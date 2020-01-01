hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Management : Journal of Contemporary Management Issues, Vol. 25 No. Special issue, 2020.

Datum izdavanja: studenoga 2020.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 27. 11. 2020.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Editorial to the Special issue of the Journal (str.I-VII) engleskipdf 321 KB
Maria Cristina Marchetti, Nikša Alfirević, Ivana Bilić, Ljubisha Petrusevski
Uvodnik 		 
Managing substitutive and complementary technologies in cultural institutions: Market/mission perspectives (str.1-10) engleskipdf 354 KB
Artur Modlinski, Luis Moreira Pinto
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The relevance of EU external cultural synergies: The external action strategy and institutional intercultural attitudes (str.11-28) engleskipdf 412 KB
Ljiljana Simić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
City brand image formation by urban heritage initiatives (str.29-42) engleskipdf 378 KB
Miglė Černikovaitė, Žaneta Karazijienė
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
An integration of customer value and customer relationship in urban centres and peripheries: Research implications for business practice and business studies (str.43-61) engleskipdf 538 KB
Rasa Smaliukiene, Svajone Bekesiene, Gabriele Lipciute
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Proposal of a new research construct in female entrepreneurship (str.63-80) engleskipdf 588 KB
Mateja Vadnjal, Jaka Vadnjal, Alenka Bernik Dermol
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Perceived justice at workplace and organizational commitment (str.81-94) engleskipdf 357 KB
Eralda Zhilla, Arjana Muçaj, Blerina Kuçi
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Ethics and economics in the world of globalized finance (str.95-112) engleskipdf 400 KB
Umberto Triulzi
Pregledni rad 		 
How important is culture? Analysis of the most recent data on Italian educational offer and its impact on employment and employability (str.113-131) engleskipdf 471 KB
Romina Gurashi, Andrea Grippo
Pregledni rad 		 
An interdisciplinary learning approach to ecological business: Using examples of best practice (str.133-144) engleskipdf 350 KB
Marina Valentukevičienė, Vytis Valatka
Ostalo 		 
Economics of uniqueness in Croatian historic towns: Looking for new urban models (str.145-159) engleskipdf 406 KB
Nataša Urošević, Danijela Grubišić
Ostalo 		 
Posjeta: 0 *