Pomorski zbornik, Vol. 55 No. 1

Datum izdavanja: prosinac 2018.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 27. 12. 2018.
Uvodnik  
The Zrmanja River Estuary (Adriatic Coast, Croatia) – the Need for Interdisciplinary Approach to Protection of Coastal Areas (str.9-32) engleskipdf 25 MB
Željka Fiket, Goran Kniewald
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
An Origin-Destination Matrix Estimate for Baghdad City Based on GIS (str.33-44) engleskipdf 16 MB
Namir G. Ahmed Alkawaaz, Noor Moutaz Asmael
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Search and Rescue Operations of Immigrants at Sea: Challenges for the Crew of Merchant Ships (str.45-58) engleskipdf 9 MB
Lovro Iussich, Lovro Maglić
Pregledni rad 		 
Protection Coatings for the Underwater Part of Ship’s Hull (str.59-70) engleskipdf 5 MB
Renato Ivče, Matej Grubiša, Darijo Mišković
Pregledni rad 		 
Improving Logistics Processes in Inland Container Terminal (str.71-90) engleskipdf 20 MB
Dejan Mirčetić, Marinko Maslarić, Svetlana Nikoličić, Sanja Bojić, Arpad Torok
Pregledni rad 		 
Structural Analysis of Relevant Parameters of Coastal Line Zadar-Preko: Trends and Optimization Possibilities (str.91-103) engleskipdf 7 MB
Ivan Toman, Serđo Kos, David Brčić
Pregledni rad 		 
Stakeholder Analysis and Coastal Zone Management within Local Communities (str.105-117) engleskipdf 6 MB
Katarina Ivanić, Borna Debelić, Siniša Vilke, Marinko Maslarić
Pregledni rad 		 
Possibilities of Connecting Maritime and Continental Tourism with an Emphasis on Sustainable Development (str.119-127) engleskipdf 6 MB
Daniela Gračan, Maja Coner, Danimir Štros
Pregledni rad 		 
The Impacts of Rip Curl Pro, Surf Competition, in Peniche (Portugal) (str.129-141) engleskipdf 5 MB
Rosa Nunes, Luís Silveira, Mónica Brito
Pregledni rad 		 
Idiosyncrasies of Sports Law in Sailing Regattas (str.143-165) engleskipdf 1 MB
Moreno Pajković
Pregledni rad 		 
Sailor’s Service from Medieval Times to Modern Maritime Labour Conventions (str.167-182) engleskipdf 1 MB
Željko Bartulović, Maja Aflić
Pregledni rad 		 
Towards Paperless Vessels: A Master’s Perspective (str.183-199) engleskipdf 21 MB
David Brčić, Srđan Žuškin
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Analysis of Navigation Safety Regarding Tankers in Narrow Waterways (str.201-217) engleskipdf 6 MB
Nermin Hasanspahić, Vlado Frančić, Igor Rudan, Lovro Maglić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Management and Usage of Nitrogen Systems on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Carriers (str.219-227) engleskipdf 3 MB
Renato Ivče, Igor Rudan, Mateo Rudan
Stručni rad 		 
International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGs) amendment proposal (str.229-230) engleskipdf 557 KB
Dinko Zorović
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Instructions for authors (str.231-235) engleskipdf 477 KB
Ostalo  
