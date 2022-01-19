 Skoči na glavni sadržaj

Studia Polensia , Vol. 10 No. 1, 2021.

  • Datum izdavanja: 19.01.2022.
  • Objavljen na Hrčku: 24.01.2022.

Sadržaj

Puni tekst

Tool, indijska filozofija i Jung

 (str. 7-22)

hrvatski pdf 591kb

Tool, Indian Philiosophy and Jung

 (str. 0-0)

Blanka Ivanović
Izvorni znanstveni članak

Extreme Sound, “Extreme” Lifestyle? Investigating Cattle Decapitation’s Stance on the Human Impact on the Environment and Animal Rights

 (str. 0-0)

hrvatski pdf 563kb

Extreme Sound, “Extreme” Lifestyle? Investigating Cattle Decapitation’s Stance on the Human Impact on the Environment and Animal Rights

 (str. 43-58)

Bojana Radovanović
Prethodno priopćenje

engleski pdf 563kb

Utjecaj glazbe na kvalitetu života – primjer heavy metal glazbe

 (str. 59-72)

hrvatski pdf 584kb

THE INFLUENCE OF MUSIC ON LIFE QUALITY – HEAVY METAL MUSIC AS AN EXAMPLE

 (str. 0-0)

Bruno Ćurko
Pregledni rad

Nenormalnost ili o potrazi za identitetnim osnovama heavy metala

 (str. 73-86)

hrvatski pdf 560kb

ABNORMALITY OR THE SEARCH FOR HEAVY METAL’S FUNDAMENTAL IDENTITY

 (str. 0-0)

Ivan Jakić, Marin Beroš
Pregledni rad

MOTIV BOGA-JARCA U HEAVY METAL-GLAZBI. VAŽNOST I ZNAČENJE BOGA PANA, PREMA PRIKAZU U BLACK METAL PROJEKTU – ARCKANUM

 (str. 0-0)

The Goat-God Motif in Heavy Metal Music: The Relevance and Meaning of the God Pan in the Black Metal Project - Arckanum

 (str. 87-114)

Bernard Špoljarić
Pregledni rad

engleski pdf 671kb

MILTON KAO (PROGRESIVNI-POWER) METALAC: SYMPHONY X I IZGUBLJENI RAJ

 (str. 0-0)

Milton Goes (Progressive-Power) Metal: Symphony X and Milton’s Paradise Lost (Critique and Textual Analysis)

 (str. 115-139)

Krešimir Vunić
Pregledni rad

engleski pdf 615kb

Index

 (str. 5-5)


Kazalo

hrvatski pdf 417kb

Philosophical Poetry in Metal Music (with Focus on Bands From Central Slovakia)

 (str. 23-42)

hrvatski pdf 579kb

Philosophical Poetry in Metal Music (with Focus on Bands From Central Slovakia)

 (str. 23-42)

Barbora Baďurová
Prethodno priopćenje

Beyond the Expression of Nihilism in Black Metal

 (str. 141-148)

hrvatski pdf 510kb

Beyond the Expression of Nihilism in Black Metal

 (str. 141-148)

Tiziano Suran
Stručni rad

engleski pdf 510kb

Posjeta: 0 *