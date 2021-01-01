hrcak mascot   Srce   HID

Croatian Journal of Forest Engineering : Journal for Theory and Application of Forestry Engineering, Vol. 42 No. 1, 2021.

Croatian Journal of Forest Engineering : Journal for Theory and Application of Forestry Engineering,Vol. 42 No. 1
Datum izdavanja: siječnja 2021.

Objavljen na Hrčku: 6. 4. 2021.
Periodical Maintenance of Forest Roads with a Mobile Stone Crusher (str.1-12) engleskipdf 1 MB
Gernot Erber, Huberta Kroisleitner, Christoph Huber, Thomas Varch, Karl Stampfer
Izvorni znanstveni članak 		 
Automation and Robotics in Forest Harvesting Operations: Identifying Near-Term Opportunities (str.13-24) engleskipdf 5 MB
Rien Visser, Okey Francis Obi
Pregledni rad 		 
Trends and Perspectives in the Design of Mobile Wood Chippers (str.24-38) engleskipdf 947 KB
Raffaele Spinelli, Enrico Marchi
Pregledni rad 		 
Roundwood and Biomass Logistics in Finland and Sweden (str.39-61) engleskipdf 691 KB
Kari Väätäinen, Perttu Anttila, Lars Eliasson, Johanna Enström, Juha Laitila, Robert Prinz, Johanna Routa
Pregledni rad 		 
A Proposal for an Integrated Methodological and Scientific Approach to Cost Used Forestry Machines (str.63-75) engleskipdf 392 KB
Dalia Abbas, Fulvio Di Fulvio, Enrico Marchi, Raffaele Spinelli, Mike Schmidt, Ted Bilek, Han-Sup Han
Pregledni rad 		 
A System for Quality Assessment of Forestry Contractors (str.77-90) engleskipdf 2 MB
Matevž Triplat, Nike Krajnc
Pregledni rad 		 
Pavement Engineering for Forest Roads: Development and Opportunities (str.91-106) engleskipdf 847 KB
Hans Rudolf Heinimann
Pregledni rad 		 
Challenges in Forest Road Maintenance in North America (str.107-116) engleskipdf 269 KB
Elizabeth M. Dodson
Pregledni rad 		 
Challenges in Forestry and Forest Engineering – Case Studies from Four Countries in East Europe (str.117-134) engleskipdf 2 MB
Piotr S. Mederski, Stelian A. Borz, Andreja Đuka, Andis Lazdiņš
Pregledni rad 		 
Battery Technology – Use in Forestry (str.135-148) engleskipdf 2 MB
Zdravko Pandur, Marijan Šušnjar, Marin Bačić
Pregledni rad 		 
A review of Sensors, Sensor-Platforms and Methods Used in 3D Modelling of Soil Displacement after Timber Harvesting (str.149-164) engleskipdf 427 KB
Bruce Talbot, Rasmus Astrup
Pregledni rad 		 
Hand-Held Personal Laser Scanning – Current Status and Perspectives for Forest Inventory Application (str.165-183) engleskipdf 2 MB
Ivan Balenović, Xinlian Liang, Luka Jurjević, Juha Hyyppä, Ante Seletković, Antero Kukko
Pregledni rad 		 
