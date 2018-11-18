Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.33 No.3

|
|
Datum izdavanja: Siječanj 1962.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 18.11.2018.
|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Experimental Determination of Absolute Turbidities of Pure Liquids and Standard Polystyrene Solutions
(str.99-106)
|
engleskipdf 9 MB
|
Gj. Deželić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Heterogeneous Exchange of Precipitates. IV. Influence of
n-decylamine, K-caprinate, AP+ and Co2 + on the Agl-Ag+
Exchange
(str.107-110)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
M. Mirnik, R. Despotović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Le spectre infrarouge des cristaux d'anthracene. La symetrie des vibrations fondamentales
(str.111-119)
|
francuskipdf 8 MB
|
L. Colombo
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Substances Acting on the Central Nervous System. IV. Derivatives of 2-Ethyl-2-phenylbutyramide
(str.121-126)
|
engleskipdf 7 MB
|
S. Kukolja, Lj. Polak, H. Krnjević, M. Videk
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Synthesis of 2-iso-Propyl-3-methyl-huten-(3)-ol-(l)
(str.127-131)
|
engleskipdf 6 MB
|
K Šestanj
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Chromatography of the Lipide Bases on Paper Impregnated with Silicic Acid
(str.133-135)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
B. Palameta, M. Proštenik
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Studies on 4-Pyrones and 4-Pyridones. I. The Preparation of 1-Aryl-3-hydroxy-4-pyridones and Related Compounds
(str.137-144)
|
engleskipdf 8 MB
|
V. Hahn, S. Kukolja
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
G Matrix for Tetrahedral X4 Y 4 Molecules
(str.145-147)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
M. Randić, P . Colić
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
A Note on the Synthesis of 1-Naphthyl-14 C-Isocyanate and Ethyl
B-[3-(1' -naphthyl)-ureido-2-14CJ Butyrate
(str.149-150)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
D. Keglević, B. Leonhard
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
Electrochemical Reduction of Uranium (VI) to Uranium (IV) in Carbonate Solutions
(str.151-153)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
V. Pravdić, M. Branica, Z. Pučar
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
Book Reviews
Conclusion
(str.155-156)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
Recenzija, Prikaz
|
|
Impressum
|
engleskipdf 1014 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Cover Page
|
engleskipdf 394 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
|
Table of Contents
|
engleskipdf 865 KB
|
Kazalo
|
|
