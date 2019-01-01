Tehnički vjesnik, Vol. 26 No. 6, 2019.

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
TF-IDF Based Contextual Post-Filtering Recommendation Algorithm in Complex Interactive Situations of Online to Offline: An Empirical Study
(str.1529-1536)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Cong Yin, Liyi Zhang*, Meng Tu, Xuan Wen, Yiran Li
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The Influence of SIP Call Control Signalling on VoIP Quality of Experience
(str.1537-1544)
|
engleskipdf 649 KB
|
Jasmina Baraković Husić*, Sabina Baraković, Seudin Kasumović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Short Term Load Forecasting for Turkey Energy Distribution System with Artificial Neural Networks
(str.1545-1553)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Salih Tosun*, Ali Öztürk, Fatih Taşpinar
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Maturity Model for Service Engineering
(str.1554-1561)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Clemens Fischer*, Magdalena Brunnhofer
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Designing a Profit-Maximizing Product Line for Heterogeneous Market
(str.1562-1569)
|
engleskipdf 914 KB
|
Marija Kuzmanovic, Milan Martic, Mirko Vujosevic
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Implementation of Augmented Reality Application and Computer Graphics: The Case of the Stolen Paintings
(str.1570-1575)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Andrija Bernik*, Damir Vusić, Dejan Kober
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Dimensional and Shape Accuracy of Foundry Patterns Fabricated Through Photo-Curing
(str.1576-1584)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Paweł Zmarzły*, Tomasz Kozior, Damian Gogolewski
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Performance and Empirical Analysis of Photovoltaic Modules Made of Different Technologies Using Capacity Evaluation Method
(str.1585-1592)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Matej Žnidarec*, Damir Šljivac, Dario Došen
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Analysis on the Effect of Slideway Friction to the Slider-Type Hydraulic Powered Support
(str.1593-1605)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
Yang Yang, Qingliang Zeng*, Lirong Wan, Peng Liu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Studying the Effect of Process Parameters on Part Depth in Single Point Incremental Forming of AA1050-H14 Aluminum Alloy Sheets
(str.1606-1613)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Adel Al-Shayea, Abdulmajeed Dabwan*, Adham E Ragab, Mustafa M. Nasr, Husam Kaid
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Development of Pedestrian Alert System for Use in Electric Vehicles
(str.1614-1619)
|
engleskipdf 686 KB
|
Nikola Frlić Sekulić, Ivan Blagojević, Vladimir Popović, Dragan Stamenković*, Slobodan Janković
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The Relationship between Organizational Culture and Performance of SME’s: Empirical Study from a Developing Country
(str.1620-1627)
|
engleskipdf 479 KB
|
Zoran Drašković*, Đorđe Ćelić, Ilija Ćosić, Zorica Uzelac, Viktorija Petrov
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Modelling the Influence of Product Development on Business Performance and Competitiveness in Manufacturing Enterprises
(str.1628-1634)
|
engleskipdf 1023 KB
|
Mihalj Bakator*, Dejan Đorđević, Dragan Ćoćkalo
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The Development of Prediction Model for Failure Force of Damaged Reinforced-Concrete Slender Columns
(str.1635-1641)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Lovorka Gotal Dmitrović*, Željko Kos, Yvgenii Klimenko
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Identification of Dynamics of Movement of the Differential Mobile Robotic Platform Controlled by Fuzzy Controller
(str.1642-1649)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Lukáš Vacho*, Martin Olejár, Dušan Hrubý, Vladimír Cviklovič, Jan Valíček, Zuzana Palková, Marta Harničárová, Hakan Tozan
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Simulation and Analysis of Cavitating Flow in the Draft Tube of the Francis Turbine with Splitter Blades at Off-Design Condition
(str.1650-1657)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
CongTrieu Tran, Bin Ji, Xinping Long*
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Improvement of Shaped Charge Penetration Capability and Disturbation of the Jet by Explosive Reactive Armor
(str.1658-1663)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Hicham Kemmoukhe, Zijah Burzić, Saša Savić, Slavica Terzić, Danica Simić*, Miodrag Lisov
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
ATSN: Attention-Based Temporal Segment Network for Action Recognition
(str.1664-1669)
|
engleskipdf 650 KB
|
Yun-lei Sun, Da-lin Zhang*
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
A Machine Learning Based Method for Customer Behavior Prediction
(str.1670-1676)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Jing Li, Shuxiao Pan, Lei Huang, Xin Zhu*
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Knowledge Collaboration Evolution Mechanisms of IT Service Outsourcing Enterprises: An Analysis Based on a Complex Network
(str.1677-1685)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Jie Sun*, Guilan Shen, Jianbin Chen
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Using a FACTS Device as a Power Conditioner Suitable for Dynamic Reactive Power Compensation in Railway Application
