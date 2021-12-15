Croatian journal of food science and technology , Vol. 13 No. 2, 2021.
Isolation of probiotics and nutritional evaluation of fermented lactose-free foods as a potential treatment for diarrhoea(str. 140-147)
Dupe Temilade Otolowo, Stephen Abiola Akinola, Monsura Bello, Janet Oluwatoyin Alaba, Elizabeth Damilola Ajejomoniyi
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Influence of Preparation and Processing Methods on the Physico-chemical Properties of Oryctes rhinoceros Larvae(str. 148-154)
Oluwatomilola Bolaji, Damilola Bamidele, Adedayo Adeboye, Abiola Tanimola
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Study of physicochemical and antioxidant synergy efficacy of betel leaf dried paste powder(str. 155-159)
Chandan Kumar Sahu, Angitha Balan, Venkata Krishna Bayineni, Soumitra Banerjee
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Comparison of gastrointestinal stability of isothiocyanates from Tropaeolum Majus L. Altum using in vitro and ex vivo digestion methods(str. 160-166)
Ivana Vrca, Franko Burčul, Ivica Blažević, Andre Bratanić, Tea Bilušić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Modelling the influence of hot air on the drying kinetics of turmeric slices(str. 167-175)
Adekanmi Olusegun Abioye, Adefemiwa Ayobami Adekunle, Olorunfemi Adebisi Jeremiah, Ibrahim Olajide Bazambo, Oluwakemi Busayo Adetoro, Khafayat Oluwadamilola Mustapha, Chioma Favour Onyeka, Thomas Adedayo Ayorinde
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Spectrophotometric Folin-Ciocalteu and Aluminium Chloride Method Validation for the Determination of Phenolic Acid, Flavan-3-ol, Flavonol, and Anthocyanin Content(str. 176-183)
Petra Matić, Lidija Jakobek
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Modelling and optimization of the drying process and the quality parameters of dried osmo-pretreated onions (Allium cepa)(str. 184-190)
Kehinde Peter Alabi, A. M. Olaniyan, M.O. Sunmonu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Viola odorata: Influence of supercritical fluid extraction on the efficiency of ultrasound- and microwave-assisted extraction of bioactive compounds(str. 191-200)
Siniša Simić, Milica Aćimović, Senka Vidović, Marija Banožić, Jelena Vladić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Antioxidant, Nutritional, and Physicochemical Quality of Yoghurt Produced from a Milk-Based Fermentation Mix Enhanced with Food Spices(str. 201-209)
Oludare Ogunyemi, Gideon Gyebi, Raheemat Shaibu, Mercy Fabusiwa, Charles Olaiya
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Effect of enrichment with turmeric and ginger on some quality characteristics of fermented maize Ogi(str. 210-220)
Aminat Olabisi Adelekan, Emmanuel Adediran Alamu, Bolanle Esther Daramola
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Physicochemical properties of some Magnifera indica (L.) seeds in South South Nigeria(str. 221-226)
Rachel Ogheneovo Ogboru, Kingsley Nwaokobia, Emmanuel Eimiomodebheki Odion, Teslimah Olatoke Gbolagbade, Efemena Martha Olorode
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The effect of wheat variety, fermentation and incorporation of ingredients on the texture profile, colour and sensory attributes of whole wheat bread(str. 227-235)
Bernard Rwubatse, Michael W. Okoth, Angela A. Andago, Sophia Ngala, Anastase Kimonyo, Clement Bitwayiki
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Polyphenolic content, antioxidant activity and metal composition of traditional blackberry products(str. 236-245)
Daniela Amidžić Klarić, Ilija Klarić, Ana Mornar, Darko Velić, Natalija Velić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Coumarin in grounded cinnamon and teas containing cinnamon - extraction and determination by HPLC method(str. 246-252)
Martina Jakovljević Kovač, Lovro Mihajlović, Maja Molnar
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Microwave Processing of Food and Biological Materials: Principles and Various Processing Applications(str. 253-267)
Markos Makiso Urugo, Shimelis Admassu Emire, Tadele Tuba Tringo
Pregledni rad
Various techniques for phenolic removal from olive mill wastewater(str. 268-276)
Melita Lončarić, Mirna Habuda-Stanić, Maja Molnar
Pregledni rad
Polyphenols of Traditional Apple Varieties - The Overview(str. 277-290)
Ana-Marija Gotal, Tihomir Kovač, Ante Lončarić
Pregledni rad
