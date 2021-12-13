Prilozi Instituta za arheologiju u Zagrebu , Vol. 38 No. 2, 2021.
- Datum izdavanja: 13.12.2021.
- Objavljen na Hrčku: 13.12.2021.
Visibility as an element of landscape structuring – An example of multi-period archaeological site Bojnik at the mouth of Zrmanja river(str. 5-42)
Igor Kulenović, Šime Vrkić, Vedrana Glavaš, Neda Kulenović Ocelić
Buckles of Antiquity from the Museum Collections of Bosnia and Herzegovina (a selection)(str. 43-87)
Adnan Busuladžić
Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Gora near Petrinja and the phases of the burials in the area of sacristy(str. 89-114)
Juraj Belaj, Filomena Sirovica, Željka Bedić
Late Medieval Manor House near Orahovica – Introduction into the Understanding of a Late Medieval Manor House in Continental Croatia(str. 115-155)
Marin Emić
New glass finds from the cargo of the ship Gagliana grossa, sunk near the islet of Gnalić in 1583(str. 157-198)
Ines Šelendić, Irena Radić Rossi
Mithras in Teutoburgium(str. 199-204)
Mitra u Teutoburgiju(str. 199-204)
Inga Vilgorac Brčić, Laurent Bricault
Studia honoraria archaeologica. Special volume on the occasion of the 65th birthday of prof. dr. Mirjana Sanader, Tončinić D., Kaić I., Matijević V., Vukov M. (eds.), FFpress – Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Zagreb, Archaeological Institute of the Department of Archaeology, Zagreb 2020.(str. 205-210)
Domagoj Tončinić
