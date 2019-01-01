Tourism: An International Interdisciplinary Journal, Vol. 67 No. 4, 2019.

|
|
Časopisi po područjima
Uredništva
Autori
Politike i razmjena
|
Datum izdavanja: prosinac 2019.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 20. 12. 2019.
|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
Time for editorial change!
(str.331-331)
|
engleskipdf 58 KB
|
Sanda Čorak
Uvodnik
|
|
E-tourism: Definition, development and conceptual framework
(str.332-350)
|
engleskipdf 351 KB
|
Velina Kazandzhieva, Hristina Santana
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Perceived impacts and residents' support for tourism development in Port Dickson, Malaysia
(str.351-364)
|
engleskipdf 197 KB
|
Kashif Hussain, Faizan Ali, Pradeep Kumar Nair, Neethiahnanthan Ari Ragavan, Vikneswaran Nair
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Ecolabelling in tourism: The disconnect between theory and practice
(str.365-374)
|
engleskipdf 174 KB
|
Kristina Bučar, Derek Van Rheenen, Zvjezdana Hendija
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Hotel pioneers' leadership styles: A case study on the founders of Oberoi Group and Soneva and Six Senses Resort and Spa
(str.375-388)
|
engleskipdf 166 KB
|
Manisa Piuchan, Saranmit Prachansit
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
An integrated TSA and IO model for the estimation of the overall contribution of tourism: The example of Croatia
(str.389-404)
|
engleskipdf 202 KB
|
Neven Ivandić, Ivan Šutalo
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Differences in travelers' perceptions of popular tourist destinations estimated by a LSTM neural network: A comparison between the UK and Germany
(str.405-422)
|
engleskipdf 590 KB
|
Kejo Starosta, Cristian Bogdan Onete, Sonia Budz, Michael Krutwig
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Dark tourism and thanatourism: Distinct tourism typologies or simple analytical tools?
(str.423-437)
|
engleskipdf 181 KB
|
Viorel Mionel
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Development and potentials of sports-recreational aviation and avio tourism in Croatia
(str.438-450)
|
engleskipdf 661 KB
|
Goran Kos, Davor Krasić, Petar Feletar, Predrag Brlek
Stručni rad
|
|
International Tourism Conference Dubrovnik - TOURISM IN THE VUCA WORLD: TOWARDS THE ERA OF (IR)RESPONSIBILITY
(str.451-452)
|
engleskipdf 415 KB
|
Izidora Marković Vukadin
Recenzija, Prikaz
|
|
Kontakt
Moj profil
Registracija novih korisnika
Promjena načina autorizacije