Sadržaj
Puni tekst
A place on the Borderland: The history of the territorial development of Svetvinčenat(str. 11-32)
Mirela Altić, Gordana Kliman Grabar
Izvorni znanstveni članak
“A man who lived a pious life in the early 18th century”. Contribution to the biography of Peter Anton Gaus (1646 – 1716), the Bishop of Pićan(str. 33-79)
Elvis Orbanić
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Activities of the Italian Navy and Intelligence Service on the coast of Poreč area during the First World War(str. 81-101)
Gianpaolo Gergeta
Prethodno priopćenje
The arson of Peopleʼs Hall in Pula on 14 July 1920, or how the fascist Pandoraʼs Box was opened(str. 103-134)
Milan Radošević
Izvorni znanstveni članak
Ancient monuments as the origin of urban transformation of Pula between the two world wars(str. 135-165)
Emil Jurcan
Izvorni znanstveni članak
