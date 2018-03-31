Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.42 No.4

|
Datum izdavanja: Veljača 1971.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 31.03.2018.
|Puni tekst
Contents and Index Vol.42
(str.I-XII)
engleskipdf 9 MB
Kazalo
Indole Compounds. VI. Syntheses of Indole Thioethers by Direct
Cyclization of Phenylhydrazine Hydrochlorides and Aliphatic
Acetals Under Mild Conditions
(str.513-521)
engleskipdf 11 MB
D. Keglević, D. Goleš
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Allylic Displacement Reactions of a 2-Acetamido-D-glucal Derivative with Acids and Phenols
(str.523-533)
engleskipdf 14 MB
N. Pravdić, B. Židovec, H. G. Fletcher
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Effect of Insulin, Epinephrine, Hydrocortisone and ACTH on the Catheptic Activity of Rat Spleen
(str.535-539)
engleskipdf 5 MB
J. Babnik, D. Lebez
Izvorni znanstveni članak
On the Stability of Formato, Acetato, Propionato, Butyrato, Glycolato and Chloroacetato Complexes of Cobalt, Nickel, Copper, Zinc, Cadmium and Lead
(str.541-549)
engleskipdf 7 MB
I. Filipović, T. Matusinović, B. Mayer, I. Piljac, B. Bach-Dragutinović, A. Bujak
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Effect of the Type of Polyethylene on .the Grafting of Styrene onto Polyethylene. III. The Crosslinking Effect in the Grafting by Preirradiation in Vacuum
(str.551-556)
engleskipdf 10 MB
J. Dobo, F. Ranogajec, I. Dvornik
Izvorni znanstveni članak
X-Ray Diffraction Analysis of Differently Prepared AgI. IV
(str.557-565)
engleskipdf 9 MB
R. Despotović, Z. Despotović, M. Mirnik, B. Subotić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Die Abhangigkeit der Massenspektren organischer Verbindungen von instrumentellen Parametern
(str.567-582)
njemačkipdf 13 MB
H. Budzikiewicz
Izlaganje sa skupa
Studies in Hydrogen Bond Systems: g-Factor and Infra-red Intensity
(str.583-584)
engleskipdf 2 MB
J. Koller, A. Ažman
Kratko priopćenje
Thioamides. XI. The Preparation of 5-Bromo-2-thiofuramides
(str.585-588)
engleskipdf 3 MB
V. Hahn, Š. Zupanc, K. Jakopčić
Kratko priopćenje
Book Reviews
(str.A21-A22)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Recenzija, Prikaz
Obituary
(str.A23-A26)
engleskipdf 5 MB
In memoriam, Nekrolog
Obituary
(str.A27-A28)
engleskipdf 1 MB
In memoriam, Nekrolog
Bibliographia Chemica Croatica
(str.B1-B24)
engleskipdf 16 MB
Bibliografija
Announcements
(str.C19-C21)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Ostalo
Impressum
engleskipdf 617 KB
Ostalo
Conclusion
engleskipdf 177 KB
Ostalo
Cover Page
engleskipdf 375 KB
Ostalo
Ad
engleskipdf 1 MB
Ostalo
Table of Contents
engleskipdf 857 KB
Kazalo
Obavijest
hrvatskipdf 91 KB
Ostalo
