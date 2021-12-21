Histria archaeologica : Časopis Arheološkog muzeja Istre , Vol. 51. No. 51., 2021.
- Datum izdavanja: 21.12.2021.
- Objavljen na Hrčku: 27.12.2021.
Sadržaj
The Messages of the Arch of the Sergii: From Private Heroizing to the Proclamation of Imperial Divinity(str. 5-64)
Alka Starac
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Characteristics of Roman Wall Painting in the Roman Colony of Pola(str. 65-100)
Astrid Mirjana Majkić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The Investigation of Part of a Roman Domus on Pula’s Glavinićev uspon Street(str. 101-122)
Kristina Gergeta Sotončić
Prethodno priopćenje
Archaeological Supervision of Construction Works at the San Lorenzo site in Šišan in the Ližnjan Municipality and the Find of a Roman Period Rural Structure(str. 123-136)
Romuald Zlatunić
Stručni rad
The Discovery of Antique Period Rural Architecture at the Sveti Martin Cove near Poreč(str. 137-158)
Kristina Gergeta Sotončić
Prethodno priopćenje
Finds from the Rašpor Castle - Archaeological and Archaeozoological Analysis(str. 159-204)
Tatjana Bradara, Siniša Radović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Gradina Rašpor(str. 205-269)
The Rašpor Hillfort(str. 205-269)
Klara Buršić-Matijašić, Robert Matijašić, Davor Bulić, Maja Grgurić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
