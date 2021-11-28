 Skoči na glavni sadržaj

Metalurgija , Vol. 61 No. 2, 2022.

  • Datum izdavanja: 01.04.2022.
  • Objavljen na Hrčku: 28.11.2021.

Influence of casting rate on the mixing process of steel in non-symmetric tundish

 (str. 291-294)

T. Merder, J. Pieprzyca
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 483kb

Parametric of dimensional analysis on iron bath gasifier

 (str. 295-297)

H. Zhang, B. Wang, J. Zhang
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 444kb

Seismic performance analysis of blast furnace shell structure

 (str. 298-300)

W. Zhang, Z. X. Yin
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 334kb

A mathematical model of cavity depth in converter steelmaking

 (str. 301-304)

D. Xu, B. Zheng, L. X. Guo, L. Zheng
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 393kb

Diagram of the equilibrium phase composition of the Fe – Cr – Si – B system

 (str. 305-308)

A. S. Kim, A. A. Akberdin, N. Yu. Lu, R. B. Sultangaziyev, A. S. Orlov
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 267kb

Evaluation of cast defects in ship propeller of recycled aluminum alloy

 (str. 309-312)

Akhyar ., I. Hasanuddin, M. Ibrahim, A. Farhan, Z. Jalil
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 527kb

Impact of cathode slot on current distribution in cathode carbon of an aluminum electrolyticl cell

 (str. 313-316)

J. G. He, W. J. Tao, Y. Li, G. Z. Dong, X. X. Cui
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 305kb

Effect of 6061 aluminum alloy wheel forging and spinning process parameters on forming quality

 (str. 317-320)

S. Y. Chen, X. D. Shu, Y. J. Lu
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 358kb

On the possibility to obtain manganese concentrate from manganese-containing tailings

 (str. 321-324)

S. Temirova, G. Abdykirova, E. Kuldeyev, E. Tastanov, I. Bondarenko, I. Motovilov
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 420kb

Prediction of silicon content in hot metal based on golden sine particle swarm optimization and random forest

 (str. 325-328)

Ch. Hu, K. Yang
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 564kb

Cause analysis and improvement measures of steel-heaping in wire rods production

 (str. 329-331)

L. Zheng, D. Xu, Y. C. Ren, B. Zheng
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 322kb

Effect of process parameters on the force parameters in warm skew rolling of copper ball

 (str. 332-334)

J. Y. Yuan, B. S. Sun, X. Chen, H. L. Ma, X. S. Gao, X. D. Shu
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 323kb

A mathematical model of critical jet heights causing droplets splashing in BOF steelmaking

 (str. 335-337)

D. Xu, B. Zheng, L. X. Guo, H. X. Pang
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 358kb

Ecological effect of modernization of a metallurgical furnace

 (str. 338-340)

W. Bialik, S. Gil, S. Kozłowski
Prethodno priopćenje

engleski pdf 315kb

Thermodynamic modeling and analysis of the structure of a heat-resistant alloy of the Fe-Cr-Ni system

 (str. 341-343)

S. K. Аrinova, Sv. S. Kvon, V. Yu. Kulikov, M. M. Abdildina, A. E. Omarova
Prethodno priopćenje

engleski pdf 420kb

Some complex intensification features of spheroidizing annealing of low carbon steel

 (str. 344-346)

G. Shvachych, I. Mamuzić, V. Tsvykh, M. Khуlko, H. Sashchuk, O. Timchenko, O. Ivaschenko, D. Мoroz
Prethodno priopćenje

engleski pdf 281kb

Study of stress-strain state of the roller conveyor

 (str. 347-350)

D. Yergaliyev, A. Tulegulov, A. Zhumabayeva, A. Bukayeva, M. Suimenova, G. Yesbolay, A. Yussupov, A. Zhauyt
Prethodno priopćenje

engleski pdf 345kb

Using optical fibers (OF) to control the stress-strain state of steel structures subject to fatigue failure

 (str. 351-354)

