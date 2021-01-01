Croatian Journal of Forest Engineering : Journal for Theory and Application of Forestry Engineering, Vol. 42 No. 1, 2021.

|Sadržaj
|Puni tekst
Periodical Maintenance of Forest Roads with a Mobile Stone Crusher
(str.1-12)
engleskipdf 1 MB
Gernot Erber, Huberta Kroisleitner, Christoph Huber, Thomas Varch, Karl Stampfer
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Automation and Robotics in Forest Harvesting Operations: Identifying Near-Term Opportunities
(str.13-24)
engleskipdf 5 MB
Rien Visser, Okey Francis Obi
Pregledni rad
Trends and Perspectives in the Design of Mobile Wood Chippers
(str.24-38)
engleskipdf 947 KB
Raffaele Spinelli, Enrico Marchi
Pregledni rad
Roundwood and Biomass Logistics in Finland and Sweden
(str.39-61)
engleskipdf 691 KB
Kari Väätäinen, Perttu Anttila, Lars Eliasson, Johanna Enström, Juha Laitila, Robert Prinz, Johanna Routa
Pregledni rad
A Proposal for an Integrated Methodological and Scientific Approach to Cost Used Forestry Machines
(str.63-75)
engleskipdf 392 KB
Dalia Abbas, Fulvio Di Fulvio, Enrico Marchi, Raffaele Spinelli, Mike Schmidt, Ted Bilek, Han-Sup Han
Pregledni rad
A System for Quality Assessment of Forestry Contractors
(str.77-90)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Matevž Triplat, Nike Krajnc
Pregledni rad
Pavement Engineering for Forest Roads: Development and Opportunities
(str.91-106)
engleskipdf 847 KB
Hans Rudolf Heinimann
Pregledni rad
Challenges in Forest Road Maintenance in North America
(str.107-116)
engleskipdf 269 KB
Elizabeth M. Dodson
Pregledni rad
Challenges in Forestry and Forest Engineering – Case Studies from Four Countries in East Europe
(str.117-134)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Piotr S. Mederski, Stelian A. Borz, Andreja Đuka, Andis Lazdiņš
Pregledni rad
Battery Technology – Use in Forestry
(str.135-148)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Zdravko Pandur, Marijan Šušnjar, Marin Bačić
Pregledni rad
A review of Sensors, Sensor-Platforms and Methods Used in 3D Modelling of Soil Displacement after Timber Harvesting
(str.149-164)
engleskipdf 427 KB
Bruce Talbot, Rasmus Astrup
Pregledni rad
Hand-Held Personal Laser Scanning – Current Status and Perspectives for Forest Inventory Application
(str.165-183)
engleskipdf 2 MB
Ivan Balenović, Xinlian Liang, Luka Jurjević, Juha Hyyppä, Ante Seletković, Antero Kukko
Pregledni rad
