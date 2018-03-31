hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Croatica Chemica Acta, Vol.45 No.3

Croatica Chemica Acta,Vol.45 No.3
Datum izdavanja: Studeni 1973.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 31.03.2018.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
On Some Properties of Silver Iodide (str.441-446) engleskipdf 6 MB
R. Despotović, Z. Grabarić, S. Popović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Stability Constants of Zinc Complexes with 3-Hydroxypropionate and 2-, 3-, and 4-Hydroxybutyrates (str.447-452) engleskipdf 5 MB
I. Filipović, I. Piljac, B. Bach-Dragutinović, I. Kruhak, B. Grabarić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Polarographic Determination of Stability Constants of Cadmium and Lead Complexes in Buffer Solution of 3-Hydroxypropionic Acid and 2-, 3-, and 4-Hydroxybutyric Acids (str.453-456) engleskipdf 4 MB
S. Nushi, I. Piljac, B. Grabarić, I. Filipović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Heterocycles. CI. Syntheses and Isomerizations of Some Allylthio Nitrogen Heterocycles (str.457-464) engleskipdf 6 MB
M. Kočevar, B. Stanovnik, M. Tišler
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Electrochemical Synthesis of Keto and Enol Forms of Tetraketones of the Type 3,4-Diaroyl-2,5-hexanedione by Oxidative Dimerization of Aroylacetones (str.465-474) engleskipdf 8 MB
M. Laćan, I. Tabaković, Miroslava Vukićević
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Electrochemical Redox Processes of Uranium In Aqueous Solutions of Acetylacetone (str.475-487) engleskipdf 11 MB
B. Ćosović, Lj. Jeftić, M. Branica, Z. Galus
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Synthesis of Di(s-triazinyl) Sulphides and Disulphides. The-Promoting Effect of Oxidants on the Cleavage of the Thioether Bond (str.489-494) engleskipdf 5 MB
P. Mildner, Branka Mihanović, M . Poje
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Hindered Rotations in Carhamoylethyl-thiocarbamate Derivatives (str.495-502) engleskipdf 6 MB
V . Škarić, B. Gašpert, Đ. Škarić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Structures of Protonated Methyl Phenols in Antimony Pentafluoride-Fluorosulfuric Acid at - 60 °C (str.503-510) engleskipdf 6 MB
John W. Larsen, Mirjana Eckert-Maksić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Direct Chemical Reduction of Triphenylcarbinol to Triphenylmethane (str.511-514) engleskipdf 4 MB
Maurice M. Kreevoy, David C. Johnston
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Electrochemical Reduction of Intermediates in the Vitamin B6 Production. III. Reduction of Some Substituted Pyridones (str.515-518) engleskipdf 3 MB
M. Laćan, I. Tabaković, J. Hranilović, Z. Vajtner, Z. Stunić
Kratko priopćenje 		 
The Preparation and Isomerization of Some New 2,4,5-Trisubstituted 2-Imidazolines (str.519-522) engleskipdf 4 MB
B. Karaman, Š. Zupanc, K. Jakopčić
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Preparation and Crystal Data of N-(2-hydroxyethyl) taurine, HOCH2CH2NHCH2CH2SOJH (str.523-524) engleskipdf 1 MB
N. Galešić, V. Jagodić, B. Matković, M. Šljukić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Book Reviews (str.A7-A11) engleskipdf 7 MB
Recenzija, Prikaz  
HRVATSKO KEMIJSKO DRUŠTVO (str.A13-A25) engleskipdf 14 MB
Ostalo  
Announcements (str.C1-C1) engleskipdf 288 KB
Ostalo  
Table of Contents engleskipdf 1 MB
Kazalo  
Impressum engleskipdf 982 KB
Ostalo  
Conclusion engleskipdf 175 KB
Ostalo  
Cover Page engleskipdf 246 KB
Ostalo  
Ad engleskipdf 2 MB
Ostalo  
Posjeta: 10 *