Tehnički vjesnik, Vol. 26 No. 6, 2019.

TF-IDF Based Contextual Post-Filtering Recommendation Algorithm in Complex Interactive Situations of Online to Offline: An Empirical Study (str.1529-1536) engleskipdf 1 MB
Cong Yin, Liyi Zhang*, Meng Tu, Xuan Wen, Yiran Li
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Influence of SIP Call Control Signalling on VoIP Quality of Experience (str.1537-1544) engleskipdf 649 KB
Jasmina Baraković Husić*, Sabina Baraković, Seudin Kasumović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Short Term Load Forecasting for Turkey Energy Distribution System with Artificial Neural Networks (str.1545-1553) engleskipdf 2 MB
Salih Tosun*, Ali Öztürk, Fatih Taşpinar
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Maturity Model for Service Engineering (str.1554-1561) engleskipdf 1 MB
Clemens Fischer*, Magdalena Brunnhofer
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Designing a Profit-Maximizing Product Line for Heterogeneous Market (str.1562-1569) engleskipdf 914 KB
Marija Kuzmanovic, Milan Martic, Mirko Vujosevic
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Implementation of Augmented Reality Application and Computer Graphics: The Case of the Stolen Paintings (str.1570-1575) engleskipdf 2 MB
Andrija Bernik*, Damir Vusić, Dejan Kober
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Dimensional and Shape Accuracy of Foundry Patterns Fabricated Through Photo-Curing (str.1576-1584) engleskipdf 2 MB
Paweł Zmarzły*, Tomasz Kozior, Damian Gogolewski
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Performance and Empirical Analysis of Photovoltaic Modules Made of Different Technologies Using Capacity Evaluation Method (str.1585-1592) engleskipdf 2 MB
Matej Žnidarec*, Damir Šljivac, Dario Došen
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Analysis on the Effect of Slideway Friction to the Slider-Type Hydraulic Powered Support (str.1593-1605) engleskipdf 3 MB
Yang Yang, Qingliang Zeng*, Lirong Wan, Peng Liu
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Studying the Effect of Process Parameters on Part Depth in Single Point Incremental Forming of AA1050-H14 Aluminum Alloy Sheets (str.1606-1613) engleskipdf 2 MB
Adel Al-Shayea, Abdulmajeed Dabwan*, Adham E Ragab, Mustafa M. Nasr, Husam Kaid
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Development of Pedestrian Alert System for Use in Electric Vehicles (str.1614-1619) engleskipdf 686 KB
Nikola Frlić Sekulić, Ivan Blagojević, Vladimir Popović, Dragan Stamenković*, Slobodan Janković
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Relationship between Organizational Culture and Performance of SME’s: Empirical Study from a Developing Country (str.1620-1627) engleskipdf 479 KB
Zoran Drašković*, Đorđe Ćelić, Ilija Ćosić, Zorica Uzelac, Viktorija Petrov
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Modelling the Influence of Product Development on Business Performance and Competitiveness in Manufacturing Enterprises (str.1628-1634) engleskipdf 1023 KB
Mihalj Bakator*, Dejan Đorđević, Dragan Ćoćkalo
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The Development of Prediction Model for Failure Force of Damaged Reinforced-Concrete Slender Columns (str.1635-1641) engleskipdf 1 MB
Lovorka Gotal Dmitrović*, Željko Kos, Yvgenii Klimenko
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Identification of Dynamics of Movement of the Differential Mobile Robotic Platform Controlled by Fuzzy Controller (str.1642-1649) engleskipdf 2 MB
Lukáš Vacho*, Martin Olejár, Dušan Hrubý, Vladimír Cviklovič, Jan Valíček, Zuzana Palková, Marta Harničárová, Hakan Tozan
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Simulation and Analysis of Cavitating Flow in the Draft Tube of the Francis Turbine with Splitter Blades at Off-Design Condition (str.1650-1657) engleskipdf 2 MB
CongTrieu Tran, Bin Ji, Xinping Long*
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Improvement of Shaped Charge Penetration Capability and Disturbation of the Jet by Explosive Reactive Armor (str.1658-1663) engleskipdf 2 MB
Hicham Kemmoukhe, Zijah Burzić, Saša Savić, Slavica Terzić, Danica Simić*, Miodrag Lisov
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
ATSN: Attention-Based Temporal Segment Network for Action Recognition (str.1664-1669) engleskipdf 650 KB
Yun-lei Sun, Da-lin Zhang*
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A Machine Learning Based Method for Customer Behavior Prediction (str.1670-1676) engleskipdf 1 MB
Jing Li, Shuxiao Pan, Lei Huang, Xin Zhu*
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Knowledge Collaboration Evolution Mechanisms of IT Service Outsourcing Enterprises: An Analysis Based on a Complex Network (str.1677-1685) engleskipdf 1 MB
Jie Sun*, Guilan Shen, Jianbin Chen
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Using a FACTS Device as a Power Conditioner Suitable for Dynamic Reactive Power Compensation in Railway Application (str.1686-1693) engleskipdf 2 MB
