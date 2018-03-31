Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.45 No.3

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
|
On Some Properties of Silver Iodide
(str.441-446)
|
engleskipdf 6 MB
|
R. Despotović, Z. Grabarić, S. Popović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Stability Constants of Zinc Complexes with 3-Hydroxypropionate
and 2-, 3-, and 4-Hydroxybutyrates
(str.447-452)
|
engleskipdf 5 MB
|
I. Filipović, I. Piljac, B. Bach-Dragutinović, I. Kruhak, B. Grabarić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Polarographic Determination of Stability Constants of Cadmium
and Lead Complexes in Buffer Solution of 3-Hydroxypropionic
Acid and 2-, 3-, and 4-Hydroxybutyric Acids
(str.453-456)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
S. Nushi, I. Piljac, B. Grabarić, I. Filipović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Heterocycles. CI. Syntheses and Isomerizations of Some Allylthio
Nitrogen Heterocycles
(str.457-464)
|
engleskipdf 6 MB
|
M. Kočevar, B. Stanovnik, M. Tišler
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Electrochemical Synthesis of Keto and Enol Forms of Tetraketones of the Type 3,4-Diaroyl-2,5-hexanedione by Oxidative Dimerization of Aroylacetones
(str.465-474)
|
engleskipdf 8 MB
|
M. Laćan, I. Tabaković, Miroslava Vukićević
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Electrochemical Redox Processes of Uranium In Aqueous Solutions of Acetylacetone
(str.475-487)
|
engleskipdf 11 MB
|
B. Ćosović, Lj. Jeftić, M. Branica, Z. Galus
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Synthesis of Di(s-triazinyl) Sulphides and Disulphides. The-Promoting Effect of Oxidants on the Cleavage of the Thioether Bond
(str.489-494)
|
engleskipdf 5 MB
|
P. Mildner, Branka Mihanović, M . Poje
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Hindered Rotations in Carhamoylethyl-thiocarbamate Derivatives
(str.495-502)
|
engleskipdf 6 MB
|
V . Škarić, B. Gašpert, Đ. Škarić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Structures of Protonated Methyl Phenols in Antimony Pentafluoride-Fluorosulfuric Acid at - 60 °C
(str.503-510)
|
engleskipdf 6 MB
|
John W. Larsen, Mirjana Eckert-Maksić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Direct Chemical Reduction of Triphenylcarbinol to Triphenylmethane
(str.511-514)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
Maurice M. Kreevoy, David C. Johnston
Izvorni znanstveni članak
|
|
Electrochemical Reduction of Intermediates in the Vitamin B6 Production. III. Reduction of Some Substituted Pyridones
(str.515-518)
|
engleskipdf 3 MB
|
M. Laćan, I. Tabaković, J. Hranilović, Z. Vajtner, Z. Stunić
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
The Preparation and Isomerization of Some New 2,4,5-Trisubstituted 2-Imidazolines
(str.519-522)
|
engleskipdf 4 MB
|
B. Karaman, Š. Zupanc, K. Jakopčić
Kratko priopćenje
|
|
Preparation and Crystal Data of N-(2-hydroxyethyl) taurine, HOCH2CH2NHCH2CH2SOJH
(str.523-524)
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
N. Galešić, V. Jagodić, B. Matković, M. Šljukić
Prethodno priopćenje
|
|
Book Reviews
(str.A7-A11)
|
engleskipdf 7 MB
|
Recenzija, Prikaz
|
|
HRVATSKO KEMIJSKO DRUŠTVO
(str.A13-A25)
|
engleskipdf 14 MB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Announcements
(str.C1-C1)
|
engleskipdf 288 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Table of Contents
|
engleskipdf 1 MB
|
Kazalo
|
|
Impressum
|
engleskipdf 982 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Conclusion
|
engleskipdf 175 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Cover Page
|
engleskipdf 246 KB
|
Ostalo
|
|
Ad
|
engleskipdf 2 MB
|
Ostalo
|