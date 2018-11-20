Kairos : Evanđeoski teološki časopis, Vol.12 No.2

|
|
Datum izdavanja: Studeni 2018.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 20.11.2018.
Role of the Wife in the Jewish Marriage in Old Testament Scripture, in Jewish Law, and in Rabbinic Literature
(str.129-158)
|
engleskipdf 330 KB
|
Uloga žene u židovskom braku u starozavjetnim spisima Biblije, u židovskome pravu i u rabinskoj literaturi
(str.141-167)
|
hrvatskipdf 270 KB
|
Kotel DaDon
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The Narrative and Moral Discourse Regarding Marriage in Tobit
(str.159-171)
|
engleskipdf 115 KB
|
Narativ i moralni diskurs o braku u Knjizi o Tobiji
(str.169-180)
|
hrvatskipdf 161 KB
|
Boris Beck
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Marriage and Marital Disputes in the Old Testament
(str.173-193)
|
engleskipdf 235 KB
|
Brak i bračne razmirice u Starom zavjetu
(str.181-200)
|
hrvatskipdf 438 KB
|
Danijel Berković
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Righteousness of God: Ability to Live Christian Holiness
(str.173-193)
|
engleskipdf 318 KB
|
Božja pravednost: sposobnost življenja u svetosti
(str.201-219)
|
hrvatskipdf 204 KB
|
Dalija Matijević
Pregledni rad
|
|
Success Through Failure: Luke’s Paradoxical View of the Christian Mission to the Jews
(str.213-221)
|
engleskipdf 92 KB
|
Uspjeh kroz neuspjeh: Lukin paradoksalni pogled na kršćansko poslanje Židovima
(str.221-229)
|
hrvatskipdf 153 KB
|
Alexandru Neagoe
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Lois Tverberg, Reading the Bible with Rabbi Jesus
(str.225-231)
|
engleskipdf 70 KB
|
Lois Tverberg, Reading the Bible with Rabbi Jesus (Čitanje Biblije s rabinom Isusom)
(str.237-243)
|
hrvatskipdf 74 KB
|
Ervin Budiselić
Recenzija, Prikaz
|
|
Odakle razmirice u brakovima?
(str.231-233)
|
hrvatskipdf 55 KB
|
Girgio Grlj
Esej
|
|
Seth D. Postell, Eitan Bar, and Erez Soref, Reading Moses Seeing Jesus: How the Torah Fulfils its Goal in Yeshua (Expanded Second Edition)
(str.231-235)
|
engleskipdf 58 KB
|
Seth D. Postell, Eitan Bar i Erez Soref, Reading Moses Seeing Jesus: How the Torah Fulfils its Goal in Yeshua - Expanded Second Edition (Čitamo o Mojsiju, vidimo Isusa: Kako je Tora ispunila svoju svrhu u Ješui - prošireno drugo izdanje)
(str.247-251)
|
hrvatskipdf 64 KB
|
Miroslav Balint-Feudvarski
Recenzija, Prikaz
|
|
Larry W. Hurtado, Destroyer of the gods: Early Christian Distinctiveness in the Roman World
(str.235-239)
|
engleskipdf 53 KB
|
Larry W. Hurtado, Destroyer of the gods: Early Christian Distinctiveness in the Roman World (Uništavač bogova: Posebnost ranog kršćanstva u rimskom svijetu)
(str.243-246)
|
hrvatskipdf 50 KB
|
Miroslav Balint-Feudvarski
Recenzija, Prikaz
|
|
Biblija Plus
(str.251-253)
|
hrvatskipdf 44 KB
|
Ervin Budiselić
Recenzija, Prikaz
|
|
