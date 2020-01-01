Jahr : Europski časopis za bioetiku, Vol. 11 No. 1, 2020.

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
Editorial
(str.7-7)
engleskipdf 56 KB
Igor Eterović
Uvodnik
Medicinski rasizam
Medical Racism
(str.9-36)
engleskipdf 187 KB
Mojca Ramšak
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Smart Ageing: The Challenges of (not)
Using Technology
Pametno starenje: izazovi (ne)korištenja tehnologije
(str.37-60)
hrvatskipdf 157 KB
Zrinka Stojanović, Ana Štambuk, Lucija Vejmelka
Pregledni rad
Politika mjesta porođaja: Ispitivanje etike
izbora mjesta porođaja
Politics of Birth Places: Examining the
Ethics of Birth Place Choices
(str.61-82)
engleskipdf 160 KB
Aireen Grace Andal
Prethodno priopćenje
Je li hrvatska pravna regulativa iz
područja zdravstva usklađena s
međunarodnim komparativnim
standardima o pravu na samoodređenje?
Primjer pacijenata Jehovinih svjedoka
Is the Croatian Medical Law in Harmony with the International Comparative
Standards on the Right to SelfDetermination? The Example of Jehovah’s Witnesses Patients
(str.83-104)
engleskipdf 169 KB
Petr Muzny
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Jahr i Potter: slučajne sličnosti?
Jahr and Potter: Accidental Similarities?
(str.105-126)
engleskipdf 177 KB
Antonio Fábio Medrado de Araújo, Liliane Lins-Kusterer, Nilo H. Neves dos Reis, Maria Susana Ciruzzi, Eduardo Martins Netto
Prethodno priopćenje
Guest Editor’s Editorial
(str.127-127)
engleskipdf 29 KB
Iva Rinčić
Uvodnik
Prostor i etos; poticanje nadnacionalnog
građanstva u urbanoj bioetici
Space and Ethos; Fostering Supranational
Citizenship in Urban Bioethics
(str.129-142)
engleskipdf 896 KB
Kostas Theologou
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Od pukog urbaniteta do urbanih
bioetičkih standarda: poziv na širenje
bioetike
From Mere Urbanity to Urban Bioethical
Standards: An Invitation to a Broadening
of Bioethics
(str.143-158)
engleskipdf 138 KB
Iva Rinčić, Robert Doričić, Sun-yong Byun, Chan Kyu Lee, Amir Muzur
Prethodno priopćenje
Budućnost je urbana – urbana bioetička
perspektiva
The Future is Urban – An Urban
Bioethics Perspective
(str.159-169)
engleskipdf 93 KB
Michael Cheng-tek Tai
Prethodno priopćenje
Urbana bioetika – arhitekt zdravog grada
Urban Bioethics – The Architect of a
Healthy City
(str.171-188)
engleskipdf 862 KB
Hanna Hubenko
Prethodno priopćenje
Temelj humanističke umjetne
inteligencije
Groundwork of Artificial Intelligence Humanities
(str.189-207)
engleskipdf 157 KB
Chankyu Lee, Hyeongjoo Kim
Pregledni rad
Urbana etika planetarne urbanizacije
kojom upravlja umjetna inteligencija
The Urban Ethics of an AI-powered
Planetary Urbanization
(str.209-232)
engleskipdf 175 KB
Jeffrey K. H. Chan
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Urbano zdravlje i sreća u hutonzima i
neboderima
Urban Health and Happiness in Hutongs
and Highrises
(str.233-246)
engleskipdf 411 KB
Hans-Martin Sass
Prethodno priopćenje
Aplikacije utemeljene na mnoštvu i
društveni izazovi
Crowd-Based Applications and Societal
Challenges
(str.247-260)
engleskipdf 368 KB
Gilberto Marzano
Pregledni rad
Evangelos D. Protopapadakis: Dawn till Dusk: Bioethical Insights
into the Beginning and the End of Life
(str.263-267)
engleskipdf 55 KB
Evangelos D. Protopapadakis
Recenzija, Prikaz
Rudika Gmajnić, Siniša Franjić:
Medicina i zdravstveno pravo
(str.269-271)
hrvatskipdf 45 KB
Recenzija, Prikaz
Elaine E. Englehardt, Michael S. Pritchard (eds.)
Ethics Across the Curriculum –
Pedagogical Perspectives
(str.273-276)
engleskipdf 48 KB
Recenzija, Prikaz
Bioethics and Art
(str.277-280)
engleskipdf 57 KB
Recenzija, Prikaz
International Conference
Healthcare as a Public Space: Social
Integration and Social Diversity in the
Context of Access to Healthcare in Europe
(str.283-286)
engleskipdf 57 KB
Robert Doričić, Marcin Orzechowski, Marianne Nowak
Recenzija, Prikaz
Awarding of Decorations
The Order of the Croatian Morning Star
with the Image of Ruđer Bošković to
Professor Ante Čović
Dodjela odlikovanja
Red Danice hrvatske s likom Ruđera
Boškovića
prof. dr. sc. Anti Čoviću
(str.290-308)
hrvatskipdf 133 KB
|
Vijest
|
Kostas Theologou
Izvorni znanstveni članak
