Annales Instituti Archaeologici , Vol. XVII No. 1, 2021.

  • Datum izdavanja: 31.12.2021.
  • Objavljen na Hrčku: 31.12.2021.

 (str. 1-7)



 (str. 1-7)




Rupe u mreži naselja sve manje: Bračevci – Bašćine, novootkriveni neolitički kompleks kružnih utvrđenih naselja i srednjevjekovnog sela

 (str. 8-16)



Filling the network gaps: Bračevci – Bašćine, new neolithic circular enclosure and medieval village

 (str. 13-14)

Hrvoje Kalafatić, Bartul Šiljeg, Rajna Šošić Klindžić
Prethodno priopćenje



Istraživanja groblja kasnog brončanog doba u Dolini 2020. godine

 (str. 17-21)



Excavations at the Late Bronze Age cemetery of Dolina in 2020

 (str. 21-21)

Daria Ložnjak Dizdar, Marko Dizdar
Prethodno priopćenje



Postupak izrade posuda iz kasnog brončanog doba na nalazištu Kalnik – Igrišče

 (str. 22-32)



The process of making vessels during the Late Bronze Age at the Kalnik – Igrišče site

 (str. 32-32)

Andreja Kudelić
Prethodno priopćenje



Slatkovodni školjkaši u prapovijesnim slojevima na lokalitetu Ilok – Dvor knezova Iločkih

 (str. 33-39)



Freshwater bivalve from the prehistoric layers at the site of Ilok – Dvor knezova Iločkih

 (str. 39-39)

Antonela Barbir
Prethodno priopćenje



Rezultati probnih arheoloških iskopavanja u Općini Lovas 2011. i 2017. godine

 (str. 40-68)



The results of the trial archaeological excavations in the Lovas Municipality in 2011 and 2017

 (str. 59-59)

Ana Đukić, Filip Franković, Tara Pivac Krpanić, Sanjin Mihelić
Prethodno priopćenje



Prapovijesni grobovi na ravnome iz Nakovane na Pelješcu

 (str. 69-81)



Prehistoric graves on flat terrain from Nakovana on Pelješac

 (str. 81-81)

Domagoj Perkić, Marko Dizdar, Hrvoje Potrebica, Ivan Pamić
Prethodno priopćenje



Grob s položaja Gomile u Zakotorcu na Pelješcu

 (str. 82-103)



A grave at the Gomile site in Zakotorac on Pelješac

 (str. 103-103)

Domagoj Perkić, Marko Dizdar, Hrvoje Potrebica
Prethodno priopćenje



Tragovi tekstilne proizvodnje na Gradini Svete Trojice

 (str. 104-111)



Traces of textile production on the Sveta Trojica hillfort

 (str. 111-111)

Asja Tonc, Ivan Radman-Livaja
Prethodno priopćenje



O „helenističkom“ pogrebnom nalazu s Čiova kod Trogira

 (str. 112-122)



On the “Hellenistic” burial find from Čiovo near Trogir

 (str. 120-120)

Lujana Paraman, Marina Ugarković
Prethodno priopćenje



Rimska ruralna naselja u okolici Donjeg Miholjca

 (str. 123-132)



Rural Roman settlements near Donji Miholjac

 (str. 128-128)

Ivana Ožanić Roguljić, Bartul Šiljeg, Hrvoje Kalafatić
Prethodno priopćenje



Rimsko ruralno naselje Lug kod Bjelovara

 (str. 133-141)



Rural Roman settlement of Lug near Bjelovar

 (str. 141-141)

Ivana Ožanić Roguljić, Jere Drpić, Helena Nodilo
Prethodno priopćenje



Privjesak s likom Harpokrata iz rimske keramičarske radionice u Crikvenici (Ad Turres, sjeverna Liburnija)

 (str. 142-151)



The Harpocrates pendant from the Roman pottery workshop in Crikvenica (Ad Turres, northern Liburnia)

 (str. 151-151)

