Studia Polensia , Vol. 10 No. 1, 2021.
- Datum izdavanja: 19.01.2022.
- Objavljen na Hrčku: 24.01.2022.
Sadržaj
Puni tekst
Tool, indijska filozofija i Jung(str. 7-22)
Tool, Indian Philiosophy and Jung(str. 0-0)
Blanka Ivanović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Extreme Sound, “Extreme” Lifestyle? Investigating Cattle Decapitation’s Stance on the Human Impact on the Environment and Animal Rights(str. 43-58)
Bojana Radovanović
Prethodno priopćenje
THE INFLUENCE OF MUSIC ON LIFE QUALITY – HEAVY METAL MUSIC AS AN EXAMPLE(str. 0-0)
Bruno Ćurko
Pregledni rad
ABNORMALITY OR THE SEARCH FOR HEAVY METAL’S FUNDAMENTAL IDENTITY(str. 0-0)
Ivan Jakić, Marin Beroš
Pregledni rad
The Goat-God Motif in Heavy Metal Music: The Relevance and Meaning of the God Pan in the Black Metal Project - Arckanum(str. 87-114)
Bernard Špoljarić
Pregledni rad
Milton Goes (Progressive-Power) Metal: Symphony X and Milton’s Paradise Lost (Critique and Textual Analysis)(str. 115-139)
Krešimir Vunić
Pregledni rad
Index(str. 5-5)
Kazalo
Philosophical Poetry in Metal Music (with Focus on Bands From Central Slovakia)(str. 23-42)
Barbora Baďurová
Prethodno priopćenje
Beyond the Expression of Nihilism in Black Metal(str. 141-148)
Beyond the Expression of Nihilism in Black Metal(str. 141-148)
Tiziano Suran
Stručni rad
Posjeta: 0 *