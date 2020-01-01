Tehnički glasnik, Vol. 14 No. 2, 2020.

|Sadržaj
Thermal and Acoustic Insulating Gypsum Composite Material with Improved Water Resistance
(str.89-93)
engleskipdf 1000 KB
Volodimir Kersh, Andriy Kolesnikov, Mikola Hlitsov, Sergіi Gedulyan*
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Prediction of Effective Elasticity Coefficients of Composite Biofuel
(str.94-99)
engleskipdf 483 KB
Vasyl Klymenko*, Volodymyr Kravchenko, Vasyl Gutsul, Viktoriya Kravchenko, Viacheslav Bratishko
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Infrared Printing Technique for the Security Marking of Traceability Certificates for Meat Products
(str.100-103)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Dražen Crčić, Jana Žiljak Gršić*, Denis Jurečić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
A Novel Coplanar Waveguide-Fed Compact Microstrip Antenna for Future 5G Applications
(str.104-110)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Mustafa Berkan Bicer
Izvorni znanstveni članak
A Supplier Selection Model Emphasizing the Project Risk Management in Drug Production in Pharmaceutical Industry
(str.111-120)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Malek Mohammad Sabbaghi, Ahmad Allahyari*
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Optimization of Managerial, Organizational and Technological Solutions of Grain Storages Construction and Reconstruction
(str.121-134)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Aleksandr Meneylyuk, Aleksey Nikiforov*
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Numerical and Experimental Study of the Impeller of a Liquid Pump of a Truck Cooling System and the Development of a New Open-Type Impeller
(str.135-142)
engleskipdf 3 MB
Rishat Salakhov, Andrey Ermakov*, Elvira Gabdulkhakova
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Designing a Sustainable World Class Manufacturing Model in the Automotive Industry in Iran
(str.143-153)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Zahra Pourvaziry*, Gholamreza Hashemzadeh Khorasgani, Mahmud Modiri, Hassan Farsijani
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Placement and Quantitating of FACTS Devices in a Power System Including the Wind Unit to Enhance System Parameters
(str.154-161)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Amir Bagheran Sharbaf*, Ali Asghar Shojaei
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Support of Decision in Buildings Refurbishment with a Change of Utility
(str.162-167)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Aleksandra Radziejowska, Anna Sobotka, Joanna Sagan*
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Management of Business Risk Hedging in Construction Contracts from the Perspective of Public Investors
(str.168-173)
engleskipdf 721 KB
Barbara Andrlova, Jana Korytarova
Izvorni znanstveni članak
CAD Based Electric Transporter Path Planning and Production Storage Optimization Using Genetic Algorithm – Industrial Case Study
(str.174-179)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Miha Kovačič*, Goran Đukić, Brigita Gajšek, Klemen Stopar
Izvorni znanstveni članak
In-Situ Process Monitoring in Additive Manufacturing Using Statistics and Pre-Process Data
(str.180-185)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Eva Maria Scheideler*, Andrea Huxol
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Dimensional Structural Mass Optimization of a Welded I-Profile Bridge Crane Girder
(str.186-193)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Nedim Pervan, Adis J. Muminovic*, Elmedin Mesic, Mirsad Colic, Vahidin Hadziabdic
Prethodno priopćenje
The Information – Communication Process in a Business with Outsourcing for the Maintenance of a Complex Technical System
(str.194-200)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Drago Kraljević, Krešimir Lacković, Robert Šojo*
Prethodno priopćenje
Energy Efficiency of a Wooden House
(str.201-205)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Anca Constantin
Prethodno priopćenje
Analysis of Methods for Determining Climate Loads at a Specified Territory Point by Meteorological Data
(str.206-211)
engleskipdf 368 KB
Željko Kos*, Viktor Pashynskyi, Yevhenii Klymenko, Mykola Pashynskyi
Prethodno priopćenje
Industry 4.0 Readiness Assessment: Comparison of Tools and Introduction of New Tool for SME
(str.212-217)
engleskipdf 433 KB
Bernhard Axmann*, Harmoko Harmoko
Prethodno priopćenje
Additive Manufacturing of Polymer Moulds for Small-Batch Injection Moulding
(str.218-223)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Damir Godec*, Tomislav Breški, Miodrag Katalenić
Prethodno priopćenje
Transformation towards Sustainable Business Models in Production: A Case Study of a 3D Printer Manufacturer
(str.224-231)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Shahban Ali Shah, Philipp Url*, Wolfgang Vorraber, Thomas Janics, Matthias Katschnig
Prethodno priopćenje
Industrial Service Engineering - Training Requirements for Systematic Service Development
(str.232-238)
engleskipdf 719 KB
Clemens Fischer*, Herbert-Michael Richter
Prethodno priopćenje
Study on the Deformation behaviour of Non–Hardenable Ferritic Stainless Steel (grade X6Cr17) by Hot Torsion Tests
(str.239-244)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Imre Kiss*, Vasil Alexa
Pregledni rad
Technical Problems of Industrial Buildings Adaptation - Case Study: "Artist's Alley" in Zielona Góra
(str.245-249)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Beata Nowogońska
Stručni rad
