Pomorski zbornik, Vol. 55 No. 1

The Zrmanja River Estuary (Adriatic Coast, Croatia) – the Need for Interdisciplinary Approach to Protection of Coastal Areas
(str.9-32)
Željka Fiket, Goran Kniewald
Izvorni znanstveni članak
An Origin-Destination Matrix Estimate for Baghdad City Based on GIS
(str.33-44)
Namir G. Ahmed Alkawaaz, Noor Moutaz Asmael
Prethodno priopćenje
Search and Rescue Operations of Immigrants at Sea: Challenges for the Crew of Merchant Ships
(str.45-58)
Lovro Iussich, Lovro Maglić
Pregledni rad
Protection Coatings for the Underwater Part of Ship’s Hull
(str.59-70)
Renato Ivče, Matej Grubiša, Darijo Mišković
Pregledni rad
Improving Logistics Processes in Inland Container Terminal
(str.71-90)
Dejan Mirčetić, Marinko Maslarić, Svetlana Nikoličić, Sanja Bojić, Arpad Torok
Pregledni rad
Structural Analysis of Relevant Parameters of Coastal Line Zadar-Preko: Trends and Optimization Possibilities
(str.91-103)
Ivan Toman, Serđo Kos, David Brčić
Pregledni rad
Stakeholder Analysis and Coastal Zone Management within Local Communities
(str.105-117)
Katarina Ivanić, Borna Debelić, Siniša Vilke, Marinko Maslarić
Pregledni rad
Possibilities of Connecting Maritime and Continental Tourism with an Emphasis on Sustainable Development
(str.119-127)
Daniela Gračan, Maja Coner, Danimir Štros
Pregledni rad
The Impacts of Rip Curl Pro, Surf Competition, in Peniche (Portugal)
(str.129-141)
Rosa Nunes, Luís Silveira, Mónica Brito
Pregledni rad
Idiosyncrasies of Sports Law in Sailing Regattas
(str.143-165)
Moreno Pajković
Pregledni rad
Sailor’s Service from Medieval Times to Modern Maritime Labour Conventions
(str.167-182)
Željko Bartulović, Maja Aflić
Pregledni rad
Towards Paperless Vessels: A Master’s Perspective
(str.183-199)
David Brčić, Srđan Žuškin
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Analysis of Navigation Safety Regarding Tankers in Narrow Waterways
(str.201-217)
Nermin Hasanspahić, Vlado Frančić, Igor Rudan, Lovro Maglić
Prethodno priopćenje
Management and Usage of Nitrogen Systems on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Carriers
(str.219-227)
Renato Ivče, Igor Rudan, Mateo Rudan
Stručni rad
International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGs) amendment proposal
(str.229-230)
Dinko Zorović
Recenzija, Prikaz
