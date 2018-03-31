Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.43 No.3

hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Hybridization in Highly Strained Small Ring Hydrocarbons. II. Methylene Biscyclopropylidene and Dimethylene Biscyclopropylidenes (str.145-153) engleskipdf 8 MB
M. Randić, L. Jakab
Heterogeneous Exchange Processes. XXII. AgI- 131I- Exchange (str.153-167) engleskipdf 14 MB
R. Despotović, B. Subotić
Formation of Cadmium Sulphide - Manganese(2)Sulphide Solid Solutions by Coprecipitation from Aqueous Solutions of Corresponding Sulphate by Ammonium Sulphide (str.169-174) engleskipdf 4 MB
M. Paić
Thermogravimetric Analysis of Cadmium Sulphide-Manganese Sulphide Systems Obtained by Coprecipitation (str.175-178) engleskipdf 3 MB
M. Paić, Z. Despotović
Physical Properties of 2-Carbethoxy-5-hydroxy-1-(4-tolyl)- 4-pyridone - a New Extractant for Metals (str.179-182) engleskipdf 3 MB
M. Janka, M. J. Herak
Preparation of the Peptide Containing the Essential Methionine Residue of Cytoplasmic Malate Dehydrogenase from Pig Heart (str.183-186) engleskipdf 2 MB
V. Leskovac
Variational Approach to the Correlation Problem in the Molecules (str.187-188) engleskipdf 2 MB
B. Lukman, A. Ažman
A New Form of the Two-Center Integral and its Application in the Semiempirical LCAO MO Method (str.189-192) engleskipdf 2 MB
E. Zakrajšek, B. Borštnik, A. Ažman
The Application of the Doping Method in Quantitative X-Ray Diffraction Analysis (str.193-198) engleskipdf 4 MB
A. Bezjak, I. Jelenić
Tetra-cycloalkanes. I. (str.199-203) engleskipdf 4 MB
Zdenko Majerski, N. Trinajstić
Book Reviews (str.A11-A13) engleskipdf 4 MB
HRVATSKO KEMIJSKO DRUŠTVO (str.A15-A25) engleskipdf 13 MB
Announcements (str.C19-C20) engleskipdf 686 KB
Table of Contents engleskipdf 1 MB
Impressum engleskipdf 1 MB
Conclusion engleskipdf 119 KB
Ad engleskipdf 1 MB
Cover Page engleskipdf 297 KB