Josip Pavleka*, Srete Nikolovski, Anton Marušić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Machine Learning Classification of Cervical Tissue Liquid Based Cytology Smear Images by Optomagnetic Imaging Spectroscopy (str.1694-1699) engleskipdf 1 MB
Igor Hut*, Branislava Jeftic, Lidija Matija, Zarko Cojbasic, Djuro Koruga
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Hierarchical Semantic Community Detection in Information Networks: A Complete Information Graph Approach (str.1700-1706) engleskipdf 774 KB
Guilan Shen*, Jie Sun, Yaohui Hao
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Cross-Media Semantic Matching based on Sparse Representation (str.1707-1713) engleskipdf 962 KB
Gongwen Xu*, Aidong Zhai, Jing Wang, Zhijun Zhang, Xiaomei Li
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
An Analysis of the Process of Drying Fresh Bales (str.1714-1719) engleskipdf 2 MB
Janez Benedičič
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
An Angular Position-Based Two-Stage Friction Modeling and Compensation Method for RV Transmission System (str.1720-1728) engleskipdf 3 MB
Chao Qi*, Xianliang Jiang, Hongbo Liao, Dapeng Fan, Sheng Zhang
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Supply Chain Joint Inventory Management and Cost Optimization Based on Ant Colony Algorithm and Fuzzy Model (str.1729-1737) engleskipdf 978 KB
Wenfang Yu, Guisheng Hou, Pengcheng Xia*, Jingjing Li
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Statistical Analysis of Corrosion Process Flow (str.1738-1742) engleskipdf 688 KB
Tomislav Šolić, Sara Havrlišan*, Dejan Marić, Ivan Samardžić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Distribution Law of Principal Stress Difference of Deep Surrounding Rock of Gob-side Entry and Optimum Design of Coal Pillar Width (str.1743-1752) engleskipdf 2 MB
Ji Li*, Xubo Qiang, Wenshuo Wang, Fei Wang
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Salt Freeze-Thaw Damage Characteristics of Concrete based on Computed Tomography (str.1753-1763) engleskipdf 4 MB
Shaojie Chen*, Jianxi Ren, Yongjun Song, Qiang Li, Jielong Sun, Yongxin Che, Jiaxing Chen
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effects of Fin Spacing and Gas Radiation on Heat Transfer in Utility Boiler Economizers (str.1764-1770) engleskipdf 2 MB
Azad Hamzehpour*, Cyrus Aghanajafi, Hossein Shokouhmand*, Mohammad Najafi
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Effect of Core Competence and Brand Personality of Short Video Websites on User Loyalty (str.1771-1776) engleskipdf 1 MB
Wei Cui, Kai Liao, Zi-yang Liu*
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Multi-Step Approach to Improving Accuracy of Incident Duration Estimation: Case Study of Istanbul (str.1777-1783) engleskipdf 993 KB
Halit Ozen, Abdulsamet Saracoglu*
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Building and Calibration Transport Demand Model in Anamorava Region (str.1784-1793) engleskipdf 3 MB
Ramadan Duraku, Vaska Atanasova, Nikola Krstanoski
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Traditional Thick Concrete Floor Slabs – an Obstacle to the Flexibility, Energy Efficiency and Seismic Safety (str.1794-1802) engleskipdf 3 MB
Viktorija Aladžić, Milan Kekanović*, Ilija Miličić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Socio-Economic Aspects in Satisfying Energy Demands by Different Technologies of Heat and Electricity Generation (str.1803-1813) engleskipdf 2 MB
Dinko Đurđević*, Dražen Balić, Željko Jurić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Advanced Teaching Methods Application and its Benefits in Descriptive Geometry at the Faculty of Civil Engineering and Architecture in Niš (str.1814-1820) engleskipdf 1 MB
Sonja Krasić*, Petar Pejić, Snežana Stojiljković, Mila Dosković, Zlata Tošić*
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Effect of Solar Radiation on Current-Carrying Capacity of PVC-insulated Power Cables – the Numerical Point of View (str.1821-1826) engleskipdf 1 MB
Stanislaw Czapp*, Seweryn Szultka, Adam Tomaszewski, Agata Szultka
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Research on Modeling and Experiment of Glass Substrate Peeling Based on Adhesion Theory (str.1827-1832) engleskipdf 1 MB
Liwei Hou*, Hengsheng Wang, Runhua Liu
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Risk Model for Integrated Management System (str.1833-1840) engleskipdf 855 KB
Nuri Mohamed Saad Algheriani, Vidosav D. Majstorovic*, Snezana Kirin, Vesna Spasojevic Brkic
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Operation Mechanism for G2B System Based on Blockchain (str.1841-1852) engleskipdf 1022 KB
Yonggui Fu*, Jianming Zhu
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Post-socialist Development and Rehabilitation of Large Housing Estates in Central and Eastern Europe: A Review (str.1853-1860) engleskipdf 450 KB
Dejana Nedučin*, Marko Škorić, Milena Krklješ
Pregledni rad 		 
Models for Life Cycle Assessment: Review of Technical Assumptions in Collection and Transportation Processes (str.1861-1868) engleskipdf 921 KB
Boštjan Vimpolšek, Borut Jereb, Tone Lerher, Andreja Kutnar, Andrej Lisec
Pregledni rad 		 
