hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.33 No.3

Croatica Chemica Acta,Vol.33 No.3
Datum izdavanja: Siječanj 1962.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 18.11.2018.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Experimental Determination of Absolute Turbidities of Pure Liquids and Standard Polystyrene Solutions (str.99-106) engleskipdf 9 MB
Gj. Deželić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Heterogeneous Exchange of Precipitates. IV. Influence of n-decylamine, K-caprinate, AP+ and Co2 + on the Agl-Ag+ Exchange (str.107-110) engleskipdf 4 MB
M. Mirnik, R. Despotović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Le spectre infrarouge des cristaux d'anthracene. La symetrie des vibrations fondamentales (str.111-119) francuskipdf 8 MB
L. Colombo
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Substances Acting on the Central Nervous System. IV. Derivatives of 2-Ethyl-2-phenylbutyramide (str.121-126) engleskipdf 7 MB
S. Kukolja, Lj. Polak, H. Krnjević, M. Videk
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Synthesis of 2-iso-Propyl-3-methyl-huten-(3)-ol-(l) (str.127-131) engleskipdf 6 MB
K Šestanj
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Chromatography of the Lipide Bases on Paper Impregnated with Silicic Acid (str.133-135) engleskipdf 2 MB
B. Palameta, M. Proštenik
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Studies on 4-Pyrones and 4-Pyridones. I. The Preparation of 1-Aryl-3-hydroxy-4-pyridones and Related Compounds (str.137-144) engleskipdf 8 MB
V. Hahn, S. Kukolja
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
G Matrix for Tetrahedral X4 Y 4 Molecules (str.145-147) engleskipdf 2 MB
M. Randić, P . Colić
Kratko priopćenje 		 
A Note on the Synthesis of 1-Naphthyl-14 C-Isocyanate and Ethyl B-[3-(1' -naphthyl)-ureido-2-14CJ Butyrate (str.149-150) engleskipdf 1 MB
D. Keglević, B. Leonhard
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Electrochemical Reduction of Uranium (VI) to Uranium (IV) in Carbonate Solutions (str.151-153) engleskipdf 2 MB
V. Pravdić, M. Branica, Z. Pučar
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Book Reviews Conclusion (str.155-156) engleskipdf 3 MB
Recenzija, Prikaz  
Impressum engleskipdf 1014 KB
Ostalo  
Cover Page engleskipdf 394 KB
Ostalo  
Ad engleskipdf 827 KB
Ostalo  
Ad engleskipdf 1 MB
Ostalo  
Table of Contents engleskipdf 865 KB
Kazalo  
Posjeta: 0 *