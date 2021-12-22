Pomorstvo , Vol. 35 No. 2, 2021.
A multi-objective integrated procurement, production, and distribution problem of supply chain network under fuzziness uncertainties(str. 191-206)
Kaoutar Douaioui, Mouhsene Fri, Charif Mabrouki, El Alami Semma
Prethodno priopćenje
Risk assessment and exemption approval procedure for the semi-closed seas according to the International Convention for the Control and Management of Ships’ Ballast Water and Sediments, 2004(str. 207-214)
Katarina Balić, Damir Zec
Pregledni rad
The impact of seasonality on efficient airport capacity utilization(str. 215-223)
Ana Grbčić, Svjetlana Hess, Mirano Hess, Tomislav Krljan
Prethodno priopćenje
The presence and danger of microplastics in the oceans(str. 224-230)
Amalija Margeta, Đani Šabalja, Marko Đorđević
Pregledni rad
Evaluation of port workers’ general awareness of dangerous cargo transport: a Turkish port example(str. 231-240)
Özge Eski, Leyla Tavacioglu
Prethodno priopćenje
Achieving Blue Economy goals by implementing digital technologies in the maritime transport sector(str. 241-247)
Edvard Tijan, Marija Jović, Ana Perić Hadžić
Pregledni rad
Cyber security in marine transport: opportunities and legal challenges(str. 248-255)
Naser Abdel Raheem Al Ali, Anna A. Chebotareva, Vladimir E. Chebotarev
Pregledni rad
Analysing the prospect of the maritime common information sharing environment’s implementation and feasibility in Montenegro(str. 256-266)
Andrej Mihailovic, Nexhat Kapidani, Enis Kočan, David Merino Delgado, Jari Räsänen
Pregledni rad
Methodology for composite materials shrinkage definition for use in shipbuilding and marine technology(str. 267-274)
Davor Bolf, Marko Hadjina, Albert Zamarin, Tin Matulja
Prethodno priopćenje
Operational failure assessment of Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) in harsh offshore environments(str. 275-286)
Samson Nitonye, Sidum Adumene, Charles Ugochukwu Orji, Anietie Effiong Udo
Prethodno priopćenje
Determining residuary resistance per unit weight of displacement with Symbolic Regression and Gradient Boosted Tree algorithms(str. 287-296)
Sandi Baressi Šegota, Ivan Lorencin, Mario Šercer, Zlatan Car
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Deviations and errors review on measuring and calculating heavy fuel oil consumption and fuel stock onboard vessels equipped with volumetric fuel consumption flowmeters(str. 297-307)
Josip Dujmović, Dean Bernečić
Prethodno priopćenje
Flow visualization and analytical study on the exhaust gas diffusion of a frigate(str. 308-317)
Erinc Dobrucali
Prethodno priopćenje
Comparative performance analysis of the marina and charter service industries in Croatia(str. 318-326)
Tihomir Luković, Damir Piplica, Domagoj Hruška
Prethodno priopćenje
Determining the awareness and knowledge of officers towards ship energy efficiency measures(str. 327-340)
Elif Bal Beşikçi, Murat Selçuk Solmaz, Irena Jurdana
Pregledni rad
Cross-border freight movement between Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore: utilising boder based dry ports for effective inland transaction(str. 341-352)
Jagan Jeevan, Loke Keng Bin, Mohamad Rosni Othman, Nurul Haqimin Mohd Salleh, Raja Somu, Sun Ming Ming
Prethodno priopćenje
2D Ship-Like Section Slamming Pressure Numerical Analysis by Conformal Mapping(str. 353-364)
A. Mertcan Yasa, Abdi Kükner
Prethodno priopćenje
“Liner shipping”: the evolution of the concept(str. 365-371)
Oleksii Drozhzhyn, Yuliia Koskina, Iryna Tykhonina
Pregledni rad
Performance assessment of major European ports: an empirical investigation(str. 372-387)
Claudio Quintano, Paolo Mazzocchi, Antonella Rocca
Prethodno priopćenje
Autonomous ships in maritime education model course 7.01(str. 388-394)
Blagovest Belev, Angel Penev, Đani Mohović, Ana Perić Hadžić
Prethodno priopćenje
Analysis of image compression methods based on wavelet transforms for maritime applications(str. 395-401)
Tetyana Теreschenko, Iuliia Yamnenko, Oleksandr Melnychenko, Maryna Panchenko, Liudmyla Laikova
Prethodno priopćenje
The importance of cohesion policy for the development of the railway system of the Republic of Croatia(str. 402-410)
Dorotea Lukin, Ines Kolanović, Tanja Poletan Jugović
Pregledni rad
