. Randić, L. Jakab
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Heterogeneous Exchange Processes. XXII. AgI- 131I- Exchange
(str.153-167)
|
engleskipdf 14 MB
|
R. Despotović, B. Subotić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Formation of Cadmium Sulphide - Manganese(2)Sulphide Solid Solutions by Coprecipitation from Aqueous Solutions of Corresponding Sulphate by Ammonium Sulphide
(str.169-174)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
M. Paić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Thermogravimetric Analysis of Cadmium Sulphide-Manganese Sulphide Systems Obtained by Coprecipitation
(str.175-178)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
M. Paić, Z. Despotović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Physical Properties of 2-Carbethoxy-5-hydroxy-1-(4-tolyl)- 4-pyridone - a New Extractant for Metals
(str.179-182)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
M. Janka, M. J. Herak
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Preparation of the Peptide Containing the Essential Methionine
Residue of Cytoplasmic Malate Dehydrogenase from Pig Heart
(str.183-186)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
V. Leskovac
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Variational Approach to the Correlation Problem in the Molecules
(str.187-188)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
B. Lukman, A. Ažman
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
A New Form of the Two-Center Integral and its Application in the Semiempirical LCAO MO Method
(str.189-192)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
E. Zakrajšek, B. Borštnik, A. Ažman
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
The Application of the Doping Method in Quantitative X-Ray Diffraction Analysis
(str.193-198)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
A. Bezjak, I. Jelenić
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
Tetra-cycloalkanes. I.
(str.199-203)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
Zdenko Majerski, N. Trinajstić
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Book Reviews
(str.A11-A13)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
Recenzija, Prikaz
|
|
HRVATSKO KEMIJSKO DRUŠTVO
(str.A15-A25)
|
engleskipdf 13 MB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Announcements
(str.C19-C20)
|
engleskipdf 686 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Table of Contents
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Kazalo
|
|
Impressum
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Conclusion
|
engleskipdf 119 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Ad
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Cover Page
|
engleskipdf 297 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
