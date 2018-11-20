hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Kairos : Evanđeoski teološki časopis, Vol.12 No.2

Kairos : Evanđeoski teološki časopis,Vol.12 No.2
Datum izdavanja: Studeni 2018.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 20.11.2018.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Role of the Wife in the Jewish Marriage in Old Testament Scripture, in Jewish Law, and in Rabbinic Literature (str.129-158) engleskipdf 330 KB
Uloga žene u židovskom braku u starozavjetnim spisima Biblije, u židovskome pravu i u rabinskoj literaturi (str.141-167) hrvatskipdf 270 KB
Kotel DaDon
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Narrative and Moral Discourse Regarding Marriage in Tobit (str.159-171) engleskipdf 115 KB
Narativ i moralni diskurs o braku u Knjizi o Tobiji (str.169-180) hrvatskipdf 161 KB
Boris Beck
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Marriage and Marital Disputes in the Old Testament (str.173-193) engleskipdf 235 KB
Brak i bračne razmirice u Starom zavjetu (str.181-200) hrvatskipdf 438 KB
Danijel Berković
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Righteousness of God: Ability to Live Christian Holiness (str.173-193) engleskipdf 318 KB
Božja pravednost: sposobnost življenja u svetosti (str.201-219) hrvatskipdf 204 KB
Dalija Matijević
Pregledni rad 		 
Success Through Failure: Luke’s Paradoxical View of the Christian Mission to the Jews (str.213-221) engleskipdf 92 KB
Uspjeh kroz neuspjeh: Lukin paradoksalni pogled na kršćansko poslanje Židovima (str.221-229) hrvatskipdf 153 KB
Alexandru Neagoe
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Lois Tverberg, Reading the Bible with Rabbi Jesus (str.225-231) engleskipdf 70 KB
Lois Tverberg, Reading the Bible with Rabbi Jesus (Čitanje Biblije s rabinom Isusom) (str.237-243) hrvatskipdf 74 KB
Ervin Budiselić
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Odakle razmirice u brakovima? (str.231-233) hrvatskipdf 55 KB
Girgio Grlj
Esej 		 
Seth D. Postell, Eitan Bar, and Erez Soref, Reading Moses Seeing Jesus: How the Torah Fulfils its Goal in Yeshua (Expanded Second Edition) (str.231-235) engleskipdf 58 KB
Seth D. Postell, Eitan Bar i Erez Soref, Reading Moses Seeing Jesus: How the Torah Fulfils its Goal in Yeshua - Expanded Second Edition (Čitamo o Mojsiju, vidimo Isusa: Kako je Tora ispunila svoju svrhu u Ješui - prošireno drugo izdanje) (str.247-251) hrvatskipdf 64 KB
Miroslav Balint-Feudvarski
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Larry W. Hurtado, Destroyer of the gods: Early Christian Distinctiveness in the Roman World (str.235-239) engleskipdf 53 KB
Larry W. Hurtado, Destroyer of the gods: Early Christian Distinctiveness in the Roman World (Uništavač bogova: Posebnost ranog kršćanstva u rimskom svijetu) (str.243-246) hrvatskipdf 50 KB
Miroslav Balint-Feudvarski
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Biblija Plus (str.251-253) hrvatskipdf 44 KB
Ervin Budiselić
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Posjeta: 0 *