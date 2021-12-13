Crkva u svijetu : Crkva u svijetu , Vol. 56 No. 4, 2021.
Sadržaj
Sinodalni hod kao proces ozdravljenja(str. 547-550)
Synodal Walk as a Healing Process(str. 547-550)
Edvard Punda
Uvodnik
Migrations in the nature and mission of the Church. Basic attitudes and specific theological challenges(str. 566-566)
Edvard Punda, Darko Rapić
Pregledni rad
Religious teachers on some sources of sacramental spirituality(str. 590-590)
Kata Amabilis Jurić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Religious Dimension of Intercultural Education: Contribution of Catholic Religious Education to Intercultural Education(str. 617-618)
Ružica Razum, Marija Jurišić, Tomislav Šegina
Prethodno priopćenje
Sadržaj glagoljskog Misala kneza Novaka u digitalnom okružju(str. 619-634)
The content of the glagolitic missal of count Novak in the digital enviroment(str. 634-634)
Kristijan Kuhar, Silvio Košćak, Erich Renhart
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Ontological key for understanding the painting Dead Christ in the Tomb by Hans Holbein Jr.(str. 654-654)
Daniel Miščin
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The role of the father in the matter of abortion. Theological evaluation of biological-psychological and legal aspects of abortion(str. 677-678)
Damir Šehić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
The cult of St. Nicholas – changes through history and role in building the contemporary identity of Dubrovnik(str. 699-700)
Vinicije B. Lupis
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Theological Starting Positions and Orientations in the Light of the Second Vatican Council(str. 701-704)
Mato Zovkić
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
Stoljeće života pod okriljem Znamenja velikoga(str. 705-708)
A Century of Life under the Auspices of a Great Sign(str. 705-708)
Domagoj Runje
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
Blažena Ozana Kotorska – žena susreta s Bogom i čovjekom(str. 709-712)
Blessed Ozana of Kotor - Woman of Encounter with God and Man(str. 709-712)
Stanislav Šota
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
Uz novu knjigu o Isusu Kristu(str. 713-715)
With a New Book about Jesus Christ(str. 713-715)
Mirjana Sanader
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
150th Anniversary of the Community of Franciscan School Sisters of Christ the King - Praise my Lord, and give thanks and serve Him with humility(str. 716-721)
Domagoj Runje
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
Gospa i Hrvati(str. 722-726)
Our Lady and the Croats(str. 722-726)
Ana Peroš
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja
Obrana doktorskoga rada Bruna Petrušića(str. 727-730)
Defense of Bruno Petrušić's Doctoral Thesis(str. 727-730)
Ante Čarić
Vijest
Intolerance in the Media and Representations of the Catholic Church(str. 731-766)
David Kraner
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Narrative summaries in Acts of the Apostles Reading of the third summary account(str. 767-781)
Matjaž Celarc
Pregledni rad