(str.1686-1693)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Josip Pavleka*, Srete Nikolovski, Anton Marušić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Machine Learning Classification of Cervical Tissue Liquid Based Cytology Smear Images by Optomagnetic Imaging Spectroscopy
(str.1694-1699)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Igor Hut*, Branislava Jeftic, Lidija Matija, Zarko Cojbasic, Djuro Koruga
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Hierarchical Semantic Community Detection in Information Networks: A Complete Information Graph Approach
(str.1700-1706)
|
engleskipdf 774 KB
|
Guilan Shen*, Jie Sun, Yaohui Hao
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Cross-Media Semantic Matching based on Sparse Representation
(str.1707-1713)
|
engleskipdf 962 KB
|
Gongwen Xu*, Aidong Zhai, Jing Wang, Zhijun Zhang, Xiaomei Li
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
An Analysis of the Process of Drying Fresh Bales
(str.1714-1719)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Janez Benedičič
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
An Angular Position-Based Two-Stage Friction Modeling and Compensation Method for RV Transmission System
(str.1720-1728)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
Chao Qi*, Xianliang Jiang, Hongbo Liao, Dapeng Fan, Sheng Zhang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Supply Chain Joint Inventory Management and Cost Optimization Based on Ant Colony Algorithm and Fuzzy Model
(str.1729-1737)
|
engleskipdf 978 KB
|
Wenfang Yu, Guisheng Hou, Pengcheng Xia*, Jingjing Li
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Statistical Analysis of Corrosion Process Flow
(str.1738-1742)
|
engleskipdf 688 KB
|
Tomislav Šolić, Sara Havrlišan*, Dejan Marić, Ivan Samardžić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Distribution Law of Principal Stress Difference of Deep Surrounding Rock of Gob-side Entry and Optimum Design of Coal Pillar Width
(str.1743-1752)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Ji Li*, Xubo Qiang, Wenshuo Wang, Fei Wang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Salt Freeze-Thaw Damage Characteristics of Concrete based on Computed Tomography
(str.1753-1763)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
Shaojie Chen*, Jianxi Ren, Yongjun Song, Qiang Li, Jielong Sun, Yongxin Che, Jiaxing Chen
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Effects of Fin Spacing and Gas Radiation on Heat Transfer in Utility Boiler Economizers
(str.1764-1770)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Azad Hamzehpour*, Cyrus Aghanajafi, Hossein Shokouhmand*, Mohammad Najafi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Effect of Core Competence and Brand Personality of Short Video Websites on User Loyalty
(str.1771-1776)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Wei Cui, Kai Liao, Zi-yang Liu*
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Multi-Step Approach to Improving Accuracy of Incident Duration Estimation: Case Study of Istanbul
(str.1777-1783)
|
engleskipdf 993 KB
|
Halit Ozen, Abdulsamet Saracoglu*
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Building and Calibration Transport Demand Model in Anamorava Region
(str.1784-1793)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
Ramadan Duraku, Vaska Atanasova, Nikola Krstanoski
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Traditional Thick Concrete Floor Slabs – an Obstacle to the Flexibility, Energy Efficiency and Seismic Safety
(str.1794-1802)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
Viktorija Aladžić, Milan Kekanović*, Ilija Miličić
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Socio-Economic Aspects in Satisfying Energy Demands by Different Technologies of Heat and Electricity Generation
(str.1803-1813)
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Dinko Đurđević*, Dražen Balić, Željko Jurić
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Advanced Teaching Methods Application and its Benefits in Descriptive Geometry at the Faculty of Civil Engineering and Architecture in Niš
(str.1814-1820)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Sonja Krasić*, Petar Pejić, Snežana Stojiljković, Mila Dosković, Zlata Tošić*
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Effect of Solar Radiation on Current-Carrying Capacity of PVC-insulated Power Cables – the Numerical Point of View
(str.1821-1826)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Stanislaw Czapp*, Seweryn Szultka, Adam Tomaszewski, Agata Szultka
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Research on Modeling and Experiment of Glass Substrate Peeling Based on Adhesion Theory
(str.1827-1832)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Liwei Hou*, Hengsheng Wang, Runhua Liu
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Risk Model for Integrated Management System
(str.1833-1840)
|
engleskipdf 855 KB
|
Nuri Mohamed Saad Algheriani, Vidosav D. Majstorovic*, Snezana Kirin, Vesna Spasojevic Brkic
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Operation Mechanism for G2B System Based on Blockchain
(str.1841-1852)
|
engleskipdf 1022 KB
|
Yonggui Fu*, Jianming Zhu
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Post-socialist Development and Rehabilitation of Large Housing Estates in Central and Eastern Europe: A Review
(str.1853-1860)
|
engleskipdf 450 KB
|
Dejana Nedučin*, Marko Škorić, Milena Krklješ
Pregledni rad
|
|
Models for Life Cycle Assessment: Review of Technical Assumptions in Collection and Transportation Processes
(str.1861-1868)
|
engleskipdf 921 KB
|
Boštjan Vimpolšek, Borut Jereb, Tone Lerher, Andreja Kutnar, Andrej Lisec
Pregledni rad
|