Ana Konestra, Goranka Lipovac Vrkljan
Prethodno priopćenje



Lokalitet na rtu Zidine u Loparu u kontekstu obalnih rezidencijalno-gospodarskih kompleksa otoka Raba

 (str. 152-170)



The site at the cape Zidine in Lopar in the context of coastal residential and commercial complexes of Rab Island

 (str. 170-170)

Ana Konestra, Fabian Welc, Paula Androić Gračanin
Prethodno priopćenje



Keramičke čaše iz burga Vrbovca u Klenovcu Humskom

 (str. 171-184)



Ceramic cups from the medieval castle of Vrbovec in Klenovec Humski

 (str. 183-183)

Tatjana Tkalčec
Prethodno priopćenje



Religijska medaljica pronađena u grobu 253 u Gori kraj Petrinje

 (str. 185-192)



The religious medal found in grave 253 at Gora near Petrinja

 (str. 192-192)

Sebastijan Stingl, Marijana Belaj
Prethodno priopćenje



Uljevne kape (Gusszäpfen) i značaj ostave Brodski Varoš (Slavonski Brod)

 (str. 193-203)



Casting jets (Gusszäpfen) and the importance of the Brodski Varoš hoard (Slavonski Brod)

 (str. 203-203)

Snježana Vrdoljak
Pregledni rad



Metalni nalazi s nalazišta Osijek – Vojarna, Učiteljski fakultet kao tragovi vojne prisutnosti

 (str. 204-211)



The metal finds from the site of Osijek – Barracks, Faculty of Education as traces of military presence

 (str. 211-211)

Asja Tonc, Marko Dizdar, Slavica Filipović
Pregledni rad



Zaštitna arheološka istraživanja „kuće Škoko“ u Starom Gradu na otoku Hvaru

 (str. 212-220)



Rescue excavation of “the Škoko house” in Stari Grad on Hvar island

 (str. 218-218)

Eduard Visković, Marina Ugarković
Pregledni rad



O arheološkim istraživanjima ivanovačke kapele na lokalitetu Pakrac – Stari grad 2020. godine

 (str. 221-227)



On the archaeological excavations of the chapel of the Knights Hospitaller at the site of Pakrac – Stari Grad in 2020

 (str. 227-227)

Juraj Belaj, Sebastijan Stingl
Pregledni rad



O arheološkim istraživanjima lokaliteta Mukoše kraj Goriša 2020. godine

 (str. 228-238)



On the archaeological excavation of the site of Mukoše near Goriš in 2020

 (str. 238-238)

Juraj Belaj, Željko Krnčević
Pregledni rad



Rezultati antropološke analize ljudskih koštanih ostataka s lokaliteta Mukoše kraj Goriša iz 2020. godine

 (str. 239-246)



Results of the anthropological analysis of the osteological material from 2020 excavations of Mukoše site near Goriš

 (str. 246-246)

Tea Kokotović
Stručni rad



Oživljena povijest i komunikacija arheologije s javnošću

 (str. 247-254)



Living history and the communication of archaeology with the public

 (str. 254-254)

Mislav Fileš, Deniver Vukelić
Stručni rad



Arheološko istraživanje segmenta ceste Možđenec – Sudovec na položaju Zverinjak

 (str. 255-257)



Archaeological excavation of a segment of Možđenec – Sudovec road at the site of Zvjerinjak

 (str. 257-257)

Jere Drpić
Kratko priopćenje



Living Danube Limes; projekt dunavskog transnacionalnoga programa EU

 (str. 258-259)



Living Danube Limes; EU Danube Transnational Programme

 (str. 258-258)

Ivana Ožanić Roguljić, Mislav Fileš
Kratko priopćenje



Ostala znanstvena djelatnost Instituta za arheologiju

 (str. 260-268)

Asja Tonc, Kristina Turkalj
Ostalo



Upute autorima

 (str. 269-273)



Guidelines for contributors

 (str. 269-273)


Ostalo



