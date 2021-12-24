Bulletin of the International Association for Paleodontology , Vol. 15 No. 2, 2021.
Estimation of age at death based on the analysis of third molar mineralization in individuals from Brazilian archaeological populations(str. 58-65)
Denise Rabelo Maciel, Daniel Fidalgo, Claudio Costa, Veronica Wesolowski, Edgard Michel Crosato, Maria Gabriela Haye Biazevic
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Non-metric dental trait variation among Western Siberian forest-steppe populations in the Great Migration period(str. 66-76)
Anastasiia V. Sleptsova
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Palatal rugoscopy as an aid for sex determination in Tengger population, Indonesia(str. 77-82)
Beshlina Fitri W.R. Prakoeswa, Arofi Kurniawan, Aspalilah Alias, An’nisa Chusida, Maria Istiqomah Marini, Beta Novia Rizky
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Bronze and Iron Ages warriors from the Qarashamb burial ground: anthropological and paleopathological perspective(str. 83-97)
Anahit Yu. Khudaverdyan
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Occurrence of three-rooted permanent mandibular molar and its possible link with archaic human - an overview(str. 98-101)
AV Resham, Vivek Pakhmode
Pregledni rad
Paleopathological and traumatic changes on the mandible of the skeleton found at the Bijela - St. Margaret site(str. 102-109)
Tin Crnić, Andrej Janeš, Željka Bedić
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
