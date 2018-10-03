Acta Botanica Croatica, Vol.77 No.2

|Sadržaj
Bryophytes and heavy metals: a review
(str.109-118)
pdf
Jelena D. Stanković, Aneta D. Sabovljević, Marko S. Sabovljević
Pregledni rad
Application and limitation of molecular data and essential oil content in identification of Leutea elbursensis Mozaff in northern Iran
(str.119-125)
pdf
Samane-Sadat Emami-Tabatabaei, Kambiz Larijani, Iraj Mehregan
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The flora and vegetation of the NE Mediterranean islet with centuries-long human influences
(str.126-134)
pdf
Nenad Jasprica, Katija Dolina, Milenko Milović
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Photosynthetic performance of two freshwater red algal species
(str.135-140)
pdf
Tamás Pálmai, Beáta Szabó, Katalin Eszter Hubai, Judit Padisák
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Antibacterial, cytotoxic and trypanocidal activities of marine-derived fungi isolated from Philippine macroalgae and seagrasses
(str.141-151)
pdf
Kin Israel Notarte, Takashi Yaguchi, Keisuke Suganuma, Thomas Edison dela Cruz
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Subalpine vegetation in Giresun Mountains (Turkey)
(str.152-160)
pdf
Rena Hüseyinova, Erkan Yalçin
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The impact of spatio-temporal changes in flora
attributes and pollen availability on insect visitors in
Lamiaceae species
(str.161-171)
pdf
Jacek Jachuła, Małgorzata Wrzesień, Monika Strzałkowska-Abramek, Bożena Denisow
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Genetic variability and distance between Lactuca serriola L. populations from Sweden and Slovenia assessed by SSR and AFLP markers
(str.172-180)
pdf
Michaela Jemelková, Miloslav Kitner, Eva Křístková, Ivana Doležalová, Aleš Lebeda
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Genetic structure of populations of several endangered and endemic Dianthus species revealed by microsatellite markers
(str.181-188)
pdf
Anca Butiuc-Keul, Cornelia Crăciunaș, Irina Goia, Anca Farkas, Liliana Jarda, Victoria Cristea
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Occurrence of the sexual morph of Erysiphe macleayae on Chelidonium majus in Romania
(str.189-192)
pdf
Vasilică-Claudiu Chinan
Kratko priopćenje
Galium divaricatum Pourr. ex Lam. (Rubiaceae) – a new species for the flora of Ukraine
(str.193-196)
pdf
Pavel Novák, Dominik Zukal
Kratko priopćenje
Physiological and growth responses of sour cherry (Prunus cerasus L.) plants subjected to short-term salinity stress
(str.197-202)
pdf
Ioannis E. Papadakis, Georgia Veneti, Christos Chatzissavvidis, Ioannis Therios
Kratko priopćenje
Chromosome count, meiotic abnormalities and pollen sterility in Lahaul sweetvetch (Hedysarum astragaloides Benth. ex Baker, Fabaceae), an endemic and threatened species from India
(str.203-208)
pdf
Puneet Kumar, Pawan Kumar Rana, Vijay Kumar Singhal, Harminder Singh, Bhupendra Singh Kholia
Kratko priopćenje
Taxonomic notes on the genus Chaenorhinum (Plantaginaceae) in Turkey
(str.209-213)
pdf
Golshan Zare, Barış Özüdoğru, Gökhan Ergan, Çağatay Tavşanoğlu
Kratko priopćenje
Resurrection of a regionally extinct taxon in Croatia – the case of Ammophila arenaria (L.) Link (Poaceae)
(str.214-217)
pdf
Sandro Bogdanović, Vedran Šegota, Antun Alegro
Kratko priopćenje
The flora and vegetation of the NE Mediterranean islet with centuries-long human influences - Online supplement
pdf
Nenad Jasprica, Katija Dolina, Milenko Milović
Ostalo
Photosynthetic performance of two freshwater red algal species - Online supplement
pdf
Tamás Pálmai, Beáta Szabó, Katalin Eszter Hubai, Judit Padisák
Ostalo
Subalpine vegetation in Giresun Mountains (Turkey) - Online supplement
pdf
Rena Hüseyinova, Erkan Yalçin
Ostalo
The impact of spatio-temporal changes in flora attributes and pollen availability on insect visitors in Lamiaceae species - Online supplement
pdf
Jacek Jachuła, Małgorzata Wrzesień, Monika Strzałkowska-Abramek, Bożena Denisow
Ostalo
Genetic variability and distance between Lactuca serriola L. populations from Sweden and Slovenia assessed by SSR and AFLP markers - Online supplement
pdf
Michaela Jemelková, Miloslav Kitner, Eva Křístková, Ivana Doležalová, Aleš Lebeda
Ostalo
Genetic structure of populations of several endangered and endemic Dianthus species revealed by microsatellite markers - Online supplement
pdf
Anca Butiuc-Keul, Cornelia Crăciunaș, Irina Goia, Anca Farkas, Liliana Jarda, Victoria Cristea
Ostalo
Occurrence of the sexual morph of Erysiphe macleayae on Chelidonium majus in Romania - Online supplement
pdf
Vasilică-Claudiu Chinan
Ostalo
