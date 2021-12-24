 Skoči na glavni sadržaj

Bulletin of the International Association for Paleodontology , Vol. 15 No. 2, 2021.

  • Datum izdavanja: 24.12.2021.
  • Objavljen na Hrčku: 24.12.2021.

Estimation of age at death based on the analysis of third molar mineralization in individuals from Brazilian archaeological populations

 (str. 58-65)

Denise Rabelo Maciel, Daniel Fidalgo, Claudio Costa, Veronica Wesolowski, Edgard Michel Crosato, Maria Gabriela Haye Biazevic
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 688kb

Non-metric dental trait variation among Western Siberian forest-steppe populations in the Great Migration period

 (str. 66-76)

Anastasiia V. Sleptsova
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 853kb

Palatal rugoscopy as an aid for sex determination in Tengger population, Indonesia

 (str. 77-82)

Beshlina Fitri W.R. Prakoeswa, Arofi Kurniawan, Aspalilah Alias, An’nisa Chusida, Maria Istiqomah Marini, Beta Novia Rizky
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 634kb

Bronze and Iron Ages warriors from the Qarashamb burial ground: anthropological and paleopathological perspective

 (str. 83-97)

Anahit Yu. Khudaverdyan
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 1207kb

Occurrence of three-rooted permanent mandibular molar and its possible link with archaic human - an overview

 (str. 98-101)

AV Resham, Vivek Pakhmode
Pregledni rad

engleski pdf 605kb

Paleopathological and traumatic changes on the mandible of the skeleton found at the Bijela - St. Margaret site

 (str. 102-109)

Tin Crnić, Andrej Janeš, Željka Bedić
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja

engleski pdf 769kb

