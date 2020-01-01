Management : Journal of Contemporary Management Issues, Vol. 25 No. Special issue, 2020.

|
|
|
Datum izdavanja: studenoga 2020.
Objavljen na Hrčku: 27. 11. 2020.
|
Editorial to the Special issue of the Journal
(str.I-VII)
|
engleskipdf 321 KB
|
Maria Cristina Marchetti, Nikša Alfirević, Ivana Bilić, Ljubisha Petrusevski
Uvodnik
|
|
Managing substitutive and complementary technologies in cultural institutions: Market/mission perspectives
(str.1-10)
|
engleskipdf 354 KB
|
Artur Modlinski, Luis Moreira Pinto
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
The relevance of EU external cultural synergies: The external action strategy and institutional intercultural attitudes
(str.11-28)
|
engleskipdf 412 KB
|
Ljiljana Simić
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
City brand image formation by urban heritage initiatives
(str.29-42)
|
engleskipdf 378 KB
|
Miglė Černikovaitė, Žaneta Karazijienė
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
An integration of customer value and customer relationship in urban centres and peripheries: Research implications for business practice and business studies
(str.43-61)
|
engleskipdf 538 KB
|
Rasa Smaliukiene, Svajone Bekesiene, Gabriele Lipciute
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Proposal of a new research construct in female entrepreneurship
(str.63-80)
|
engleskipdf 588 KB
|
Mateja Vadnjal, Jaka Vadnjal, Alenka Bernik Dermol
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Perceived justice at workplace and organizational commitment
(str.81-94)
|
engleskipdf 357 KB
|
Eralda Zhilla, Arjana Muçaj, Blerina Kuçi
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Ethics and economics in the world of globalized finance
(str.95-112)
|
engleskipdf 400 KB
|
Umberto Triulzi
Pregledni rad
|
|
How important is culture? Analysis of the most recent data on Italian educational offer and its impact on employment and employability
(str.113-131)
|
engleskipdf 471 KB
|
Romina Gurashi, Andrea Grippo
Pregledni rad
|
|
An interdisciplinary learning approach to ecological business: Using examples of best practice
(str.133-144)
|
engleskipdf 350 KB
|
Marina Valentukevičienė, Vytis Valatka
Ostalo
|
|
Economics of uniqueness in Croatian historic towns: Looking for new urban models
(str.145-159)
|
engleskipdf 406 KB
|
Nataša Urošević, Danijela Grubišić
Ostalo
|
|
