hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Acta Botanica Croatica, Vol.77 No.2

Datum izdavanja: Listopad 2018.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 03.10.2018.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Bryophytes and heavy metals: a review (str.109-118) engleskipdf 289 KB
Jelena D. Stanković, Aneta D. Sabovljević, Marko S. Sabovljević
Pregledni rad 		 
Application and limitation of molecular data and essential oil content in identification of Leutea elbursensis Mozaff in northern Iran (str.119-125) engleskipdf 319 KB
Samane-Sadat Emami-Tabatabaei, Kambiz Larijani, Iraj Mehregan
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The flora and vegetation of the NE Mediterranean islet with centuries-long human influences (str.126-134) engleskipdf 1 MB
Nenad Jasprica, Katija Dolina, Milenko Milović
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Photosynthetic performance of two freshwater red algal species (str.135-140) engleskipdf 859 KB
Tamás Pálmai, Beáta Szabó, Katalin Eszter Hubai, Judit Padisák
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Antibacterial, cytotoxic and trypanocidal activities of marine-derived fungi isolated from Philippine macroalgae and seagrasses (str.141-151) engleskipdf 1 MB
Kin Israel Notarte, Takashi Yaguchi, Keisuke Suganuma, Thomas Edison dela Cruz
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Subalpine vegetation in Giresun Mountains (Turkey) (str.152-160) engleskipdf 837 KB
Rena Hüseyinova, Erkan Yalçin
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
The impact of spatio-temporal changes in flora attributes and pollen availability on insect visitors in Lamiaceae species (str.161-171) engleskipdf 545 KB
Jacek Jachuła, Małgorzata Wrzesień, Monika Strzałkowska-Abramek, Bożena Denisow
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Genetic variability and distance between Lactuca serriola L. populations from Sweden and Slovenia assessed by SSR and AFLP markers (str.172-180) engleskipdf 1 MB
Michaela Jemelková, Miloslav Kitner, Eva Křístková, Ivana Doležalová, Aleš Lebeda
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Genetic structure of populations of several endangered and endemic Dianthus species revealed by microsatellite markers (str.181-188) engleskipdf 851 KB
Anca Butiuc-Keul, Cornelia Crăciunaș, Irina Goia, Anca Farkas, Liliana Jarda, Victoria Cristea
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Occurrence of the sexual morph of Erysiphe macleayae on Chelidonium majus in Romania (str.189-192) engleskipdf 1 MB
Vasilică-Claudiu Chinan
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Galium divaricatum Pourr. ex Lam. (Rubiaceae) – a new species for the flora of Ukraine (str.193-196) engleskipdf 870 KB
Pavel Novák, Dominik Zukal
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Physiological and growth responses of sour cherry (Prunus cerasus L.) plants subjected to short-term salinity stress (str.197-202) engleskipdf 654 KB
Ioannis E. Papadakis, Georgia Veneti, Christos Chatzissavvidis, Ioannis Therios
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Chromosome count, meiotic abnormalities and pollen sterility in Lahaul sweetvetch (Hedysarum astragaloides Benth. ex Baker, Fabaceae), an endemic and threatened species from India (str.203-208) engleskipdf 2 MB
Puneet Kumar, Pawan Kumar Rana, Vijay Kumar Singhal, Harminder Singh, Bhupendra Singh Kholia
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Taxonomic notes on the genus Chaenorhinum (Plantaginaceae) in Turkey (str.209-213) engleskipdf 1 MB
Golshan Zare, Barış Özüdoğru, Gökhan Ergan, Çağatay Tavşanoğlu
Kratko priopćenje 		 
Resurrection of a regionally extinct taxon in Croatia – the case of Ammophila arenaria (L.) Link (Poaceae) (str.214-217) engleskipdf 878 KB
Sandro Bogdanović, Vedran Šegota, Antun Alegro
Kratko priopćenje 		 
The flora and vegetation of the NE Mediterranean islet with centuries-long human influences - Online supplement engleskipdf 268 KB
Nenad Jasprica, Katija Dolina, Milenko Milović
Ostalo 		 
Photosynthetic performance of two freshwater red algal species - Online supplement engleskipdf 30 KB
Tamás Pálmai, Beáta Szabó, Katalin Eszter Hubai, Judit Padisák
Ostalo 		 
Subalpine vegetation in Giresun Mountains (Turkey) - Online supplement engleskipdf 88 KB
Rena Hüseyinova, Erkan Yalçin
Ostalo 		 
The impact of spatio-temporal changes in flora attributes and pollen availability on insect visitors in Lamiaceae species - Online supplement engleskipdf 142 KB
Jacek Jachuła, Małgorzata Wrzesień, Monika Strzałkowska-Abramek, Bożena Denisow
Ostalo 		 
Genetic variability and distance between Lactuca serriola L. populations from Sweden and Slovenia assessed by SSR and AFLP markers - Online supplement engleskipdf 65 KB
Michaela Jemelková, Miloslav Kitner, Eva Křístková, Ivana Doležalová, Aleš Lebeda
Ostalo 		 
Genetic structure of populations of several endangered and endemic Dianthus species revealed by microsatellite markers - Online supplement engleskipdf 64 KB
Anca Butiuc-Keul, Cornelia Crăciunaș, Irina Goia, Anca Farkas, Liliana Jarda, Victoria Cristea
Ostalo 		 
Occurrence of the sexual morph of Erysiphe macleayae on Chelidonium majus in Romania - Online supplement engleskipdf 39 KB
Vasilică-Claudiu Chinan
Ostalo 		 
Posjeta: 0 *