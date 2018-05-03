Acta dermatovenerologica Croatica, Vol.26 No.1

|Sadržaj
Contents
Kazalo
Evaluation of symptomatic patients with resistant discharge
(str.1-1)
engleskiPDF 133 KB
Cemile Sonmez, Selma Usluca, Ismail Hakki Usluca, Irem Kalipci, Figen Sezen, Cemal Resat Atalay, Selcuk Kilic
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Mycosis fungoides and vitamin D status: Analyses of serum 25-hidroxyvitamin D levels and single nucleotide polymorphisms in the vitamin D receptor gene
(str.8-8)
engleskiPDF 127 KB
Pinar Incel Uysal, Nuran Alli, Yildiz Hayran, Tuba Candar
Ostalo
The value of high-frequency 20 MHz ultrasonography for preoperative measurement of malignant melanoma thickness
(str.15-15)
engleskiPDF 289 KB
Andrea Kozárová, Marek Kozar, Ingrid Tonhajzerova, Tana Pappova, Eva Minarikova
Ostalo
Diagnostic and treatment strategies of dermatologists for treating morphea in Hungary
(str.21-21)
engleskiPDF 134 KB
Gabor Bali, Bernadett Hidvégi
Ostalo
Sexual behaviour, attitudes and knowledge about sexually transmitted infections: A cross-sectional study in Romania
(str.25-25)
engleskiPDF 156 KB
Alecsandra Iulia Grad, Simona Corina Senila, Rodica Cosgarea, Alexandru Dumitru Tataru, Stefan Cristian Vesa, Mihaela Laura Vica, Horea Vladi Matei, Loredana Ungureanu
Ostalo
Treatment of scabies and pediculosis in health education publications and folk medicine of Eastern Croatia - Slavonija, Baranja and Western Srijem county
(str.33-33)
engleskiPDF 214 KB
Ivanka Muršić, Igor Kuric, Marija Raguž, Tatjana Kovačević, Dora Muršić
Ostalo
Orthopedic and cutaneous reactions to nickel after total hip replacement
(str.39-39)
engleskiPDF 240 KB
Domagoj Delimar, Ivan Bohaček, Zrinjka Paštar, Jasna Lipozenčić
Ostalo
Drug-induced subacute cutaneous lupus erythematosus caused by topical beta blocker - timolol
(str.44-44)
engleskiPDF 133 KB
Monika Bilewicz-Stebel, Bartosz Miziołek, Beata Bergler-Czop, Anna Stańkowska
Ostalo
Poikilodermatous mycosis fungoides – rare entity, different treatment modalities
(str.48-48)
engleskiPDF 169 KB
Sandra Jerković Gulin, Romana Čeović, Ivana Ilić, Mirna Bradamante, Zrinka Bukvić Mokos, Kresimir Kostović
Ostalo
Lymphangioma circumscriptum post radiotherapy for penile cancer treated with CO₂ laser
(str.53-53)
engleskiPDF 149 KB
Dietmar Schulz, Andreas Lein, Ancuta Proca Nicula, Katrin Schierle, Caius Solovan
Ostalo
Reasons for not using condoms among heterosexual men in Belgrade, Serbia
(str.58-58)
engleskiPDF 71 KB
Milan Bjekić, Sandra Sipetić-Grujičić, Hristina Vlajinac, Aleksandra Nikolić
Pismo uredniku
Clindamycin-induced maculopapular exanthema with preferential involvement of striae distensae: a Koebner phenomenon?
(str.61-61)
engleskiPDF 89 KB
Benigno Monteagudo, Miguel Cabanillas, Pilar Iriarte, Aquilina Ramirez-Santos, Elvira Leon-Muinos, Daniel Gonzalez-Vilas, Oscar Suarez-Amor
Pismo uredniku
Role of in vivo reflectance confocal microscopy in the analysis of melanocytic lesions
(str.64-64)
engleskiPDF 129 KB
Elena Daniela Serban, Francesca Farnetani, Giovanni Pellacani, Maria Magdalena Constantin
Pismo uredniku
Tatami mats: a source of pitted keratoysis in martial arts athlete?
(str.68-68)
engleskiPDF 88 KB
Anamaria Balić, Zrinka Bukvić Mokos, Branka Marinović, Daniela Ledić Drvar
Pismo uredniku
Urticarial lesions in a pregnant woman
(str.71-71)
engleskiPDF 101 KB
Sergio Santos-Alarcón, Felipe-Cesar Benavente-Villegas, Maria-Isabel Garcia-Briz, Lya-Magdalena Moneva-Leniz, Celia Sanchis-Sanchez, Almudena Mateu-Puchades
Pismo uredniku
Cutaneous manifestations of tuberous sclerosis
(str.73-73)
engleskiPDF 79 KB
Mirjana Bakić, Marina Ratković, Branka Gledović, Balsa Vujovic, Danilo Radunović, Vera Babić, Vladimir Prelević
Pismo uredniku
Activation of herpes simplex infection after tattoo
(str.75-75)
engleskiPDF 75 KB
Antigona Begolli Gerqari, Mybera Ferizi, Merita Kotori, Sadije Halimi, Aferdita Daka, Syzana Hapciu, Ilir Begolli, Mirje Begolli, Idriz Gerqari
Pismo uredniku
Assistant Professor Krešimir Kostović, MD, PhD 16 October 1969 – 15 October 2017
(str.77-77)
Branka Marinović
In memoriam, Nekrolog
Announcements
(str.79-79)
Vijest
