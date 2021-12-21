 Skoči na glavni sadržaj

Histria archaeologica : Časopis Arheološkog muzeja Istre , Vol. 51. No. 51., 2021.

  • Datum izdavanja: 21.12.2021.
  • Objavljen na Hrčku: 27.12.2021.

Poruke slavoluka Sergijevaca: Od privatne heroizacije do objave carskog božanstva

The Messages of the Arch of the Sergii: From Private Heroizing to the Proclamation of Imperial Divinity

Alka Starac
Izvorni znanstveni članak

Karakteristike rimskog zidnog slikarstva na području kolonije Pola

The Characteristics of Roman Wall Painting in the Roman Colony of Pola

Astrid Mirjana Majkić
Izvorni znanstveni članak

Istraživanje dijela rimskog domusa na Glavinićevom usponu u Puli

The Investigation of Part of a Roman Domus on Pula’s Glavinićev uspon Street

Kristina Gergeta Sotončić
Prethodno priopćenje

Rezultati arheološkog nadzora nad građevinskim radovima na području lokaliteta San Lorenzo - Šišan, općina Ližnjan, i nalaz rimske ruralne arhitekture

Archaeological Supervision of Construction Works at the San Lorenzo site in Šišan in the Ližnjan Municipality and the Find of a Roman Period Rural Structure

Romuald Zlatunić
Stručni rad

Nalaz antičke ruralne arhitekture u uvali Sv. Martin pokraj Poreča

The Discovery of Antique Period Rural Architecture at the Sveti Martin Cove near Poreč

Kristina Gergeta Sotončić
Prethodno priopćenje

Nalazi iz kaštela Rašpor - arheološka i arheozoološka analiza

Finds from the Rašpor Castle - Archaeological and Archaeozoological Analysis

Tatjana Bradara, Siniša Radović
Izvorni znanstveni članak

Gradina Rašpor

The Rašpor Hillfort

Klara Buršić-Matijašić, Robert Matijašić, Davor Bulić, Maja Grgurić
Izvorni znanstveni članak

