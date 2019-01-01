hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Tourism: An International Interdisciplinary Journal, Vol. 67 No. 4, 2019.

Datum izdavanja: prosinac 2019.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 20. 12. 2019.
Time for editorial change! (str.331-331) engleskipdf 58 KB
Sanda Čorak
Uvodnik 		 
E-tourism: Definition, development and conceptual framework (str.332-350) engleskipdf 351 KB
Velina Kazandzhieva, Hristina Santana
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Perceived impacts and residents' support for tourism development in Port Dickson, Malaysia (str.351-364) engleskipdf 197 KB
Kashif Hussain, Faizan Ali, Pradeep Kumar Nair, Neethiahnanthan Ari Ragavan, Vikneswaran Nair
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Ecolabelling in tourism: The disconnect between theory and practice (str.365-374) engleskipdf 174 KB
Kristina Bučar, Derek Van Rheenen, Zvjezdana Hendija
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Hotel pioneers' leadership styles: A case study on the founders of Oberoi Group and Soneva and Six Senses Resort and Spa (str.375-388) engleskipdf 166 KB
Manisa Piuchan, Saranmit Prachansit
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
An integrated TSA and IO model for the estimation of the overall contribution of tourism: The example of Croatia (str.389-404) engleskipdf 202 KB
Neven Ivandić, Ivan Šutalo
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Differences in travelers' perceptions of popular tourist destinations estimated by a LSTM neural network: A comparison between the UK and Germany (str.405-422) engleskipdf 590 KB
Kejo Starosta, Cristian Bogdan Onete, Sonia Budz, Michael Krutwig
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Dark tourism and thanatourism: Distinct tourism typologies or simple analytical tools? (str.423-437) engleskipdf 181 KB
Viorel Mionel
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Development and potentials of sports-recreational aviation and avio tourism in Croatia (str.438-450) engleskipdf 661 KB
Goran Kos, Davor Krasić, Petar Feletar, Predrag Brlek
Stručni rad 		 
International Tourism Conference Dubrovnik - TOURISM IN THE VUCA WORLD: TOWARDS THE ERA OF (IR)RESPONSIBILITY (str.451-452) engleskipdf 415 KB
Izidora Marković Vukadin
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
