Prilozi Instituta za arheologiju u Zagrebu , Vol. 38 No. 2, 2021.

  Datum izdavanja: 13.12.2021.
  Objavljen na Hrčku: 13.12.2021.

Vidljivost kao element strukturiranja krajolika – Primjer višeperiodnoga arheološkog lokaliteta Bojnik na ušću rijeke Zrmanje

 (str. 5-42)

Visibility as an element of landscape structuring – An example of multi-period archaeological site Bojnik at the mouth of Zrmanja river

 (str. 5-42)

Igor Kulenović, Šime Vrkić, Vedrana Glavaš, Neda Kulenović Ocelić
Izvorni znanstveni članak

Antičke kopče iz muzejskih zbirki u Bosni i Hercegovini (izbor nalaza)

 (str. 43-87)

Buckles of Antiquity from the Museum Collections of Bosnia and Herzegovina (a selection)

 (str. 43-87)

Adnan Busuladžić
Izvorni znanstveni članak

Crkva Uznesenja Blažene Djevice Marije u Gori kraj Petrinje i faze ukopavanja grobova na prostoru sakristije

 (str. 89-114)

Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Gora near Petrinja and the phases of the burials in the area of sacristy

 (str. 89-114)

Juraj Belaj, Filomena Sirovica, Željka Bedić
Izvorni znanstveni članak

Kasnosrednjovjekovna plemićka kurija kraj Orahovice – Uvod u razumijevanje kasnosrednjovjekovne kurije u kontinentalnoj Hrvatskoj

 (str. 115-155)

Late Medieval Manor House near Orahovica – Introduction into the Understanding of a Late Medieval Manor House in Continental Croatia

 (str. 115-155)

Marin Emić
Izvorni znanstveni članak

Novi stakleni nalazi iz tereta broda Gagliana grossa potonuloga kod otočića Gnalića 1583.

 (str. 157-198)

New glass finds from the cargo of the ship Gagliana grossa, sunk near the islet of Gnalić in 1583

 (str. 157-198)

Ines Šelendić, Irena Radić Rossi
Izvorni znanstveni članak

Mithras in Teutoburgium

 (str. 199-204)

Mitra u Teutoburgiju

 (str. 199-204)

Inga Vilgorac Brčić, Laurent Bricault
Prethodno priopćenje

Studia honoraria archaeologica. Zbornik radova u prigodi 65. rođendana prof. dr. sc. Mirjane Sanader, Tončinić D., Kaić I., Matijević V., Vukov M. (eds.), Ffpress – Filozofski Fakultet Sveučilišta u Zagrebu, Arheološki Zavod Odsjeka za arheologiju, Zagreb 2020.

 (str. 205-210)

Studia honoraria archaeologica. Special volume on the occasion of the 65th birthday of prof. dr. Mirjana Sanader, Tončinić D., Kaić I., Matijević V., Vukov M. (eds.), FFpress – Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Zagreb, Archaeological Institute of the Department of Archaeology, Zagreb 2020.

 (str. 205-210)

Domagoj Tončinić
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja

