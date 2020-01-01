hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Tehnički glasnik, Vol. 14 No. 2, 2020.

Tehnički glasnik,Vol. 14 No. 2
Datum izdavanja: lipanj 2020.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 11. 6. 2020.
Sadržaj Puni tekst
Thermal and Acoustic Insulating Gypsum Composite Material with Improved Water Resistance (str.89-93) engleskipdf 1000 KB
Volodimir Kersh, Andriy Kolesnikov, Mikola Hlitsov, Sergіi Gedulyan*
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Prediction of Effective Elasticity Coefficients of Composite Biofuel (str.94-99) engleskipdf 483 KB
Vasyl Klymenko*, Volodymyr Kravchenko, Vasyl Gutsul, Viktoriya Kravchenko, Viacheslav Bratishko
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Infrared Printing Technique for the Security Marking of Traceability Certificates for Meat Products (str.100-103) engleskipdf 1 MB
Dražen Crčić, Jana Žiljak Gršić*, Denis Jurečić
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A Novel Coplanar Waveguide-Fed Compact Microstrip Antenna for Future 5G Applications (str.104-110) engleskipdf 1 MB
Mustafa Berkan Bicer
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
A Supplier Selection Model Emphasizing the Project Risk Management in Drug Production in Pharmaceutical Industry (str.111-120) engleskipdf 1 MB
Malek Mohammad Sabbaghi, Ahmad Allahyari*
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Optimization of Managerial, Organizational and Technological Solutions of Grain Storages Construction and Reconstruction (str.121-134) engleskipdf 2 MB
Aleksandr Meneylyuk, Aleksey Nikiforov*
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Numerical and Experimental Study of the Impeller of a Liquid Pump of a Truck Cooling System and the Development of a New Open-Type Impeller (str.135-142) engleskipdf 3 MB
Rishat Salakhov, Andrey Ermakov*, Elvira Gabdulkhakova
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Designing a Sustainable World Class Manufacturing Model in the Automotive Industry in Iran (str.143-153) engleskipdf 1 MB
Zahra Pourvaziry*, Gholamreza Hashemzadeh Khorasgani, Mahmud Modiri, Hassan Farsijani
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Placement and Quantitating of FACTS Devices in a Power System Including the Wind Unit to Enhance System Parameters (str.154-161) engleskipdf 2 MB
Amir Bagheran Sharbaf*, Ali Asghar Shojaei
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Support of Decision in Buildings Refurbishment with a Change of Utility (str.162-167) engleskipdf 2 MB
Aleksandra Radziejowska, Anna Sobotka, Joanna Sagan*
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Management of Business Risk Hedging in Construction Contracts from the Perspective of Public Investors (str.168-173) engleskipdf 721 KB
Barbara Andrlova, Jana Korytarova
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
CAD Based Electric Transporter Path Planning and Production Storage Optimization Using Genetic Algorithm – Industrial Case Study (str.174-179) engleskipdf 2 MB
Miha Kovačič*, Goran Đukić, Brigita Gajšek, Klemen Stopar
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
In-Situ Process Monitoring in Additive Manufacturing Using Statistics and Pre-Process Data (str.180-185) engleskipdf 2 MB
Eva Maria Scheideler*, Andrea Huxol
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Dimensional Structural Mass Optimization of a Welded I-Profile Bridge Crane Girder (str.186-193) engleskipdf 2 MB
Nedim Pervan, Adis J. Muminovic*, Elmedin Mesic, Mirsad Colic, Vahidin Hadziabdic
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
The Information – Communication Process in a Business with Outsourcing for the Maintenance of a Complex Technical System (str.194-200) engleskipdf 1 MB
Drago Kraljević, Krešimir Lacković, Robert Šojo*
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Energy Efficiency of a Wooden House (str.201-205) engleskipdf 1 MB
Anca Constantin
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Analysis of Methods for Determining Climate Loads at a Specified Territory Point by Meteorological Data (str.206-211) engleskipdf 368 KB
Željko Kos*, Viktor Pashynskyi, Yevhenii Klymenko, Mykola Pashynskyi
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Industry 4.0 Readiness Assessment: Comparison of Tools and Introduction of New Tool for SME (str.212-217) engleskipdf 433 KB
Bernhard Axmann*, Harmoko Harmoko
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Additive Manufacturing of Polymer Moulds for Small-Batch Injection Moulding (str.218-223) engleskipdf 2 MB
Damir Godec*, Tomislav Breški, Miodrag Katalenić
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Transformation towards Sustainable Business Models in Production: A Case Study of a 3D Printer Manufacturer (str.224-231) engleskipdf 2 MB
Shahban Ali Shah, Philipp Url*, Wolfgang Vorraber, Thomas Janics, Matthias Katschnig
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Industrial Service Engineering - Training Requirements for Systematic Service Development (str.232-238) engleskipdf 719 KB
Clemens Fischer*, Herbert-Michael Richter
Prethodno priopćenje 		 
Study on the Deformation behaviour of Non–Hardenable Ferritic Stainless Steel (grade X6Cr17) by Hot Torsion Tests (str.239-244) engleskipdf 1 MB
Imre Kiss*, Vasil Alexa
Pregledni rad 		 
Technical Problems of Industrial Buildings Adaptation - Case Study: "Artist's Alley" in Zielona Góra (str.245-249) engleskipdf 1 MB
Beata Nowogońska
Stručni rad 		 
Posjeta: 0 *