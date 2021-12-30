 Skoči na glavni sadržaj

Histria : rivista della Società Storica Istriana = Histria : časopis Istrskega zgodovinskega društva = Histria : the Istrian Historical Society review , Vol. 10 No. 10, 2020.

  • Datum izdavanja: 30.12.2021.
  • Objavljen na Hrčku: 30.12.2021.

Sadržaj

Na kunfinu: povijest prostornoga razvoja Svetvinčenta

 (str. 11-32)

Al confine: storia dello sviluppo territoriale di Sanvincenti

 (str. 11-32)

A place on the Borderland: The history of the territorial development of Svetvinčenat

 (str. 11-32)

Mirela Altić, Gordana Kliman Grabar
Izvorni znanstveni članak

„Čovjek koji je početkom 18. stoljeća pobožno živio“. Prinos biografiji Petra Antuna Gausa (1646. – 1716.), pićanskoga biskupa

 (str. 33-79)

“L’uomo che visse vita pia all’inizio del XVIII secolo”. Contributo alla biografia di Pietro Antonio Gaus (1646 – 1716), vescovo di Pedena

 (str. 33-79)

“A man who lived a pious life in the early 18th century”. Contribution to the biography of Peter Anton Gaus (1646 – 1716), the Bishop of Pićan

 (str. 33-79)

Elvis Orbanić
Izvorni znanstveni članak

Djelovanje talijanske ratne mornarice i obavještajne službe na obali Poreštine tijekom Prvoga svjetskog rata

 (str. 81-101)

L’attività della Regia Marina e del Servizio informazioni sulla costa del Parentino nel periodo della Prima Guerra Mondiale

 (str. 81-101)

Activities of the Italian Navy and Intelligence Service on the coast of Poreč area during the First World War

 (str. 81-101)

Gianpaolo Gergeta
Prethodno priopćenje

Palež pulskoga Narodnog doma 14. VII. 1920. ili kako je otvorena fašistička Pandorina kutija

 (str. 103-134)

L’incendio del Narodni dom di Pola del 14 luglio 1920 ovvero com’è stata aperta la scatola di Pandora del periodo fascista

 (str. 103-134)

The arson of Peopleʼs Hall in Pula on 14 July 1920, or how the fascist Pandoraʼs Box was opened

 (str. 103-134)

Milan Radošević
Izvorni znanstveni članak

Antički spomenici kao ishodišta urbane transformacije Pule između dva svjetska rata

 (str. 135-165)

I monumenti romani come base della trasformazione urbana di Pola tra le due guerre mondiali

 (str. 135-165)

Ancient monuments as the origin of urban transformation of Pula between the two world wars

 (str. 135-165)

Emil Jurcan
Izvorni znanstveni članak