V. V. Yugay, A. D. Mekhtiyev, G. S. Ozhigin, R. Zh. Aimagambetova, Y. G. Neshina, Y. Zh. Sarsikeyev
Prethodno priopćenje

engleski pdf 244kb

Resistance of modified material surfaces for agricultural tillage tools to wear by soil particles

 (str. 355-358)

I. Vidaković, G. Heffer, K. Grilec, I. Samardžić
Prethodno priopćenje

engleski pdf 491kb

Obtaining of strong chromium pellets with the use of a ferrosilicon-calcium binder

 (str. 359-362)

I. Bondarenko, E. Kuldeyev, S. Temirova, A. Tastanova, N. Sadykov
Prethodno priopćenje

engleski pdf 256kb

Study of the properties of water-air microdispersion of a floatation agent solution

 (str. 363-366)

D. Turysbekov, N. Tussupbayev, L. Semushkina, S. Narbekova, Zh. Kaldybaeva, A. Mukhamedilova
Prethodno priopćenje

engleski pdf 351kb

Melting of high-carbon ferrochrome using coal of the saryadyr deposit

 (str. 367-370)

Ye. Kuatbay, A. Nurumgaliyev, Ye. Shabanov, O. Zayakin, S. Gabdullin, T. Zhuniskaliyev
Prethodno priopćenje

engleski pdf 268kb

Feasibility study of using with high basicity manganese ore for smelting refined ferromanganese

 (str. 371-373)

D. Yessengaliyev, T. Kainenova, A. Angsapov, G. Zhexenbaeva, G. Zhaumitova, Z. Sultamuratova
Prethodno priopćenje

engleski pdf 202kb

Research of zinc concentrate oxidative roasting process

 (str. 374-376)

G. Siwiec
Prethodno priopćenje

engleski pdf 283kb

Extraction of amorphous silica from waste dust of electrowinning of ilmenite concentrate

 (str. 377-380)

A. A. Ultarakova, Z. B. Karshigina, N. G. Lokhova, A. M. Yessengaziyev, K. K. Kassymzhanov, S. S. Tolegenova
Prethodno priopćenje

engleski pdf 332kb

The process of beneficiation of fine chrome sludges on concentration tables

 (str. 381-384)

I. Bondarenko, Ye. Kuldeyev, N. Serzhanova, N. Sadykov, A. Tastanova
Prethodno priopćenje

engleski pdf 236kb

Effect graphite on magnesium diboride superconductivity synthesized by combustion method under argon pressure: Part II

 (str. 385-388)

S. Tolendiuly, K. A. Alipbayev, S. M. Fomenko, A. Sovet, A. Zhauyt
Prethodno priopćenje

engleski pdf 684kb

Hot dip Zn-5Al coatings with improved corrosion resistance of reinforcement steel

 (str. 389-391)

A. Marek
Prethodno priopćenje

engleski pdf 257kb

Processing of mature copper tailings from concentration plant using a composite reagent

 (str. 392-394)

L. V. Semushkina, N. K. Tussupbayev, D. K. Turysbekov, S. M. Narbekova, M. M. Musina
Prethodno priopćenje

engleski pdf 305kb

Časopis Metalurgija 1962. – 2022. god. – lista tijela i suradnika

 (str. 395-400)

hrvatski pdf 411kb

Metalurgija Journal 1962 -2022 y – List of Boards and Co-workers

 (str. 395-400)

I. Mamuzić
Bibliografija

engleski pdf 411kb

Časopis Metalurgija 1962.–2022. god. – lista objavljenih radova

 (str. 401-546)

hrvatski pdf 1086kb

Metalurgija Journal 1962-2022 y – List of Published Papers

 (str. 401-546)

I. Mamuzić
Bibliografija

engleski pdf 1086kb

Book of abstracts of the 15th International Symposium of Croatian Metallurgical Society - SHMD '2022, Materials and metallurgy

 (str. 547-576)

Ilija Mamuzić (ed.)
Ostalo

engleski pdf 1166kb

