Metalurgija , Vol. 61 No. 2, 2022.

Influence of casting rate on the mixing process of steel in non-symmetric tundish(str. 291-294)
T. Merder, J. Pieprzyca
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Parametric of dimensional analysis on iron bath gasifier(str. 295-297)
H. Zhang, B. Wang, J. Zhang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Seismic performance analysis of blast furnace shell structure(str. 298-300)
W. Zhang, Z. X. Yin
Izvorni znanstveni članak
A mathematical model of cavity depth in converter steelmaking(str. 301-304)
D. Xu, B. Zheng, L. X. Guo, L. Zheng
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Diagram of the equilibrium phase composition of the Fe – Cr – Si – B system(str. 305-308)
A. S. Kim, A. A. Akberdin, N. Yu. Lu, R. B. Sultangaziyev, A. S. Orlov
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Evaluation of cast defects in ship propeller of recycled aluminum alloy(str. 309-312)
Akhyar ., I. Hasanuddin, M. Ibrahim, A. Farhan, Z. Jalil
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Impact of cathode slot on current distribution in cathode carbon of an aluminum electrolyticl cell(str. 313-316)
J. G. He, W. J. Tao, Y. Li, G. Z. Dong, X. X. Cui
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Effect of 6061 aluminum alloy wheel forging and spinning process parameters on forming quality(str. 317-320)
S. Y. Chen, X. D. Shu, Y. J. Lu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
On the possibility to obtain manganese concentrate from manganese-containing tailings(str. 321-324)
S. Temirova, G. Abdykirova, E. Kuldeyev, E. Tastanov, I. Bondarenko, I. Motovilov
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Prediction of silicon content in hot metal based on golden sine particle swarm optimization and random forest(str. 325-328)
Ch. Hu, K. Yang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Cause analysis and improvement measures of steel-heaping in wire rods production(str. 329-331)
L. Zheng, D. Xu, Y. C. Ren, B. Zheng
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Effect of process parameters on the force parameters in warm skew rolling of copper ball(str. 332-334)
J. Y. Yuan, B. S. Sun, X. Chen, H. L. Ma, X. S. Gao, X. D. Shu
Izvorni znanstveni članak
A mathematical model of critical jet heights causing droplets splashing in BOF steelmaking(str. 335-337)
D. Xu, B. Zheng, L. X. Guo, H. X. Pang
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Ecological effect of modernization of a metallurgical furnace(str. 338-340)
W. Bialik, S. Gil, S. Kozłowski
Prethodno priopćenje
Thermodynamic modeling and analysis of the structure of a heat-resistant alloy of the Fe-Cr-Ni system(str. 341-343)
S. K. Аrinova, Sv. S. Kvon, V. Yu. Kulikov, M. M. Abdildina, A. E. Omarova
Prethodno priopćenje
Some complex intensification features of spheroidizing annealing of low carbon steel(str. 344-346)
G. Shvachych, I. Mamuzić, V. Tsvykh, M. Khуlko, H. Sashchuk, O. Timchenko, O. Ivaschenko, D. Мoroz
Prethodno priopćenje
Study of stress-strain state of the roller conveyor(str. 347-350)
D. Yergaliyev, A. Tulegulov, A. Zhumabayeva, A. Bukayeva, M. Suimenova, G. Yesbolay, A. Yussupov, A. Zhauyt
Prethodno priopćenje
Using optical fibers (OF) to control the stress-strain state of steel structures subject to fatigue failure(str. 351-354)
V. V. Yugay, A. D. Mekhtiyev, G. S. Ozhigin, R. Zh. Aimagambetova, Y. G. Neshina, Y. Zh. Sarsikeyev
Prethodno priopćenje
Resistance of modified material surfaces for agricultural tillage tools to wear by soil particles(str. 355-358)
I. Vidaković, G. Heffer, K. Grilec, I. Samardžić
Prethodno priopćenje
Obtaining of strong chromium pellets with the use of a ferrosilicon-calcium binder(str. 359-362)
I. Bondarenko, E. Kuldeyev, S. Temirova, A. Tastanova, N. Sadykov
Prethodno priopćenje
Study of the properties of water-air microdispersion of a floatation agent solution(str. 363-366)
D. Turysbekov, N. Tussupbayev, L. Semushkina, S. Narbekova, Zh. Kaldybaeva, A. Mukhamedilova
Prethodno priopćenje
Melting of high-carbon ferrochrome using coal of the saryadyr deposit(str. 367-370)
Ye. Kuatbay, A. Nurumgaliyev, Ye. Shabanov, O. Zayakin, S. Gabdullin, T. Zhuniskaliyev
Prethodno priopćenje
Feasibility study of using with high basicity manganese ore for smelting refined ferromanganese(str. 371-373)
D. Yessengaliyev, T. Kainenova, A. Angsapov, G. Zhexenbaeva, G. Zhaumitova, Z. Sultamuratova
Prethodno priopćenje
Research of zinc concentrate oxidative roasting process(str. 374-376)
G. Siwiec
Prethodno priopćenje
Extraction of amorphous silica from waste dust of electrowinning of ilmenite concentrate(str. 377-380)
A. A. Ultarakova, Z. B. Karshigina, N. G. Lokhova, A. M. Yessengaziyev, K. K. Kassymzhanov, S. S. Tolegenova
Prethodno priopćenje
The process of beneficiation of fine chrome sludges on concentration tables(str. 381-384)
I. Bondarenko, Ye. Kuldeyev, N. Serzhanova, N. Sadykov, A. Tastanova
Prethodno priopćenje
Effect graphite on magnesium diboride superconductivity synthesized by combustion method under argon pressure: Part II(str. 385-388)
S. Tolendiuly, K. A. Alipbayev, S. M. Fomenko, A. Sovet, A. Zhauyt
Prethodno priopćenje
Hot dip Zn-5Al coatings with improved corrosion resistance of reinforcement steel(str. 389-391)
A. Marek
Prethodno priopćenje
Processing of mature copper tailings from concentration plant using a composite reagent(str. 392-394)
L. V. Semushkina, N. K. Tussupbayev, D. K. Turysbekov, S. M. Narbekova, M. M. Musina
Prethodno priopćenje
Metalurgija Journal 1962 -2022 y – List of Boards and Co-workers(str. 395-400)
I. Mamuzić
Bibliografija
Metalurgija Journal 1962-2022 y – List of Published Papers(str. 401-546)
I. Mamuzić
Bibliografija
Book of abstracts of the 15th International Symposium of Croatian Metallurgical Society - SHMD '2022, Materials and metallurgy(str. 547-576)
Ilija Mamuzić (ed.)
Ostalo
