Jahr : Europski časopis za bioetiku, Vol. 11 No. 1, 2020.

Datum izdavanja: lipnja 2020.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 6. 7. 2020.
Editorial (str.7-7) engleskipdf 56 KB
Igor Eterović
Uvodnik 		 
Medicinski rasizam  
Medical Racism (str.9-36) engleskipdf 187 KB
Mojca Ramšak
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Smart Ageing: The Challenges of (not) Using Technology  
Pametno starenje: izazovi (ne)korištenja tehnologije (str.37-60) hrvatskipdf 157 KB
Zrinka Stojanović, Ana Štambuk, Lucija Vejmelka
Pregledni rad 		 
Politika mjesta porođaja: Ispitivanje etike izbora mjesta porođaja  
Politics of Birth Places: Examining the Ethics of Birth Place Choices (str.61-82) engleskipdf 160 KB
Aireen Grace Andal
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Je li hrvatska pravna regulativa iz područja zdravstva usklađena s međunarodnim komparativnim standardima o pravu na samoodređenje? Primjer pacijenata Jehovinih svjedoka  
Is the Croatian Medical Law in Harmony with the International Comparative Standards on the Right to SelfDetermination? The Example of Jehovah’s Witnesses Patients (str.83-104) engleskipdf 169 KB
Petr Muzny
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Jahr i Potter: slučajne sličnosti?  
Jahr and Potter: Accidental Similarities? (str.105-126) engleskipdf 177 KB
Antonio Fábio Medrado de Araújo, Liliane Lins-Kusterer, Nilo H. Neves dos Reis, Maria Susana Ciruzzi, Eduardo Martins Netto
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Guest Editor’s Editorial (str.127-127) engleskipdf 29 KB
Iva Rinčić
Uvodnik 		 
Prostor i etos; poticanje nadnacionalnog građanstva u urbanoj bioetici  
Space and Ethos; Fostering Supranational Citizenship in Urban Bioethics (str.129-142) engleskipdf 896 KB
Kostas Theologou
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Od pukog urbaniteta do urbanih bioetičkih standarda: poziv na širenje bioetike  
From Mere Urbanity to Urban Bioethical Standards: An Invitation to a Broadening of Bioethics (str.143-158) engleskipdf 138 KB
Iva Rinčić, Robert Doričić, Sun-yong Byun, Chan Kyu Lee, Amir Muzur
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Budućnost je urbana – urbana bioetička perspektiva  
The Future is Urban – An Urban Bioethics Perspective (str.159-169) engleskipdf 93 KB
Michael Cheng-tek Tai
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Urbana bioetika – arhitekt zdravog grada  
Urban Bioethics – The Architect of a Healthy City (str.171-188) engleskipdf 862 KB
Hanna Hubenko
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Temelj humanističke umjetne inteligencije  
Groundwork of Artificial Intelligence Humanities (str.189-207) engleskipdf 157 KB
Chankyu Lee, Hyeongjoo Kim
Pregledni rad 		 
Urbana etika planetarne urbanizacije kojom upravlja umjetna inteligencija  
The Urban Ethics of an AI-powered Planetary Urbanization (str.209-232) engleskipdf 175 KB
Jeffrey K. H. Chan
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Urbano zdravlje i sreća u hutonzima i neboderima  
Urban Health and Happiness in Hutongs and Highrises (str.233-246) engleskipdf 411 KB
Hans-Martin Sass
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Aplikacije utemeljene na mnoštvu i društveni izazovi  
Crowd-Based Applications and Societal Challenges (str.247-260) engleskipdf 368 KB
Gilberto Marzano
Pregledni rad 		 
Evangelos D. Protopapadakis: Dawn till Dusk: Bioethical Insights into the Beginning and the End of Life (str.263-267) engleskipdf 55 KB
Evangelos D. Protopapadakis
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Rudika Gmajnić, Siniša Franjić: Medicina i zdravstveno pravo (str.269-271) hrvatskipdf 45 KB
Recenzija, Prikaz  
Elaine E. Englehardt, Michael S. Pritchard (eds.) Ethics Across the Curriculum – Pedagogical Perspectives (str.273-276) engleskipdf 48 KB
Recenzija, Prikaz  
Bioethics and Art (str.277-280) engleskipdf 57 KB
Recenzija, Prikaz  
International Conference Healthcare as a Public Space: Social Integration and Social Diversity in the Context of Access to Healthcare in Europe (str.283-286) engleskipdf 57 KB
Robert Doričić, Marcin Orzechowski, Marianne Nowak
Recenzija, Prikaz 		 
Awarding of Decorations The Order of the Croatian Morning Star with the Image of Ruđer Bošković to Professor Ante Čović  
Dodjela odlikovanja Red Danice hrvatske s likom Ruđera Boškovića prof. dr. sc. Anti Čoviću (str.290-308) hrvatskipdf 133 KB
Vijest  
 
 
Kostas Theologou
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
