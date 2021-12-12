Engineering Power : Bulletin of the Croatian Academy of Engineering , Vol. 16 No. 3, 2021.
Editor´s word(str. 1-1)
Vladimir Andročec, Zdravko Terze, Nedjeljko Perić
Modular Hierarchical Model Predictive Control for Coordinated and Holistic Energy Management of Buildings – Battery Storage Considerations(str. 2-6)
Anita Bunjac, Nikola Hure, Marko Kaovačević, Hrvoje Novak, Mario Vašak, Nedjeljko Perić
Electrical Power Distribution System Reconfiguration: Case Study of a Real-life Grid in Croatia(str. 7-11)
Branimir Novoselnik, Mato Baotić
Worst-Case Optimal Scheduling and Real-Time Control of a Microgrid Offering Active Power Reserve(str. 11-16)
Branimir Brkić, Marko Kovačević, Mario Vašak
Parameterization of a Photovoltaic and a Battery System Add-On for a Consumer Based on a Sequential Linear Program(str. 16-21)
Filip Rukavina, Mario Vašak
Coordinated Energy Management of the Electric Railway Traction System: Croatian Railways Case Study(str. 21-26)
Hrvoje Novak, Vinko Lešić, Mario Vašak
Rapid Plant Development Modelling System for Predictive Agriculture(str. 27-32)
Vinko Lešić, Hrvoje Novak, Marko Ratković
