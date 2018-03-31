hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Croatica Chemica Acta,Vol.42 No.4
Datum izdavanja: Veljača 1971.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 31.03.2018.
Contents and Index Vol.42 (str.I-XII) engleskipdf 9 MB
Indole Compounds. VI. Syntheses of Indole Thioethers by Direct Cyclization of Phenylhydrazine Hydrochlorides and Aliphatic Acetals Under Mild Conditions (str.513-521) engleskipdf 11 MB
D. Keglević, D. Goleš
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Allylic Displacement Reactions of a 2-Acetamido-D-glucal Derivative with Acids and Phenols (str.523-533) engleskipdf 14 MB
N. Pravdić, B. Židovec, H. G. Fletcher
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effect of Insulin, Epinephrine, Hydrocortisone and ACTH on the Catheptic Activity of Rat Spleen (str.535-539) engleskipdf 5 MB
J. Babnik, D. Lebez
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
On the Stability of Formato, Acetato, Propionato, Butyrato, Glycolato and Chloroacetato Complexes of Cobalt, Nickel, Copper, Zinc, Cadmium and Lead (str.541-549) engleskipdf 7 MB
I. Filipović, T. Matusinović, B. Mayer, I. Piljac, B. Bach-Dragutinović, A. Bujak
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Effect of the Type of Polyethylene on .the Grafting of Styrene onto Polyethylene. III. The Crosslinking Effect in the Grafting by Preirradiation in Vacuum (str.551-556) engleskipdf 10 MB
J. Dobo, F. Ranogajec, I. Dvornik
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
X-Ray Diffraction Analysis of Differently Prepared AgI. IV (str.557-565) engleskipdf 9 MB
R. Despotović, Z. Despotović, M. Mirnik, B. Subotić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Die Abhangigkeit der Massenspektren organischer Verbindungen von instrumentellen Parametern (str.567-582) njemačkipdf 13 MB
H. Budzikiewicz
Izlaganje sa skupa 		 
Studies in Hydrogen Bond Systems: g-Factor and Infra-red Intensity (str.583-584) engleskipdf 2 MB
J. Koller, A. Ažman
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Thioamides. XI. The Preparation of 5-Bromo-2-thiofuramides (str.585-588) engleskipdf 3 MB
V. Hahn, Š. Zupanc, K. Jakopčić
Kratko priopćenje 		 
