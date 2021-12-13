 Skoči na glavni sadržaj

Crkva u svijetu : Crkva u svijetu , Vol. 56 No. 4, 2021.

  • Datum izdavanja: 13.12.2021.
  • Objavljen na Hrčku: 15.12.2021.

Sinodalni hod kao proces ozdravljenja

 (str. 547-550)

hrvatski pdf 111kb

Synodal Walk as a Healing Process

 (str. 547-550)

Edvard Punda
Uvodnik

Migracije u naravi i poslanju Crkve. Temeljni stavovi i posebni teološki izazovi

 (str. 551-566)

hrvatski pdf 175kb

Migrations in the nature and mission of the Church. Basic attitudes and specific theological challenges

 (str. 566-566)

Edvard Punda, Darko Rapić
Pregledni rad

Vjeroučitelji i vjeroučiteljice na nekim izvorima sakramentalne duhovnosti

 (str. 567-590)

hrvatski pdf 226kb

Religious teachers on some sources of sacramental spirituality

 (str. 590-590)

Kata Amabilis Jurić
Izvorni znanstveni članak

Religijska dimenzija interkulturalnog obrazovanja: doprinos katoličkog vjeronauka interkulturalnom obrazovanju

 (str. 591-618)

hrvatski pdf 239kb

Religious Dimension of Intercultural Education: Contribution of Catholic Religious Education to Intercultural Education

 (str. 617-618)

Ružica Razum, Marija Jurišić, Tomislav Šegina
Prethodno priopćenje

Sadržaj glagoljskog Misala kneza Novaka u digitalnom okružju

 (str. 619-634)

hrvatski pdf 244kb

The content of the glagolitic missal of count Novak in the digital enviroment

 (str. 634-634)

Kristijan Kuhar, Silvio Košćak, Erich Renhart
Izvorni znanstveni članak

Ontološki ključ razumijevanja slike Mrtvi Krist u grobu Hansa Holbeina mlađeg

 (str. 635-654)

hrvatski pdf 260kb

Ontological key for understanding the painting Dead Christ in the Tomb by Hans Holbein Jr.

 (str. 654-654)

Daniel Miščin
Izvorni znanstveni članak

Uloga oca u problematici pobačaja. Teološko vrjednovanje biološko-psiholoških i pravnih aspekata u pitanju pobačaja

 (str. 655-678)

hrvatski pdf 236kb

The role of the father in the matter of abortion. Theological evaluation of biological-psychological and legal aspects of abortion

 (str. 677-678)

Damir Šehić
Izvorni znanstveni članak

Kult svetog Nikole – mijene kroz povijest i uloga u izgradnji suvremenog identiteta Dubrovnika

 (str. 679-700)

The cult of St. Nicholas – changes through history and role in building the contemporary identity of Dubrovnik

 (str. 699-700)

Vinicije B. Lupis
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 512kb

Teološka polazišta i orijentacije u svjetlu Drugog vatikanskog koncila

 (str. 701-704)

hrvatski pdf 127kb

Theological Starting Positions and Orientations in the Light of the Second Vatican Council

 (str. 701-704)

Mato Zovkić
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja

Stoljeće života pod okriljem Znamenja velikoga

 (str. 705-708)

hrvatski pdf 161kb

A Century of Life under the Auspices of a Great Sign

 (str. 705-708)

Domagoj Runje
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja

Blažena Ozana Kotorska – žena susreta s Bogom i čovjekom

 (str. 709-712)

hrvatski pdf 172kb

Blessed Ozana of Kotor - Woman of Encounter with God and Man

 (str. 709-712)

Stanislav Šota
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja

Uz novu knjigu o Isusu Kristu

 (str. 713-715)

hrvatski pdf 162kb

With a New Book about Jesus Christ

 (str. 713-715)

Mirjana Sanader
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja

150. obljetnica Družbe školskih sestara franjevaka Krista Kralja - Hvalite Gospodina, zahvaljujte i služite njemu u poniznosti

 (str. 716-721)

hrvatski pdf 239kb

150th Anniversary of the Community of Franciscan School Sisters of Christ the King - Praise my Lord, and give thanks and serve Him with humility

 (str. 716-721)

Domagoj Runje
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja

Gospa i Hrvati

 (str. 722-726)

hrvatski pdf 183kb

Our Lady and the Croats

 (str. 722-726)

Ana Peroš
Recenzija, Prikaz slučaja

Obrana doktorskoga rada Bruna Petrušića

 (str. 727-730)

hrvatski pdf 169kb

Defense of Bruno Petrušić's Doctoral Thesis

 (str. 727-730)

Ante Čarić
Vijest

Intolerance in the Media and Representations of the Catholic Church

 (str. 731-766)

David Kraner
Izvorni znanstveni članak

engleski pdf 668kb

Narrative summaries in Acts of the Apostles Reading of the third summary account

 (str. 767-781)

Matjaž Celarc
Pregledni rad

engleski pdf 369kb

